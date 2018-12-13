— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Good news for procrastinators! Amazon is giving you some extra time to finish your Christmas shopping.

The online retail giant announced Thursday it has extended its free shipping for all customers with no minimum purchase amount by four days. That includes Prime and non-Prime members!

Originally, the free shipping promotion, was scheduled to end Friday, Dec. 14, which happens to be the 11th annual Free Shipping Day. Now, the last day to get free standard shipping on Amazon orders is Tuesday, Dec. 18.

Prime members have even longer to take advantage of free two-day shipping and other options, too.

Amazon also announced Thursday that its same-day and free one-day shipping for Prime members has been expanded to more than 10,000 cities and towns across the country. Find available zip codes for the service at www.amazon.com/sameday.

If you’re not a Prime member, this is a good time to sign up for Amazon Prime or test out the free 30-day trial.

Not sure what to buy? Find gift ideas for everyone on your list at gifts.usatoday.com.

Long haul truck with the Amazon Prime logo on the trailer.

Amazon

Amazon deadlines

Dec. 18: Last day for free and standard shipping with no minimum purchase amount—free for all customers

Dec. 22: Last day for two-day shipping—free for Prime members

Dec. 23: Last day for one-day shipping—free for Prime members in eligible areas

Dec. 24: Last day for same-day delivery—free for Prime members in eligible areas (order by 9:30 a.m. local time or earlier)

Dec. 24: Prime Now offers free two-hour delivery windows, reserved exclusively for Prime members in eligible areas (order by 9:15 p.m. local time or earlier)

Dec. 24: Whole Foods Market stores, Amazon Books, Amazon 4-star, Amazon Pop-up device kiosks open Christmas Eve (store hours vary by location)

Dec. 25: Amazon gift cards and Prime memberships can still be ordered

The majority of Amazon Prime members can get free one-day shipping up to Christmas Eve.

Amazon

Whole Foods Market double rewards

Prime members can also earn some extra cash back when they shop at Whole Foods Market, Amazon announced.

From Dec. 17-24, Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Cardmembers with an eligible Prime membership can earn 10% back on up to $400 of Whole Foods Market purchases. Amazon Rewards Visa Cardmembers can earn 6% Back.

Plus. at Whole Foods stores nationwide, Prime members now save an additional 10% off hundreds of sale items throughout stores with a loyalty discount.

Prime member deals are advertised with blue "Prime" signs throughout Whole Foods stores and also are listed in the Whole Foods app and on Amazon.

To access these discounts and savings, Prime members must download the Whole Foods Market mobile app and sign in with their Amazon account, which will create a QR code that the Whole Foods cashier scans at the register.

Members can also link their phone number to their Prime account and provide a number at the Whole Foods checkout in lieu of the app.

Learn more at www.amazon.com/PrimeSavings and www.wholefoodsmarket.com/amazon.

