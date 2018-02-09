An Alaska woman has been charged with the murder of two infants after searching the internet for “ways to kill human with no proof," police said.

Stephany LaFountain, 23, was arrested Thursday for the deaths of her four-month-old daughter in 2015 and 13-month-old daughter in 2017, according to a statement from the Fairbanks Police Department.

“This is just an unimaginable tragedy,” Fairbanks Police Chief Eric Jewkes said in a press conference. “We have a family, and, of course, we have a baby, that has suffered in obscurity, in silence.”

The second infant death sparked a nine-month investigation in which police say forensic analysis revealed LaFountain’s suspicious search history. According to the statement, in the hour before she called police to report her 13-month-old was unresponsive, her searches included:

Ways to suffocate

Best ways to suffocate

Ways to kill human with no proof

Can drowning show in an autopsy report

16 steps to kill someone and not get caught

How to: Commit the Perfect Murder

Drowning and Forensics

Suffocating and Smothering

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Authorities began the investigation after LaFountain called police about her daughter not breathing in November 2017. The child’s father was deployed at the time, and she called family who arrived and began CPR, according to the statement.

Police said the child was transported from LaFountain’s home in Fort Wainwright to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead four days later due to anoxia, or a lack of oxygen to the brain.

The child’s death caused investigators to look into the death of LaFountain's other child in 2015. That four-month-old daughter was pronounced dead a little more than an hour after LaFountain — who was in another relationship at the time — also called police to say the child wasn’t breathing.

That child’s cause of death wasn’t officially determined, but police said the symptoms were consistent with a suffocation death.

LaFountain, who was indicted on charges of first- and second- degree murder, is in custody at the Fairbanks Correctional Center. At the press conference, Jewkes, the police chief, thanked the family and the investigators for their work during the investigation.

“The entire city of Fairbanks just owes our detectives a big round of thanks,” he said. “When you investigate a case like this, it’s not just paperwork that you type. You live this case, you share in the grieving, you share in the pain.”

Follow N'dea Yancey-Bragg on Twitter: @NdeaYanceyBragg

More: Mollie Tibbetts' father: Don't distort her death to advance racist views

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com