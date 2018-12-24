A letter former president Abraham Lincoln sent days before Christmas sold at auction last week.

Lincoln's 1863 letter asking the U.S. military to allow his wife's cousins to return peacefully to their plantation fetched $60,000 at The Raab Collection, CNN reports.

Lincoln wrote the letter on Dec. 21 to ensure the Craig family's safety during the Civil War. Mrs. Craig was Mary Todd Lincoln’s first cousin.

According to a transcript from Raab, the letter reads: “Mr. and Mrs. Craig, of Arkansas, whose plantation, situated upon the Mississippi River a few miles below Helena, has been desolated during the present war, propose returning to reoccupy and cultivate said plantation; and it is my wish that they be permitted to do so, and that the United States military forces in that vicinity will not molest them or allow them to be molested, as long as the said Mr. and Mrs. Craig shall demean themselves as peaceful, loyal citizens of the United States.”

The document sold for its expected value to an unnamed buyer who lived in the Northwest, CNN reports.

Lincoln documents have historically sold for millions. In 2012, a copy of the Thirteenth Amendment endorsed by the former president sold for nearly $2.5 million at Sotheby’s. In 2016, a copy of the Emancipation Proclamation signed by Lincoln also sold at the auction house for more then $2 million.

Whoa! Some of the world's most expensive auction items Jeff Koons' 'Balloon Dog (Orange)' is displayed Oct. 31, 2013 at Christie's in New York. The mirror-polished stainless steel with transparent color coating sold for $58,405,000 USD on Nov. 12, 2013. That's no play thing! RM Sotheby's auction house shows a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO by Scaglietti. The car was sold at an auction on Aug. 25, 2018, for $48.4 million USD (41,7 million euro) to become the most valuable car ever offered at an auction. A Bonhams porter shows the bottle of Macallan Valerio Adamai 1926 whisky which sold for a world record sale price of £700,000 at auction in Edinburgh on Oct. 3, 2018. - The whisky, which was in a vat for 60 years from 1926 then bottled, fetched £700,000 plus a £148,000 sales premium to make it the most expensive whisky for £848,000 or $1,104,403.82 USD. These images obtained by the US Mint on July 29, 2002, show the front (L) and reverse of the 1933 Saint Gaudens Double Eagle gold coin. The coin is the only remaining 1933 double eagle. Sotheby's and Stacks sold it for $7.6 million USD. A Falangcai Poppy Bowl is displayed during a media preview for the Sotheby's Chinese Works of Art Autumn Sales in Hong Kong on Aug. 30, 2018. - The bowl sold for $2,1621,622.13 USD. A staff member from Sotheby's auction house displays the Falangcai Poppy Bowl, which according to Sotheby's is one of the greatest examples of Qianlong Falangcai porcelain in private hands, in Hong Kong, China. The dress worn by Marilyn Monroe when she sang 'Happy Birthday Mr. President' to President John F. Kennedy in May 1962, is displayed in a glass enclosure at Julien's Auction House in Los Angeles, on Nov. 17, 2016, ahead of its auction. Julien’s sold the iconic dress for the record price of $4.81 million USD to Ripley’s Believe it or Not. Actress Marilyn Monroe sings "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy at Madison Square Garden, for his upcoming 45th birthday. In this May 19, 1962 photo provided by the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, actress Marilyn Monroe wears the iconic gown that she wore while singing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy at Madison Square Garden, during a reception in New York City. Standing next to Monroe is Steve Smith, President Kennedy's brother-in-law. Whoopi Goldberg and Martin Nolan, Executive Director of Julien's Auctions speak next to the Marilyn Monroe iconic 'Happy Birthday Mr. President' dress during a press preview at MANA Contemporary Museum in Jersey City, N.J. This Honus Wagner baseball card shattered records for the sale of any baseboard card for $3.2 million USD on Oct. 1, 2016. The card's description reads: 1909-11 T206 White Border Honus Wagner - PSA EX 5 (MC) - One of the Hobby's Finest: The Magnificent "Jumbo" Example, with Outstanding Provenance! HANDOUT CREDIT: Goldin Auctions A model holds a 12.03-carat blue diamond during a press preview by auction house Sotheby's in Geneva. The 12.03-carat blue diamond sold for $48,468,158 USD, a world record for a gemstone at auction, on Nov. 11 2015, in Geneva. Categorized as a fancy vivid blue diamond, the Blue Moon, discovered in South Africa in Jan. 2014, is the largest cushion-shaped stone in that category to ever appear at auction. A woman stops and photographs 'Man Pointing,' a 1947 bronze sculpture, at a retrospective exhibition of work by Swiss sculptor and artist Alberto Giacometti at the Guggenheim Museum, June 7, 2018 in New York. With fees, Christie's auction house sold the sculpture for $141.3 million USD, on May 11, 2015. The art work, "Les femmes d'Alger (Version O)" painted by Pablo Picasso is displayed at Christie's on May 11, 2015 in New York City. The painting sold for a record-breaking $179,365,000, USD making it the most expensive painting ever sold.

Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets