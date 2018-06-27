Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — a 28-year-old progressive, female candidate in the New York Democratic congressional primary — won a big upset Tuesday night. But many on social media thought too much media attention went to her opponent: a 56-year-old male deeply established in the Democratic party.

"U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley defeated by young challenger in Democratic primary in New York," read an Associated Press Politics tweet that drew criticism for failing to name Ocasio-Cortez.

"Geez, dudes--the news is #AlexandriaOcasioCortez, not Joe Crowley. Stop burying the lede when it's a woman," tweeted journalist and author Victoria Brownworth.

Geez, dudes--the news is #AlexandriaOcasioCortez, not Joe Crowley.

Stop burying the lede when it's a woman.https://t.co/or7SX0bR0i … — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) June 27, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez is a Bernie Sanders supporter whose website says she supports Medicare for all Americans, a federal jobs guarantee, an assault weapons ban, the abolishment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and other progressive policies.

Crowley is an established Democratic congressman who was seen as a potential leader of the House Democrats if they won the majority in November.

Ocasio-Cortez supporters criticized headlines omitting her name as well as media outlets' previous coverage — or lack thereof.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was seen as such a longshot against Joe Crowley that the @nytimes didn't dedicate a single article to her campaign. — Megan Greenwell (@megreenwell) June 27, 2018

Dear Media, her name is not "28 year old woman", her name is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez! #AlexandriaOcasioCortez pic.twitter.com/zUtOysYCRG — Dave Pederson (@David_Pederson) June 27, 2018

I understand the whole more recognizable name thing, but it's not like Twitter has a 140-character limit anymore. She has a name. It's Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (Why does this happen with women so much more often than with men??) https://t.co/EycjQUZzjF — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) June 27, 2018

And while many Ocasio-Cortez supporters criticized media coverage, many had love for Crowley's handling of the loss, including his dedication of a "Born to Run" cover to Ocasio-Cortez.

More: 2018 primaries: Key takeaways as Democrats get a shock and Trump triumphs

More: 2018 primaries: Crowley upset in N.Y., South Carolina's McMaster wins after boost from Trump, Grimm loses

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com