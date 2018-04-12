ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 14-year-old girl from upstate New York is believed to be in danger after police say she was kidnapped by a 41-year-old man.

An Amber Alert was issued for Joanna Coates on Monday night. The girl, who was abducted from Rochester on Saturday, has blue eyes and brown hair that is currently dyed purple. She is 5 feet 4 and weighs about 100 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing Timberland boots, a blue Nike shirt and black leggings, police said. Police believe the circumstances of her abduction could put her at risk of serious harm or death.

Police say her abductor is Robert Gonzalez, a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, approximately six feet tall and weighing 185 pounds.

Gonzalez was last seen traveling southeast, possibly toward New York City, police said.

Joanna's mother Linda Hollaert told NBC-affiliate WHEC-TV that Gonzalez repeatedly tried to spend time with the girl over the summer and alleges he "sells drugs" and "pimps girls out."

"I know that I carried a little girl under my heart for nine months and I don’t know where she is right now,” Hollaert told Spectrum News. “I don’t know if my daughter has eaten, or if she is safe, or if someone is hurting her, but I know he is not entitled to keep her."

An #AmberAlert remains in effect for a missing Rochester girl. We spoke with the girl’s mother who says to the suspect “You are a man, go find a woman and leave my child alone!” #ROC pic.twitter.com/3zDpUGG3Aw — Spectrum News ROC (@SPECNewsROC) December 4, 2018

According to state records, Gonzalez was convicted in 1997 of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon in Kings County and was released on parole after nearly four years at Gouverneur Correctional Facility.

In 2003, he was convicted of fifth-degree attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance and sentenced to two to four years in prison. He served the maximum sentence at Chateaugay Correctional Facility.

And, in 2008, Gonzalez was convicted of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison.

Records show he was last released from state custody in 2011.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 to contact the Rochester Police Department.

Contributing: Ashley May, USA TODAY. Follow Georgie Silvarole and Meaghan M. McDermott on Twitter: @gsilvarole and @meagmc

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com