Alaska Airlines Holiday Sweater
Alaska Airlines offers early boarding on Dec. 21 for guests wearing holiday sweaters.
Hand-out, Alaska Airlines

Break out your ugliest sweater, Alaska Airlines passengers. 

Airline passengers may pay a pretty penny for priority boarding, but Alaska Airlines will let flyers wearing ugly sweaters board early on Dec. 21 in honor of National Ugly Holiday Sweater Day. This is the second year in a row the airline has celebrated the viral day.

More: Delta Air Lines to ditch zone boarding in 2019

Passengers are encouraged to tweet photos and videos of themselves getting into the holiday spirit with the hashtags #UglySweaterDay and #iFlyAlaska.

The airline's festiveness isn't stopping there: It's also playing holiday-themed boarding music and free holiday movies onboard throughout the month.

More: Southwest Airlines: Where you'll pay more for EarlyBird boarding (almost everywhere)

"Whether you're heading home to celebrate tradition or jetting off to a sunny destination to escape the cold, we recognize your journey begins with us, and we're happy to make your travels even brighter any way we can," the airline said in a press release.

The company began a new group boarding process earlier this year.

J.D. Power rates 10 best North American airlines for 2018
01 / 11
Which airlines have the highest customer-satisfaction ratings for 2018? J.D. Power ranked 10 North American Airlines. Five were 'traditional' carriers and five were low-cost. Scroll through to see how they rated, from lowest to highest.
02 / 11
No. 10: Frontier Airlines (score of 693 on a 1,000-point scale). Ranked No. 5 among five low-cost carriers.
03 / 11
No. 9: United Airlines (score of 708 on a 1,000-point scale). Ranked No. 5 among five 'traditional' carriers.
04 / 11
No. 8: Allegiant (score of 725 on a 1,000-point scale). Ranked No. 4 among five 'traditional' carriers.
05 / 11
No. 7: American Airlines (score of 729 on a 1,000-point scale). Ranked No. 4 among five 'traditional' carriers.
06 / 11
No. 6: Air Canada (score of 734 on a 1,000-point scale). Ranked No. 3 among five 'traditional' carriers.
07 / 11
No. 5: WestJet (score of 747 on a 1,000-point scale). Ranked No. 3 among five low-cost carriers.
08 / 11
No. 4: Delta Air Lines (score of 767 on a 1,000-point scale). Ranked No. 2 among five 'traditional' carriers.
09 / 11
No. 3: Alaska Airlines (score of 775 on a 1,000-point scale). Ranked No. 1 among five 'traditional' carriers.
10 / 11
No. 2: JetBlue (score of 812 on a 1,000-point scale). Ranked No. 2 among five low-cost carriers.
11 / 11
No. 1: Southwest Airlines (score of 818 on a 1,000-point scale). Ranked No. 1 among five low-cost carriers.