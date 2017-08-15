ARCHIVES: Reports suggest Etihad has big plans for Air Berlin (2014)

Union ver.di called it a "severe blow" for the more-than 7,000 employees of Air Berlin.

"Our priority now lies with securing the jobs," said Christine Behle, a union board director. "Air Berlin must proceed with transparency and provide all important information."

Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said that the bridge loan should give Air Berlin enough time to wrap up talks on the sale of some operations.

The bankruptcy filing was prompted by the decision by Etihad, which holds a 29.2% stake, to stop funneling money into the airline after years of propping it up.

Air Berlin said that in light of Etihad's decision, it "came to the conclusion that there was no further positive way ahead for Air Berlin."

Already the carrier had been trying to ease its costs and lighten its debt load of 1.2 billion euros. In December, it reached a deal to lease 38 plans to Lufthansa's units Eurowings and Austrian Airlines.

Etihad Airways said the bankruptcy filing was "extremely disappointing for all parties," especially as it had supported the airline over six years, but that it could not continue pumping money into a loss-making business.

"As a minority shareholder, Etihad cannot offer funding that would further increase our financial exposure. We remain open to helping find a commercially viable solution for all parties," it said.

It said it had injected 250 million euros of additional funding into Air Berlin as recently as April and helped it "explore strategic options" for its business. But it said the carrier's business "deteriorated at an unprecedented pace, preventing it from overcoming its significant challenges and from implementing alternative strategic solutions."

The Emirati airline said it continues to have codeshares and other business relationships with Air Berlin and will support its management.

Shares in Air Berlin plunged 39% on Tuesday after being suspended for trading earlier.

Air Berlin's decision comes three and a half months after another Etihad-backed European carrier, Alitalia, entered its second round of bankruptcy protection in a decade.

Etihad said at the time that Alitalia needed a "fundamental and far-reaching restructuring" and it was not prepared to keep pumping money into the struggling Italian airline.

Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin and Adam Schreck in Dubai contributed to this story.