Editor's note: We will be updating this post regularly until Prime Day winds down. Be sure to check back often for the latest deals and offers that are actually worth your time.

Amazon Prime Day is winding down. We're deleting far more deals than we're adding right now, but you can be sure there are still quite a few good one to be found. These sales move fast, so you should too.

We've tested many of these items ourselves and are confident they are high-quality products at better-than-usual sale prices. Those we haven't tested, we put through a stringent vetting process to ensure that not only are the deals actually a good value, but that the items are what they claim to be.

The Reviewed staff is updating this post every few minutes, so pin this tab to your browser or leave it open on your phone and check back often to see what's new. Something missing that you swore was there before? That means the deal is no longer available.

*To access the savings, you need to be a Prime member, but you can take advantage of the free 30-day trial to shop the sale.

Top Prime Day Deals

It's no surprise that Amazon's deals on its own devices are some of the best, but these are all the lowest prices we've ever seen on these devices, so it's the perfect time to take the plunge (or grow your collection).

Acer Chromebook 11—$314.99 (Save $72.89)

Acer Chromebook 11 Celeron N3060—$139.99​ (Save $60) : A gorgeous, lightweight Chromebook that's good for basic tasks at it's lowest price.

: A gorgeous, lightweight Chromebook that's good for basic tasks at it's lowest price. ASUS Chromebook Flip C302CA​—$599 (Save 8%): One of our favorite Chromebooks because of it's high power and gorgeous shell.

Garmin vivo Jr. Fitness Tracker for Kids—$49.99 (Save $30)

Netgear Arlo Smart WiFi Video Baby Monitor—$149.99 (Save $50): This is the best connected video baby monitor we've ever tested. Plus it's got bunny ears and is at the lowest price ever.

Other retailers are running their own sales right now too

Amazon isn’t the only retailer with a massive sale right now either. A number of popular stores and brands like Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, Wayfair, Nordstrom, eBay, and more are all holding their own sales right now too, as Prime Day has spurred on the growth of “Black Friday in July.”

KitchenAid Professional 5 Qt Mixer in select colors—$249.99 (Save 44%) at Target: Target's no slouch on sales today. They're offering the KitchenAid Professional 5 Qt Mixer for $200 off. Everyone loves the red, but you can also snap one up in Black or Silver Gray at that price.

Target's no slouch on sales today. They're offering the KitchenAid Professional 5 Qt Mixer for $200 off. Everyone loves the red, but you can also snap one up in Black or Silver Gray at that price. Dyson V6 Motorhead Cordfree Vacuum—$249.99 (Save $50) at Target : Dying for a Dyson? Target is selling the Dyson V6. It's as powerful as the V8, but cheaper, and comes with a ton of customizing options.

: Dying for a Dyson? Target is selling the Dyson V6. It's as powerful as the V8, but cheaper, and comes with a ton of customizing options. Black+Decker 2-slice toaster—$26.99 (10% off) at Target : An Editors' Choice winner and our "Best Value" toaster.

: An Editors' Choice winner and our "Best Value" toaster. Keurig Single-Serve K-Cup coffee maker—$49 (Save $10): A reliable coffee maker for the person who just wants a quick cup. Plus it's $10 cheaper than Amazon right now.

See the complete list of summer sales outside of Amazon here.

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

