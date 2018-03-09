Airlines were waiving change fees ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon, which appeared likely to make landfall along the Gulf Coast late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

After moving across South Florida on Monday, Gordon could reach hurricane status before moving onshore near the Louisiana-Mississippi border, according to projections from the National Hurricane Center.

Gordon did not significantly impact Monday's flight schedules, and it was unclear if that would change Tuesday as the storm approached the Gulf Coast. Nonetheless, several big airlines – including Delta, Frontier, Southwest and Spirit – had waived change fees by Monday evening for airports in the storm’s path. It was likely other big carriers would issue their own waivers by Tuesday.

FLIGHT TRACKER: Is your flight on time?

USA TODAY: Tropical Storm Gordon hammers South Florida, could strengthen as it aims for Gulf Coast

The weather waivers allowed travelers to make changes -- with some fine print -- to try and avoid the storm. Details varied by carrier, but the policies generally allowed eligible customers to make one change without paying extra.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Only flights on certain dates were covered by the waivers, with the details again varying by carrier. Those wishing to reschedule their flights also were given a window to do so; flights moved beyond an airline’s booking window typically would be exempt from change fees, though a new fare would apply.

Scroll down for details and links to change fees in place at big U.S. airlines as of 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 3:

IN PICTURES: 30 cool aviation photos (story continues below)

August's #avgeek gallery: 30 cool aviation photos

Delta Air Lines

Airports covered: Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Destin, Florida; Gulfport/Biloxi, Mississippi; Lafayette, Louisiana; Mobile, Alabama; New Orleans; Panama City, Florida; Pensacola, Florida.

Eligible if booked to travel: Sept. 4-5.

Rebooking window: Rebooked travel must begin by Sept. 9. Fare differences may apply for flights booked beyond that date.

Full details

Frontier Airlines

Airports covered: Jackson, Mississippi; New Orleans; Pensacola, Florida.

Eligible if booked to travel: Sept. 4-6.

Rebooking window: Rebooked travel must begin by Sept. 28. Origin and destination cities may be changed. Fare differences may apply for flights booked beyond that date.

Full details

Southwest Airlines

Airports covered: Fort Lauderdale; Fort Myers, Florida; New Orleans; Pensacola, Florida.

Eligible if booked to travel: Sept. 3 for Fort Lauderdale and Fort Myers; Sept. 4-5 for Pensacola; Sept. 3-5 for New Orleans.

Rebooking window: Customers may rebook within 14 days of their original date of travel between the original city-pairs. Travel booked beyond 14 days may involve a recalculated fare, though customers can apply funds from the unused portion of their travel toward the fare.

Full details

Spirit Airlines

Airports covered: New Orleans

Eligible if booked to travel: Sept. 4-5.

Rebooking window: Rebooked travel must begin by Sept. 11. Fare differences may apply for flights booked beyond that date.

Full details

TODAY IN THE SKY: United frequent-flyers bid miles to attend Boeing 747 farewell party at Mississippi 'disassembly center'

United frequent-fliers bid miles to attend Boeing 747 farewell party

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com