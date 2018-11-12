Abandoned America: Ohio's Randall Park Mall
I'm Matthew Christopher, and in my Abandoned America website and book series I take you with me to some of the most haunting and fascinating ruins across the United States.
Today we visit the abandoned Randall Park Mall in North Randall, Ohio, which was the largest mall in the U.S. until Mall of America was built in Minnesota.
A massive monument to shopping that encompassed nearly 2.2 million square feet of space and reportedly cost $175 million to build, Randall Park Mall was deemed such a colossal miscalculation that it closed after only 33 years in operation and was demolished before it would reach 40 years old.
Randall Park Mall opened in 1976. It was located just outside Cleveland in the town of North Randall, and was intended to lure patrons away from downtown shopping areas.
Built just off the interstate with over 200 stores and 9,000 parking spaces, its motto was “Much More Than Everything”, and initially it seemed like a promise they could deliver.
Designed by noted mall architect Frank DeBartolo, the interior was a maze of confusing ramps and skylights, punctuated by stylish rest areas where people could take a break before resuming their shopping sprees.
Even in the early years, though, Randall Park Mall gained a reputation for crime and had stiff competition from the nearby Beachwood Place mall that was built a year after Randall Park opened and managed to attract more of the area’s affluent shoppers.
Part of the problem was that the huge parking lot was hard to police and easy to steal cars from, with the interstate nearby serving as a convenient escape route. Charles Johnson was said to have invented The Club, a popular anti-theft device for cars, after his father-in-law’s car was stolen from Randall Park’s parking lot.
For the most part the mall’s problems were no greater than those in comparable shopping areas. Unruly teenagers, for example, periodically posed a problem, but this was a similar issue in many other shopping areas at the time.
Public perception was poor, and rumors of a race riot still linger even though they appear unsubstantiated by any news stories.
As the years went by it became harder to find tenants, and hard to mask empty empty storefronts as they left.
Malls in general have a hard time adapting; as tenants leave vacant shops scare off more shoppers, and any crimes can make shoppers feel the area is unsafe. In addition, Randall Park was hard to reach by public transportation and the surrounding area looked blighted.
As online shopping cut deeply into the profits of malls across America, Randall Park Mall’s bad reputation solidified. There was a shooting in the Magic Johnson Cinema shortly after it opened, and several other ugly incidents, including one where a security guard murdered a suspected shoplifter.
With anchor stores folding, the decision was made to close the mall in March of 2009 and vacate the few struggling stores remaining inside, many of which were owned by small business people doing their best to keep the mall afloat.
The power was shut off in May, and save for the dusty sunbeams streaking through the skylights on sunny afternoons, the mall went dark.
The property was purchased by Industrial Realty Group for $375,000. Though they were unsure at first what the parcel of land would become, they sensed opportunity in the location.
I was one of the only photographers given official access to document the site as they were preparing for demolition.
Randall Park Mall once had an average of 5,000 people in it between employees and shoppers on any given day. When I was there it was eerily empty, save for a groundhog I saw coming down one of the hallways toward me at one point.
Christmas decorations were still scattered throughout the mall, including a bear pointing a baton upwards at nothing in particular, now sitting in the muddy tracks of a backhoe.
One of my favorite finds was the General Cinemas theater, closed since 1993. Its lobby had been used for a men’s clothing store’s storage and the theaters themselves were untouched.
Haunting remnants of the bright store facades remained, contrasting sharply with the silence and desolation.
An arsonist burned the Magic Johnson Cinema and the rest of the mall was torn down shortly after.
Many other malls across the country are suffering a similar fate, but Randall Park Mall is perhaps the most significant.
In a somewhat ironic twist, the property was turned into a 2.3 million-square-foot Amazon Fulfillment Center that opened in late 2018 – perhaps hastening the demise of other malls in the process.
I hope you enjoyed joining me in this exploration of Randall Park Mall's final days.

Your local shopping mall may seem like it's been there forever, but in commercial and real estate terms, it's a relative child. And with current trends hitting the shopping mall industry – the "retail apocalypse," a generation that drives less than its predecessors, and the revival of city centers – many will not live to old age. Some analysts estimate 25 percent of American malls will fail or close by 2022. 

Witness Ohio's Randall Park Mall. Opened in 1976 with nearly 2.2 million square feet of space, it was once the largest mall in America, supplanted only by Minnesota's Mall of America. But it closed after only 33 years and was demolished less than 40 years after construction. 

Photographer Matthew Christopher was one of the last people to document the abandoned property before its demise, and shares some of his best shots and observations in the slideshow above. 

The website Abandoned America documents defunct and decaying sites across the USA. In previous months we've shared images of faded factories, abandoned churches and scenes from a California ghost town.  

You can also see more from Abandoned America in the books "Dismantling the Dream" and "The Age of Consequences."

Abandoned America: An amusement park devastated by Hurricane Katrina
The shuttered Six Flags New Orleans is a haunting reminder of the damage that still lingers 13 years after Hurricane Katrina hit the city.
My name is Matthew Christopher, and I've visited ruins and forgotten relics like this across the country to document them for my Abandoned America website and book series, which includes malls, asylums, schools, factories, churches and more.
Opened in 2000 on 140 acres of land in east New Orleans, rides at the Jazzland amusement park paid homage to music and the city's heritage. It was sold two years later to Six Flags and opened as Six Flags New Orleans with additional rides and areas with DC Comics and Loony Tunes themes.
Hurricane Katrina hit the park hard in August of 2005; the property flooded and was submerged for a month in up to 7 feet of water.
The prolonged exposure to salt water rendered many of the rides unsafe, and Six Flags considered the park a total loss.
A handful of the rides were saved and some salvageable items were removed, and after several unsuccessful plans to redevelop the area Six Flags was forced to vacate its lease and the property was taken over by the city in 2009.
Since then plans to reopen it as a park or an outlet mall fell through for various reasons, but several movies, including "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes," "Jurassic World," "Stolen," "Deepwater Horizon," "Killer Joe" and "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters," were filmed on parts of the property.
Trespassing and vandalism have been problematic, and the property is routinely patrolled by both security and the New Orleans Police Department.
The property also is home to fire ants, wild boars, water moccasins and alligators; much of the concern over trespassing is due to wildlife that has settled in the park and the threat it poses to illicit visitors.
As of 2018 things are looking up for the property. There is what appears to be a solid plan to reopen the property as an amusement park again - a hopeful sign of recovery and growth for the area.
While my visit to the park was arranged with permission from the owners, it was not uncommon to see security or police arresting trespassers onsite.
Most of the concerns about trespassing revolve around the fact that the wildlife in the park could easily injure or kill people on the property. Areas like this ride would be terrific hiding places for alligators and we saw several while at the park.
There was something breathtaking and beautiful about seeing such a large amusement park left to the elements, but it was also impossible to forget the tragedy that had led to its closure.
The entrance to the park, Main Street Square, was modeled after the surrounding city. Since the closure it has been hit hard with vandalism.
The Joker’s Jukebox ride was in a DC Comics-themed section, and was one of my favorite rides in the park.
The view from the top of the Zydeco Screamer was awe-inspiring and stomach-churning at the same time.
Rides like the Ferris wheel were still amazingly intact.
At the entrance to the funhouse, it was hard to tell what was part of the original artwork and what was graffiti added on later.
19. Seeing Six Flags New Orleans was an amazing opportunity, and one I’m happy to be able to share with others.
Abandoned America: Churches in states of decay
My name is Matthew Christopher, and for more than a decade I've been documenting American ruins in an ongoing collection on my Abandoned America website and book series. Of all the neglected sites I've visited, churches are in my opinion some of the most poignant.
Enormous, once-beautiful sites like this dot our cities and are vanishing at an alarming rate. By conservative estimates, between 4,000 and 7,000 churches close every year, although some put the numbers as high as 8,000-10,000.
Not every church must be grandiose to be significant; this humble chapel in the ghost town of Bodie, Calif., is probably one of the most often photographed and photogenic that I’ve seen.
Many city churches were built to rival those found in Europe yet barely lasted a century before being demolished. The St. Bonaventure Roman Catholic Church in Philadelphia, pictured here, was a particularly sad loss.
Churches are also some of the most vulnerable sites. While it can be tempting to list their locations online, doing so frequently leads to vandalism.
Arson is an even bigger threat. The more damaged a church becomes, the less likely it is that it will be repurposed or restored.
Churches like this gorgeous cathedral are sometimes hard to repurpose because, unlike a school or office, they aren’t similar enough to other structures for easy conversion, and large spaces like this can be hard to heat.
The unique architecture is precisely what makes these structures worth saving. Every church is different, the building itself is generally intended to be a work of art.
Regardless of the particular faith a church represents, the buildings serve as important parts of the cultural and historic fabric of communities. Many were built by immigrant craftspeople and required much hard work and sacrifice for the congregations to afford.
People can let their views on the religion or denomination drive their opinion of the fate of the site itself, without considering the value of a building as an important reflection of the neighborhood’s past.
I find something beautiful in most sites of worship, because the structures are built to inspire people to think beyond their own problems, to contemplate their place in the world around them and work towards a greater good.
Like all buildings, churches deteriorate quickly when not secured from the elements. Water damage is particularly dramatic; this photograph was taken only five years after the closure of the church.
This makes documenting abandoned churches extremely important. Only a year or two after this image was taken, the entire floor of the church caved in.
A deteriorating church can pose a threat to the people and buildings around it. You can see the brickwork at the top of this church is starting to crumble – a potentially deadly hazard for a passerby.
The entire roof of the Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church in Duquesne, Pa., caved in in 2016. The cracks in the roof are very visible in this photograph taken in 2012...
The façade of the building was still standing and several of the surrounding buildings in Duquesne were evacuated until it was demolished for fear that it would topple onto them.
Even as a ruin, the City Methodist Church in Gary, Ind., is an important landmark...
The town is considering the idea of making an “urban ruins garden” out of it, which is a remarkable and innovative idea, provided it can be stabilized enough to provide safe entry. The success of this project would set a terrific precedent for acknowledging the value of deteriorating landmarks.
While we tend to think only of functional sites as having value, ruins have their own worth and significance. The Romantic and Picturesque art movements owe a great deal to the ruins of churches closed under Henry VIII of England.
Even in disrepair, a chapel can be a place of reflection and solitude, and still touch the hearts of those who enter it.
Even in disrepair, a chapel can be a place of reflection and solitude, and still touch the hearts of those who enter it.