Judge rules 'Obamacare' unconstitutional right before end for open enrollment

The open enrollment period to receive health insurance next year through the Affordable Care Act, also known as "Obamacare," ends Saturday. If you haven't heard about it, you're not alone; only one-fourth of people who buy their own insurance or are uninsured knew the deadline to purchase Obamacare, a poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation found. The enrollment drop follows President Donald Trump's cuts in funding for ACA advertising and outreach. There's still time to sign up; people in most states can enroll at the federally facilitated marketplace, healthcare.gov. But Obama's signature legislative achievement faced another setback on on Friday: a federal judge in Texas ruled late Friday that core aspects of the ACA are unconstitutional, a win for Republicans and the Trump administration that could leave those insured under the system in uncertain territory. The challenge to the law was brought by 20 Republican-led states. After Trump ordered the Justice Department to stop defending the health care law, a coalition of ACA-supporting states took up the defense

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Miss Universe contestant makes history as first transgender competitor

Women representing 94 nations will vie for the 2018 Miss Universe crown as the first transgender woman in the competition looks to make history. Angela Ponce, 27, defeated 20 other contestants in the Miss Universe Spain gala earlier this year, qualifying for the global round of the pageant — Miss Universe has allowed transgender participation since 2012. Meanwhile, just days before the competition, Miss USA found herself embroiled in controversy. Sarah Rose Summers was caught on video seemingly mocking Miss Vietnam and Miss Cambodia for not speaking English, which many labeled as "racist" and "bigoted." Summers responded directly to the controversy in an Instagram post this week and apologized. The pageant airs live from Bangkok, Thailand on FOX at 7 p.m. ET Sunday.

Miss Universe national costume presentation: Meet all the contestants epa07222148 Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, 10 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY ORG XMIT: RUN1424 epa07221848 Miss Germany Celine Willers poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, 10 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY ORG XMIT: RUN1373 epa07222089 Miss Spain Angela Ponce, the first transgender woman who take part in the international beauty contest, poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, 10 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY ORG XMIT: RUN1416 Gabriela Topalova, Miss Bulgaria 2018 walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on December 10, 2018. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1BH6GX Nat Rern, Miss Cambodia 2018 walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on December 10, 2018. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1BH6HX Caitlin Tyson, Miss Cayman Islands 2018 walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on December 10, 2018. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1BH6II Meisu Qin, Miss China 2018 walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on December 10, 2018. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1BH6MV Mia Pojatina, Miss Croatia 2018 walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on December 10, 2018. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1BH6P5 Akisha Albert, Miss Curacao 2018 walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on December 10, 2018. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1BH6PN Aldy Bernard, Miss Dominican Republic 2018 walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on December 10, 2018. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1BH6RF Nariman Khaled, Miss Egypt 2018 walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on December 10, 2018. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1BH6T9 Alina Voronkova, Miss Finland 2018 walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on December 10, 2018. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1BH6YT Jenelli Fraser, Miss Belize 2018 walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on December 10, 2018. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1BH7JW Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers, Miss Great Britain 2018 walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on December 10, 2018. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1BH7O4 Ioanna Bella, Miss Greece 2018 walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on December 10, 2018. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1BH7OI Athena Su McNinch, Miss Guam 2018 walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on December 10, 2018. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1BH7OO Mariana García, Miss Guatemala 2018 walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on December 10, 2018. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1BH7PR Samantha Colas, Miss Haiti 2018 walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on December 10, 2018. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1BH7QE Vanessa Villars, Miss Honduras 2018 walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on December 10, 2018. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1BH7QP Eniko Kecskes, Miss Hungary 2018 walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on December 10, 2018. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1BH7RE Katrín Lea Elenudóttir, Miss Iceland 2018 walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on December 10, 2018. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1BH7RL Zahra Khanum, Miss Singapore 2018 walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on December 10, 2018. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1BH7S7 Sonia Fergina Citra, Miss Indonesia 2018 walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on December 10, 2018. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1BH7VC Grainne Gallanagh, Miss Ireland 2018 walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on December 10, 2018. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1BH7W6 Nikol Reznikov, Miss Israel 2018 walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on December 10, 2018. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1BH7WS Andrea Toscano, Miss Mexico 2018 poses on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on December 10, 2018. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1BH8A3 Dolgion Delgerjav, Miss Mongolia 2018 walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on December 10, 2018. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1BH8B8 Ana LilianaAvião, Miss Angola 2018 walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on December 10, 2018. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1BH64A Lara Yan, Miss Georgia 2018 walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on December 10, 2018. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1BH70W Diata Hoggar, Miss Ghana 2018 walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on December 10, 2018. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1BH71C Yuumi Kato, Miss Japan 2018 walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on December 10, 2018. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1BH80U Sabina Azimbayeva, Miss Kazakhstan 2018 walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on December 10, 2018. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1BH81O Wabaiya Kariuki, Miss Kenya 2018 walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on December 10, 2018. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1BH82O Zana Berisha, Miss Kosovo 2018 poses on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on December 10, 2018. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1BH84M Maya Reaidy, Miss Lebanon 2018 walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on December 10, 2018. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1BH88B Francesca Mifsud, Miss Malta 2018, poses on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on December 10, 2018. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1BH88T Trejsi Sejdini, Miss Albania 2018 walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on December 10, 2018. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1BH644 Francesca Hung, Miss Australia 2018 walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on December 10, 2018. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1BH655 On-anong Homsombath, Miss Laos 2018 walks on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on December 10, 2018. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1BH881 Varsha Ragoobarsing, Miss Mauritius 2018 poses on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province on December 10, 2018. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1BH898 Miss Denmark Helena Heuser displays her costume during Miss Universe National Costume Show in Chon Buri, Thailand Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) ORG XMIT: XGA113 Miss Colombia Valeria Morales displays her costume during Miss Universe National Costume Show in Chon Buri, Thailand Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) ORG XMIT: XGA111 Miss Germany Celine Willers displays her costume during Miss Universe National Costume Show in Chon Buri, Thailand Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) ORG XMIT: XGA108 Miss Chile Andrea Diaz displays her costume during Miss Universe National Costume Show in Chon Buri, Thailand Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) ORG XMIT: XGA110 Miss Bolivia Joyce Prado displays her costume during Miss Universe National Costume Show in Chon Buri, Thailand Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) ORG XMIT: XGA109 Miss El Salvador Marisela de Montecristo displays her costume during Miss Universe National Costume Show in Chon Buri, Thailand Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) ORG XMIT: XGA106 Miss Brazil Mayra Dias displays her costume during Miss Universe National Costume Show in Chon Buri, Thailand Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) ORG XMIT: XGA104 Miss Great Britain Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers displays her costume during Miss Universe National Costume Show in Chon Buri, Thailand Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) ORG XMIT: XGA103 Miss Argentina Agustina Pivowarchuk displays her costume during Miss Universe National Costume Show in Chon Buri, Thailand Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) ORG XMIT: XGA102 Miss France Eva Colas displays her costume during Miss Universe National Costume Show in Chon Buri, Thailand Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) ORG XMIT: XGA101 Miss India Nehal Chudasama displays her costume during Miss Universe National Costume Show in Chon Buri, Thailand Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) ORG XMIT: XGA112 epa07222224 Miss Turkey Tara de Vries poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, 10 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY ORG XMIT: RUN1382 epa07222210 Miss Puerto Rico Kiara Ortega poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, 10 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY ORG XMIT: RUN1382 epa07222213 Miss Thailand Sophida Kanchanarin poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, 10 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY ORG XMIT: RUN1382 epa07222211 Miss Russia Yulia Polyachikhina poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, 10 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY ORG XMIT: RUN1382 epa07222207 Miss Philippines Catriona Gray poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, 10 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY ORG XMIT: RUN1382 epa07222206 Miss Peru Romina Lozano poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, 10 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY ORG XMIT: RUN1382 epa07222199 Miss Panama Rosa Montezuma poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, 10 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY ORG XMIT: RUN1382 epa07222201 Miss Paraguay Maria Belen Alderete poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, 10 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY ORG XMIT: RUN1382 epa07222197 Miss Nepal Manita Devkota poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, 10 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY ORG XMIT: RUN1382 epa07222190 Miss Nicaragua Adriana Paniagua poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, 10 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY ORG XMIT: RUN1382 epa07222189 Miss Myanmar Hnin Thway Yu Aung poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, 10 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY ORG XMIT: RUN1382 epa07222187 Miss Mexico Andrea Toscano poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, 10 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY ORG XMIT: RUN1382 epa07222174 Miss Korea Baek Ji-Hyun poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, 10 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY ORG XMIT: RUN1382 epa07222165 Miss Jamaica Emily Maddison poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, 10 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY ORG XMIT: RUN1382 epa07222100 Miss Switzerland Jastina Doreen Riederer poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, 10 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY ORG XMIT: RUN1416 epa07222090 Miss Sweden Emma Strandberg poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, 10 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY ORG XMIT: RUN1416 epa07222037 Miss Portugal Filipa Barroso poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, 10 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY ORG XMIT: RUN1410 epa07222030 Miss Poland Magdalena Swat poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, 10 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY ORG XMIT: RUN1410 epa07221979 Miss Netherlands Rahima Dirkse poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, 10 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY ORG XMIT: RUN1396 epa07221936 Miss Ecuador Virginia Limongi poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, 10 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY ORG XMIT: RUN1343 epa07221930 Miss Costa Rica Natalia Carvajal poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, 10 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY ORG XMIT: RUN1343 epa07221926 Miss Czech Republic Lea Steflickova poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, 10 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY ORG XMIT: RUN1343 epa07221924 Miss Croatia Mia Pojatina poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, 10 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY ORG XMIT: RUN1343 epa07221916 Miss Canada Marta Stepien poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, 10 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY ORG XMIT: RUN1343 epa07221914 Miss Chile Andrea Diaz poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, 10 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY ORG XMIT: RUN1343 epa07221915 Miss Colombia Valeria Morales poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, 10 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY ORG XMIT: RUN1343 epa07221909 Miss British Virgin Islands Ayana Phillips poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, 10 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY ORG XMIT: RUN1343 epa07221906 Miss Bolivia Joyce Prado poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, 10 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY ORG XMIT: RUN1343 epa07221898 Miss Barbados Meghan Theobalds poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, 10 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY ORG XMIT: RUN1343 epa07221896 Miss Aruba Kimberly Julsing poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, 10 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY ORG XMIT: RUN1343 epa07221894 Miss Belize Jenelli Fraser poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, 10 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY ORG XMIT: RUN1343 epa07221895 Miss Bahamas Danielle Grant poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, 10 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY ORG XMIT: RUN1343 epa07221892 Miss Belgium Zoe Brunet poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, 10 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY ORG XMIT: RUN1343 epa07221670 Miss Vietnam H'Hen Nie poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, 10 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT ORG XMIT: RY27 epa07221575 Miss Indonesia Sonia Fergina Citra poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, 10 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY ORG XMIT: RY11 epa07222223 Miss Venezuela Sthefany Gutierrez poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, 10 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY ORG XMIT: RUN1382

Let the college football bowl season begin!

College football’s Football Bowl Subdivision begins its 40-game postseason slate — culminating with the national championship game on Jan. 7 — Saturday with a collection of five games. Day one, which begins at 1:30 p.m. ET with the Cure Bowl, won’t have quite the same gravitas as the title game but there are still multiple ranked teams in action. No. 23 Utah State will take on North Texas in the New Mexico Bowl, while No. 21 Fresno State faces Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Corded blinds' manufacturing limited

A new safety standard will take effect Saturday limiting the manufacturing of corded blinds in response to fears they could injure or kill children by strangulation. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been 50 fatalities reported between 2012 and 2017 linked to window cord strangulation among infants and young children. The CPSC advises consumers to replace any cordless blinds with cordless ones. After the standard takes place, most products used to cover windows must either be cordless or have short, inaccessible cords. The standard will affect more than 80 percent of all window covering products sold in the United States and Canada.

Brightest comet of the year will zoom near Earth

Skywatchers will get a special treat this weekend as the year's brightest comet makes its closest approach to Earth. Though the comet has the rather uninspiring name of "46P/Wirtanen," it's among the 10 closest comet approaches to Earth since 1950 and the 20th-closest dating as far back as the ninth century, according to Sky & Telescope. Binoculars and small telescopes will probably give the best views of Wirtanen, especially away from city lights. Look in the eastern sky shortly after nightfall.

Contributing; Associated Press