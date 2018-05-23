Marine Gen. John Allen, shown in 2012, was the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. government’s 17-year effort to stabilize parts of war-torn Afghanistan has mostly failed, according to a report released Thursday by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction.

The damning report finds that much of the $4.7 billion spent on programs to stabilize areas cleared of insurgents has been largely wasted — some of it siphoned off by corrupt officials, some of it paying for projects that did more harm than good. All told, the U.S. government has appropriated about $126 billion to rebuild the country, most of it to train and equip security forces.

“The large sums of stabilization dollars the United States devoted to Afghanistan in search of quick gains often exacerbated conflicts, enabled corruption, and bolstered support for insurgents,” the report states.

After toppling the ruling Taliban in Afghanistan in 2001, U.S., allied and Afghan forces there have sought to establish a stable country that could prevent insurgents from harboring al-Qaeda terrorists. The report released Thursday follows another issued this week by the Pentagon’s inspector general that found little progress in providing security for the Afghan people.

Thursday’s report finds that bad strategy and policies in Afghanistan have led to billions wasted, more than 2,200 U.S. troops killed and a dysfunctional country left behind. The problems stemmed in part from U.S. officials focusing efforts on the most dangerous parts of the country and seeking to get out too fast.

President Barack Obama sent 50,000 more U.S. troops to Afghanistan in 2009 and ’10 to the most dangerous parts of Afghanistan. At the same time Obama ordered more forces to Afghanistan, he set a deadline for their withdrawal. This “surge,” patterned in part after a similar escalation in Iraq, was intended to tamp down the Taliban insurgency and allow the government to grow. But the strategy did not provide enough security, nor did it last long enough to allow Afghans to take over.

“These two decisions — to prioritize the most dangerous parts of the country and to draw down forces on timelines unrelated to conditions on the ground — had a profound and harmful impact on countless downstream decisions regarding stabilization planning, staffing, and programming,” the report says.

The huge flows of money into the impoverished country had the opposite effect of what was intended, the report says. Instead of bolstering the local government, the gusher of cash flooded the country with money that could not be spent fast enough.

“By fueling corruption and the population’s disillusionment with its government, the coalition undermined the very government it sought to legitimize and drove support for the insurgency,” the report says.

Of the $4.7 billion spent, $2.4 billion went to programs administered by USAID and $2.3 billion was spent on the Pentagon's Commander's Emergency Response Program.

The military measured success in how much money was spent rather its impact on providing security, according to the report. The commander's funds, money that officers in the field could dole out for projects, rose from $40 million in 2004 to $550 million in 2009.

“Our analysis of the implementation of CERP suggests senior policymakers devoted money to a program with no overarching strategy, and without effective systems for collecting, analyzing, and interpreting data,” the report says. “The result was a program that spent $2.3 billion in a profoundly underdeveloped economy with unknown effects.”

Deadlines for drawing down troops and leaving Afghanistan entirely in 2014, a goal that was never achieved, eroded belief in the staying power of the U.S.-led coalition and the Afghan government.

“Stabilization requires time to measure and adapt, and we lost all that,” John Allen, the former top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, told investigators. “It was pulled out from under us.”

About 15,000 U.S. troops remain in Afghanistan.



