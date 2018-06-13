SAN FRANCISCO — After a bruising, month-long fight in which Amazon and other businesses squelched a new corporate head tax to fund homeless services, Seattle is struggling to find a path forward to deal with a crisis that's exploded in recent years.

Other metropolitan areas with rapidly rising housing costs are also grappling with residents priced out of the market. But Seattle's tax situation puts it in an especially difficult position when it comes to raising funds to help its homeless residents.

It could also be a warning to the 20 cities currently vying to become home to Seattle's second headquarters. Amazon stopped construction on a 17-story office building during the debate over the tax. It would have cost big businesses $275 per employee per year and was approved by a unanimous vote of the Seattle City Council on May 14, then rescinded by seven of nine members of that same council on June 12.

The construction pause "was a concrete action as opposed to just a threat," said Matthew Gardner, a senior fellow at the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, a Washington D.C. non-partisan non-profit focused on federal, state and local tax reform issues.

"It seems pretty clear now that whoever 'wins' the HQ2 battle is very likely going to be giving Amazon a free pass on a wide variety of state and local taxes for some period of time," he said.

Called "the Amazon tax" by many in Seattle, the corporate head tax was meant to raise revenue to deal with the homeless crisis in the city and Seattle's King county. A count in January found 12,112unsheltered people in the county, up 4% from a year ago..

The numbers come even as unemployment in the county is at 3%, the lowest in the state, according to the Washington State Employment Security Department.

The problem is two-fold, say experts.

Housing is becoming less affordable, leading to more homelessness. At the same time Washington's tax laws gave cities few options when it comes to raising funds for more housing.

Rents in the city have risen 42% over the past seven years, fueled by the growth in high wage earners such as the many white collar workers at Amazon.com.

In 2011, 35% of county rental units would have been affordable to to households earning below 50% of the median area income. In 2017 that affordability was just 18%, according to a report released in May by the consulting firm McKinsey that was commissioned by the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.

This is similar to the homelessness problem in many coastal cities, especially those with tech-fueled economies. Those rent increases have been partly driven up by an influx of well-paid tech workers. In Seattle, for example, software developer is now the most common job in the area, having overtaken retail salesperson, according to research by the Seattle Times.

That's wrought rapid and wrenching changes to the economic makeup of the city.

"This is not the story of the last 15 years, this is the story of the last five years. This is that dramatic. This is that recent," said Alison Eisinger, executive director of the Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness.

Tax strategies

A street near Amazon headquarters in downtown Seattle, where cranes dot the sky as new office buildings, condos and apartments are built.

Elizabeth Weise

Amazon was prominent in the battle against the head tax. The vote “to repeal the tax on job creation is the right decision for the region’s economic prosperity," said Amazon communications vice president Drew Hardener just after the vote was taken.

The company has a history of pursing a strategy to lower the taxes it and its customers pay.

One of the reasons founder Jeff Bezos chose Seattle was that Washington state had a relatively small population. Under a federal law from 1967, mail order companies only had to pay sales tax in states where they had a physical presence such as a warehouse or a distribution center. An attempt to overturn it is currently before the Supreme Court, with a ruling expected this month.

By choosing Washington at a time when all goods were shipped from its Seattle fulfillment center, Amazon customers in 49 states didn't have to pay sales tax, one of the perks that made online shopping desirable in its early days.

Lack of income tax in the state, which is enshrined in the Washington constitution, has turned out to be a problem for Seattle as the company has grown. Amazon has about 45,000 employees in the city, where it is it's largest private employer. Those employees tend to earn good salaries, allowing landlords to bid up the price of scarce housing and causing rental costs across the area to rise.

Unable to raise more revenue from the high tech workers who have flooded town, Seattle looked for new ways to raise money to address the problems those same workers were causing in the housing market. The city was so concerned about homelessness that in its last budget period it created a special revenue task force on housing and homelessness to look at ways it could find funds.

"It's not that anybody thought a head tax was the smartest idea," said Gardner. "It was simply the least bad option available to law makers."

The tax, which only applied to businesses with annual gross revenues of more than $20 million, or about the top-grossing 3% of companies in the city, was hugely unpopular among businesses. Within just weeks of it passing, a No Tax on Jobs coalition had raised $380 million to oppose it and had collected nearly 46,000 signatures to put a measure about it on the November ballot.

The target of revenue, and not profit, was chosen because in many years Amazon reports no profits, plowing back all its money into the company. But that also caught up some companies such as grocery chains that historically deal with low margins and profits.

One example was Uwajimaya, a Seattle-based, family-owned grocery chain. Chief executive Denise Moriguchi told the Seattle Times that the business makes less than a dime on every dollar it sells, but it would have been impacted nonetheless.

In the end, the City Council decided it couldn't win.

"A contentious ballot measure would have set the City up for a months-long battle that was not clear would be successful, and would have further paralyzed our ability to move forward with any kind of plan," Councilman Mike O'Brien wrote in an email to his constituents.

Unresolved is the larger issue of how cities can deal with the huge urban impacts of unmitigated tech growth. Although the Seattle City Council has avoided political fallout, housing and homelessness remain issues that will need to be addressed, said William Riggs, a planning strategist and professor at the University of San Francisco.

"As the impacts of a handful of large employers in the region grow, something must be done to mitigate this," he said.

