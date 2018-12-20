All aboard for Antarctica, with icebergs, penguins, whales and seals Guests aboard the M/V Ortelius take pictures of a passing iceberg from the ship's deck. Gentoo penguins are distinguished by their orange-red beaks. A lone chinstrap penguin sits atop an iceberg in Antarctica. A curious crab eater seal looks up at a passing ship from an Antarctic iceberg. Icebergs and glaciers as seen through a cutout in the decking of the M/V Ortelius off Antarctica. Guests aboard the M/V Ortelius stand on the bow as the ice-strengthened ship plows through icy Antarctic waters. The wrecked tugboat St. Christopher, formerly known as the HMS Justice, sits grounded on a gravel bar in Ushuaia, Tierra del Fuego, Argentina. The much-photographed tug is a reminder of the strong storms that can sweep the nearby Drake Passage and Beagle Channel. An Instagram-ready sign welcomes visitors to Ushuaia, Tierra del Fuego, Argentina, the jumping-off point for most Antarctic expeditions. The snowcapped peaks of Chile's Parque Nacional Alberto de Agostini loom over the Beagle Channel, as seen from Argentina's Tierra del Fuego National Park. A hawk soars above a gravel beach on the Beagle Channel near Ushuaia, Tierra del Fuego, Argentina. A humpback whale surfaces vertically above the water of the Drake Passage near Antarctica. A massive iceberg floats across the Drake Passage during a rare sun day near Antarctica. During the Antarctic summer, the sun sets for only a few hours each day, even less as you go closer to the South Pole. Dwarfed by the landscape, an expedition member in an inflatable boat known as a zodiac cruises among icebergs on the Antarctic peninsula. While much of Antarctica is covered in glaciers and snowfields, the continent is actually very rocky and rugged, especially along the Antarctic peninsula. An oncoming Antarctic storm clouds the horizon as seen from the deck of the M/V Ortelius, an ice-strengthened ship that cruises the waters of both poles. An Antarctic expedition member cruises the icy waters of the Southern Ocean. Surrounded by blue-tinged icebergs, a group of passengers from the M/V Ortelius take a zodiac trip through icy Antarctic waters. A colony of chinstrap penguins maneuvers around a snowfield in Antarctica. While much of Antarctica is covered in glaciers and snowfields, the continent is actually very rocky and rugged, especially along the Antarctic peninsula. An expedition guide in Antarctica shows off the different kinds of ice floating in the Southern Ocean. The ice on the left has more air bubbles, while the ice on the right contains less air, indicating it was initially part of a glacier. A gentoo penguin waddles along the Antarctic shore. Icebergs floating off Antarctica are often a surprising shade of blue, caused by the lack of air inside the ice and the deep water beneath them. A gentoo penguin contemplates jumping into the icy Antarctic waters. A gentoo penguin navigates the icy waters off Antarctica. A blue-eyed shag with a mouthful of nesting material it snagged from the ocean bottom flies toward the rocky shore of Antarctica. Humpback whales navigate the icy waters off Antarctica. Humpback whales navigate the icy waters off Antarctica. Each whale's tale is unique, like a person's fingerprint, and can be used to identify the individual. The surprisingly blue cast to this ice is caused by a lack of air trapped inside the glacier, which causes blue light to be trapped inside. The surprisingly blue cast to this ice is caused by a lack of air trapped inside the glacier, which causes blue light to be trapped inside. Only a small percentage of an iceberg is visible above water; the rest is below the surface. Hundreds of penguins huddle among the rocks of a Chilean Antarctic research base. Hundreds of penguins huddle around a Chilean Antarctic research base, including the facility's boathouse, or "casa de botes." Penguins stand on the snow near a Chilean Antarctic research base. A pair of gentoo penguins stand on an iceberg floating in Antarctic waters. A lone chinstrap penguin sits atop an iceberg in Antarctica. These diagonal lines are caused by tiny gas bubbles leaching out of the slowly melting ice while it was underwater, carving ever-deepening grooves. A collapsing glacier towers over Antarctic waters. A Chilean supply helicopter flies over Antarctic waters after visiting a research station. A guest aboard the M/V Ortelius takes a picture of a passing iceberg from the ship's deck. These diagonal lines are caused by tiny gas bubbles leaching out of the slowly melting ice while it was underwater, carving ever-deepening grooves. These tiny dots on a white slope are three groups of climbers hiking to the stop of a snowfield in Antarctica during a trip from the M/V Ortelius. The ice-strengthened boat M/V Ortelius sits amidst icebergs and dramatic clouds in Antarctica. The ice-strengthened boat M/V Ortelius sits amidst icebergs and dramatic clouds in Antarctica. A gentoo penguin walks along the snow at the Argentinian Antarctic research base Base Brown. A gentoo penguin walks along the snow at the Argentinian Antarctic research base Base Brown. Gentoo penguins waddle across the snow at the Argentinian Antarctic research base Base Brown. Gentoo penguins waddle across the snow at the Argentinian Antarctic research base Base Brown. Deep snow nearly covers the sign at the Argentinian Antarctic research base Base Brown. A gentoo penguin slides down a snowy slope at the Argentinian Antarctic research base Base Brown. A gentoo penguin slides down a snowy slope at the Argentinian Antarctic research base Base Brown. A pair of snowy sheathbills sit atop a sign at the Argentinian Antarctic research base Base Brown. An Antarctic cruise boat is dwarfed by the glaciers hanging off the rocky shore. Waves splash and slowly carve the underside of this Antarctic iceberg. While ice covers much of Antarctica, the continent has many large mountains. An avalanche cascades down a mountainside near the water's edge in Antarctica. A humpback whale flips its tail before diving beneath the Antarctic waters. Sharp mountains loom over the Antarctic landscape. A curious crab eater seal looks up at a passing ship from an Antarctic iceberg. A curious crab eater seal looks up at a passing ship from an Antarctic iceberg. A curious crab eater seal looks up at a passing ship from an Antarctic iceberg. A crab eater seal yawns at a passing ship from an Antarctic iceberg. Crab eater seals laze in the afternoon sunshine on an iceberg near Antarctica. A pair of curious crab eater seals watch a ship pass by as they bask in the afternoon sun on an Antarctic iceberg. A curious crab eater seal looks up at a passing ship from an Antarctic iceberg. A group of crab eater seals basks in the afternoon sunlight on an iceberg near Antarctica. A pair of penguins show off "porpoising," a style of swimming where they duck beneath and then pop above the water, allowing the flightless birds to travel faster than swimming alone. A group of crab eater seals basks in the afternoon sunlight on an iceberg near Antarctica. A pair of crab eater seals laze on an Antarctic iceberg. A skua flies over ice-filled Antarctic waters. A group of gentoo penguins hangs out on an iceberg in Antarctica. A crab eater seal lounges on an Antarctic iceberg. A pair of penguins "porpoise" swim through Antarctic waters. A pair of penguins "porpoise" swim through Antarctic waters. A crab eater seal prepares to slide beneath the icy Antarctic waters. The brownish coloring of the nearby ice is actually microscopic plant life and algae that forms on the underside of icebergs and ice sheets. Deep blue skies stand in contrast to the dark water and blue-white glaciers in Antarctica. Snow and ice create patterns atop Antarctic waters. A kayaker paddles through Antarctic waters. Kayakers paddle through Antarctic waters during an excursion from the M/V Ortelius. Dwarfed by the landscape, a cruise ship sits nearly hidden at the meeting of glacier and ocean in Antarctica. A humpback whale shows its tale as it dives below Antarctic waters. A pair of AdŽlie penguins sit on an iceberg near Antarctica. The wreckage of the whaling ship Gouvernoren, which burned down in 1916 at Enterprise Island in Wilhelmina Bay in Antarctica. Whaling was once a major industry in Antarctic waters, but animals living there are now largely protected. A zodiac boat full of Antarctic tourists cruises past a glacier in Antarctica, where the official population is zero. This photo of an iceberg shows how water shapes the ice as it floats in the ocean. The blue parts have been submerged, while the white part was until recently sitting above water but rotated 90 degrees counterclockwise, coated in fresh snow. A gentoo and chinstrap penguin stand on rocks in Antarctica, watched over by a second gentoo.

BASE BROWN, Antarctica – Icy water is soaking my backside, my hands are freezing and the waves are breaking over our kayak’s bow and I’m starting to consider the wisdom of what we’re doing.

But there’s a penguin squawking as it swims past the kayak and then an iceberg – AN ICEBERG – floats past and there’s a huge grin on my dad’s face.

And it hits me: This is why we’re here in Antarctica.

Dad and I have kicked around an Antarctic trip for years, but the timing was never quite right and both of us were skeptical of spending so much time aboard a cruise ship to get there. But commercial cruise ships are generally the only option for most people, unless you can finagle an invite to one of the government-run research bases or have a friend with a boat big enough to brave the Drake Passage.

Ivor Hughes, the photographer's father, paddles a tandem kayak in the icy waters off Antartica.

Trevor Hughes/USA TODAY

After some research, we settled on a trip run by Oceanwide Expeditions, which offered small-boat trips from Ushuaia, Argentina to Antarctica. Our ship, the Ortelius, was an ice-strengthened vessel with about 120 passengers and another 40-or-so crewmembers, from the captain and his officers to the deckhands who raised and lowered the Zodiac speedboats and the highly educated expedition staff, festooned with medical degrees and PhDs and a vast amount of practical experience guiding trips around the world. Aside from taking us ashore or on Zodiac trips, the expedition guides offered well-attended naturalist talks and photo classes.

A blue-tinged iceberg, it's backside worn smooth by the waves, floats in the waters off Antarctica.

Trevor Hughes/USA TODAY

These aren’t cheap trips, mind you: Prices for the itinerary we took start about $8,000, but discounts are usually available. And that’s just for the on-water portion of the trip. You’ll also need to get yourself to the southern tip of South America’s Tierra del Fuego and spend at least one night in a hotel there before embarking.

But.

Icebergs. Penguins. Seals. Whales. Snowshoeing. Some of our shipmates even got to camp out on land overnight! (One said she thought the best part was getting back aboard the warm Ortelius.)

Our trip, which left Ushuaia shortly after Thanksgiving, saw some wintry, windy weather, which is normal for Antarctic trips in their springtime. Trips later in their warm season tend to have better weather and more whales, but fewer icebergs and pack ice, and you miss out on the drama of the snowcapped peaks. For us, the chance to see the glaciers topped with fresh winter snow, and to watch icebergs calving into the frigid waters was a major draw. We ended up also seeing several avalanches, occasional whiteout conditions and the eerie sight of a carpet of ice rising and falling atop the rolling ocean.

Its orange-red beak prominent against the snow, a Gentoo penguin walks with others in Antarctica.

Trevor Hughes/USA TODAY

Shore visits were tightly controlled, part of Oceanwide's commitment as a member of the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators. We all vacuumed our clothes before stepping ashore, and our boots were soaked with disinfectant to avoid cross-contamination from the outside world. But precautions pale when compared to the sheer fact that we got to walk around on an entire continent where the official human population is zero.

Toward the end of our nine-day trip, the wind was driving loose ice, known as “brash ice” into the bays and harbors we had planned to land in, preventing us from going ashore as often as planned. But as our guides reminded us, being blocked from landing on Antarctica because there’s too many icebergs in the way is in itself a pretty awesome thing to say out loud, never mind to experience.

And that’s pretty much how the entire trip goes: Jaw-dropping scenery scrolling past, adorable penguins squawking and swimming, or clumsily building nests with small rocks. Whales surface regularly, their warm breath converted to easily seen blasts of condensation above the icy waters, their dark backs and tails sliding beneath. Crab eater seals lounging on ice floes, lazily lifting their heads as out ship motored past, shoving aside the snow-covered through the shockingly narrow Lemaire Channel.

A crab eater seal basks in the afternoon sun on an ice floe in Antarctica.

Trevor Hughes/USA TODAY

Standing on the ship's bow, or on the warm bridge, quickly became a favorite way to pass the hours as the Ortelius forged a path through early-spring ice and delivered us from one stunning cove to another. Trips like this leave plenty of time to chatting with fellow passengers, who are inevitably well-traveled. My dad, who is 78, was one of dozens of people aboard finishing up their 7th continent, and everyone has trip suggestions or tips for restaurants in Bangkok or seeing the Northern Lights in Norway.

Sailing back to Ushuaia was far rougher for us than the trip over, with massive waves pitching our 300-foot-long boat so sharply that the captain barred us from going outside. But the frequent and excellent food service never stopped despite the waves, and the air subtly warmed with each mile we motored back north. Even though we spent less than a week in Antarctica, I feel a strong sense of longing for the continent and its soaring peaks, blue-hued icebergs and abundant wildlife.

Setting foot back on warm, dry land, I found myself thinking: When can we go back?