The tears from Saturday's emotional Army-Navy game had barely dried when the Gary Sinise Foundation, American Airlines and the Nashville airport provided another moment poignant enough to make the Grinch's heart grow another three sizes.

On Monday, virtually an entire concourse at Nashville International Airport stopped what they were doing and joined in singing the national anthem as more than 100 children who lost a parent in combat boarded a plane to Disney World.

Each December, the Snowball Express, now under the auspices of Sinise's charity, flies more than 1,000 Gold Star children from around the country to Disney World on American Air Lines flights.

The Snowball Express trip to Disney World is organized by "Forrest Gump" star Gary Sinise's foundation.

Facebook user Jen Trinagle, who happened to be in the Nashville terminal, filmed the heartfelt moment. She noted that she had been taken aback by the sight of "an international airport (coming) to a complete stop."

She explained, "I walked out into the concourse to this scene @americanairlines was flying a plane full of children who had lost a parent in combat to Disneyworld on an all expenses paid trip and they threw a party for them at the gate❤️."

But what came next is what had her and the rest of the concourse in tears.

"When they announced them over the loudspeaker and they lined up to board the plane the whole airport literally stopped and sang the national anthem with military present in salute. Most every person standing around, myself included was bawling at the sight of these kids and spouses who have paid so great a price for our country. To see all of this at Christmas time was so humbling. Seeing the general public in an airport stand still to honor these kids was simply beautiful."

On Sunday, Sinise shared a photo of himself seeing off another Snowball Express flight departing from Los Angeles.

According to the Gary Sinise Foundation's website, the "Forrest Gump" star says the goal of the Snowball Express program is for "our Gold Star families to feel remembered and for them to see that they are not alone. It's something I feel is incredibly important for our nation, letting the children know that we do not forget their sacrifices and we honor them. And it's such a great feeling to see them healing, smiling, and having fun."

Sinise will be getting on the fun himself later this week. In his Instagram caption, he promised the Los Angeles contingent, "I’ll join up in a few days, Have fun, kids! We love you!"