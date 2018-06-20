AMC 14 in Saratoga.

AMC Entertainment

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — AMC Theatres is rolling out its own movie ticket program as it looks to take on the success of MoviePass.

MoviePass, a startup that was letting customers watch a movie a day at theaters for just $10 a month, announced in April that it's limiting new customers to four movies a month.

AMC said Wednesday that members of its rewards program will be able to see up to three movies a week for $19.95 per month as part of its Stubs A-List tier. The movie ticket program starts on June 26.

Moviegoers partaking in Stubs A-List will be able to see films at any showtime, any AMC location and any format, including IMAX, Dolby Cinema, RealD 3D, Prime and BigD.

MoviePass responded to the news on Twitter Wednesday, pointing out the flaws they saw in AMC jumping "on board the movie subscription train."

"Twice the price for 1/4 the theater network and 60% fewer movies. Thanks for making us look good AMC!" the statement read. "AMC has repeatedly disparaged our model as a way to discourage our growth because all along they wanted to launch their own, more expensive plan. We want to make movies more accessible, they want more profit."

More: How MoviePass wooed me back with $9.95 a month for 'unlimited' movie tickets

More: Is MoviePass still worth it? What new changes to the discount ticket app mean for you

Horrible vacations (seriously, they're bad) in summer movies Think your vacation was the worst? Check out these terrible trips from summer movies including 'Snatched,' in which Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn play a mother and daughter who are kidnapped in Ecuador. 01 / 15 Think your vacation was the worst? Check out these terrible trips from summer movies including 'Snatched,' in which Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn play a mother and daughter who are kidnapped in Ecuador. 01 / 15

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com