The beloved show about America's only set of all-female quintuplets is coming back!

TLC's "OutDaughtered" is returning for Season 3 on July 10th with a two-hour episode at 8 p.m. /7 p.m. central time.

Last season viewers saw the Busby quintuplets (Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley and Parker) gain mobility as they started moving around! This time, Adam and Danielle say it's ALL about their personalities and having their voices heard.

The season will also cover how the Busby's recovered through Hurricane Harvey, specifically Danielle's mom, whose house did not make it out unscathed.

But before the Season 3 premiere, Adam and Danielle spoke to All the Moms

We asked them about next season, and what life's like with six kids.

Here's what they said.

Note: Some of the answers have been edited and condensed for length.

Congrats on the quintuplets turning 3! Who’s idea was it to throw them a poop-themed birthday party?

Adam and Danielle Busby of TLC's "Outdaughtered" threw their quintuplets a poop-themed third birthday. The theme was their older sister Blayke's idea.

TLC, Outdaughtered

Danielle: So Blayke basically loves everything poop emoji. She had the idea of “don’t be a party pooper.” When we decided to join the birthday parties, we thought, “Well, the quints are 3. And we’ve pretty much come to the end of potty training. So we’ll celebrate no more poop disasters." So it just blended well with the “don’t be a party pooper” (theme).

On parenting

What’s the most difficult part of parenting at this age?

Danielle: We didn’t think it’d get much harder or much worse after the 2’s, but 3's have definitely been a lot more trying. They’re so opinionated, and they’re little individuals (with) their own personalities and interests and likes and dislikes.

Tantrums happen here and there because they can express what they want but it doesn’t mean they always get what they want.

Adam Busby, Dale Mills, Blayke Busby, and the quints are at the grocery store.

TLC

Adam: Yeah, we have five 3-year-olds right now in the house all coming into their own personalities and figuring out who they are. So there’s this major struggle between all of them to have their own voice in the house.

The noise level in the house? It’s reached an all-new level. It’s ridiculous.

Do they feed off each other and team up against you?

Danielle: Oh yeah! We always laugh because if one of them asks you a question or if one of them gives you an answer, they’re all going to say it. Like, you’re going to hear it five times. It’s all day, every day. Everything gets repeated five times.

Do you guys have to get multiple baby sitters? Or do you have one who’s willing to watch all six kids?

Danielle: They’ve been sleeping through the night since they’ve been six months old, so after they go to bed at 7 p.m., that’s pretty much when Adam and I would go out on a date or go do something.

So the babysitter just basically has Blayke up, and Blayke loves that... So you know, we have two to three baby sitters that are our top. And if neither of them can make it, we’d probably get two people at a time. But we still are very nice to our baby sitters and usually try to leave once they go to bed...

What’s the filming schedule like and having cameras follow you?

Danielle: We’ve always had a schedule so we don’t film 24/7. It’s definitely different when you go places and have a film crew around, but when we’re at home ... we haven’t really known anything different. There’s constantly people around, regardless of if it’s film crew or family or friends. So we know that our house is just always full of people. It’s just the norm now!

Do you guys talk to the kids about the cameras?

Danielle: It’s kind of just been how we live and what life’s been like since we had the quints, really. We’ve had to get more explanatory to Blayke and the older cousins that this is very different and it’s definitely a different type of life. We respect all the kids’ wishes and if they don’t want to be on camera at certain times, we don’t make them. And we’ll do that with all our kids.

With six kids in the house, how do you make each kid feel special?

Adam: You’ll definitely see that this season. That's something that really, we’re still trying to figure out and try new things. And I think that’s something we’re always going to struggle with, but I think it’s good that we know that and it’s good that it’s on our minds, and it’s something we deeply care about.

On their personal lives

How do you find time for yourselves and each other?

Danielle: I think the biggest thing we feel — and what we tell other people — is scheduling is key. I know it might sound tedious and weird, but you’ve got to make time for it.

Most Fridays or Saturdays, one of them is date night for us and one of them is family night. We found that we need to be out of the house to catch up and not get distracted. We enjoy each other and love each other and want to hang out together, it’s just we have to plan it.

Adam, you've opened up to the public about your experiences with postpartum depression. What do you want people to know about it today?

Adam: The message I wanted to get out there was you need to talk about it; you need to open up, even if it’s a spouse or a friend, just start talking about it.

After I did that, it was just like this huge weight was lifted off my shoulders. I didn’t feel that burden as much on a daily basis and wasn’t held captive by that anymore. You really start the healing process.

There’s a lot of misconception out there about whether dads can get postpartum depression... There’s a lot of women out there that don’t buy it and don’t agree with it, but there are studies that have shown that men do undergo hormonal changes during and after the birth of a child, just like a woman does. ... It’s just something that people really need to start talking about.

Danielle, how'd you feel when Adam opened up about this?

Danielle: It definitely was a difficult time to understand what he was going through and to hear the name of it being male postpartum depression ‘cause I never knew that men could have it, either. So it was kind of weird and hard for me to put my brain around and understand it for him.

I knew I couldn’t necessarily help him because I didn’t understand it, just like he didn’t understand it. So reaching out to someone who could help him in the medical professional world ... that’s really what helped us all around.

It’s just not talked about enough, and it’s really something that can be very, very scary. So I think the more ... we bring awareness to it, the more it can help others.

How did the public respond?

Adam: We received hundreds of messages from couples that were watching our TV show in real time with their spouse, and when they saw me struggling, it was the breaking point that they needed to understand what their spouse was going through and allow them to actually start talking about it.

I don’t know how many couples that reached out to us and said, “Oh my gosh, you guys. This is exactly what we’re going through,' and 'You guys saved our marriage because now we’re actually talking about this.’ And that was really cool to hear those types of stories.

On next season

The quints color in their highchairs.

TLC, Outdaughtered

What are you most excited for people to see in the next season?

Adam: Really just the change in the girls. Last season you saw them becoming more mobile and getting around more. Well this season it’s like that plus 10. Instead of being these little baby paperweights in the show … now they actually give input and they’re their own little characters! It’s super entertaining the clips and stuff we’ve seen of the season. To us, it’s absolutely hilarious.

Don't forget: Season 3 premieres July 10th on TLC at 8 p.m. / 7 p.m. central.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com