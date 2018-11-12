Abandoned America: Ohio's Randall Park Mall I’m Matthew Christopher, and in my Abandoned America website and book series I take you with me to some of the most haunting and fascinating ruins across the United States. Follow me on Twitter at @abandonedameric. Today we visit the abandoned Randall Park Mall in North Randall, Ohio, which was the largest mall in the U.S. until Mall of America was built in Minnesota. A massive monument to shopping that encompassed nearly 2.2 million square feet of space and reportedly cost $175 million to build, Randall Park Mall was deemed such a colossal miscalculation that it closed after only 33 years in operation and was demolished before it would reach 40 years old. Randall Park Mall opened in 1976. It was located just outside Cleveland in the town of North Randall, and was intended to lure patrons away from downtown shopping areas. Built just off the interstate with over 200 stores and 9,000 parking spaces, its motto was “Much More Than Everything”, and initially it seemed like a promise they could deliver. Designed by noted mall architect Frank DeBartolo, the interior was a maze of confusing ramps and skylights, punctuated by stylish rest areas where people could take a break before resuming their shopping sprees. Even in the early years, though, Randall Park Mall gained a reputation for crime and had stiff competition from the nearby Beachwood Place mall that was built a year after Randall Park opened and managed to attract more of the area’s affluent shoppers. Part of the problem was that the huge parking lot was hard to police and easy to steal cars from, with the interstate nearby serving as a convenient escape route. Charles Johnson was said to have invented The Club, a popular anti-theft device for cars, after his father-in-law’s car was stolen from Randall Park’s parking lot. For the most part the mall’s problems were no greater than those in comparable shopping areas. Unruly teenagers, for example, periodically posed a problem, but this was a similar issue in many other shopping areas at the time. Public perception was poor, and rumors of a race riot still linger even though they appear unsubstantiated by any news stories. As the years went by it became harder to find tenants, and hard to mask empty empty storefronts as they left. Malls in general have a hard time adapting; as tenants leave vacant shops scare off more shoppers, and any crimes can make shoppers feel the area is unsafe. In addition, Randall Park was hard to reach by public transportation and the surrounding area looked blighted. As online shopping cut deeply into the profits of malls across America, Randall Park Mall’s bad reputation solidified. There was a shooting in the Magic Johnson Cinema shortly after it opened, and several other ugly incidents, including one where a security guard murdered a suspected shoplifter. With anchor stores folding, the decision was made to close the mall in March of 2009 and vacate the few struggling stores remaining inside, many of which were owned by small business people doing their best to keep the mall afloat. The power was shut off in May, and save for the dusty sunbeams streaking through the skylights on sunny afternoons, the mall went dark. The property was purchased by Industrial Realty Group for $375,000. Though they were unsure at first what the parcel of land would become, they sensed opportunity in the location. I was one of the only photographers given official access to document the site as they were preparing for demolition. Randall Park Mall once had an average of 5,000 people in it between employees and shoppers on any given day. When I was there it was eerily empty, save for a groundhog I saw coming down one of the hallways toward me at one point. Christmas decorations were still scattered throughout the mall, including a bear pointing a baton upwards at nothing in particular, now sitting in the muddy tracks of a backhoe. One of my favorite finds was the General Cinemas theater, closed since 1993. Its lobby had been used for a men’s clothing store’s storage and the theaters themselves were untouched. Haunting remnants of the bright store facades remained, contrasting sharply with the silence and desolation. An arsonist burned the Magic Johnson Cinema and the rest of the mall was torn down shortly after. Many other malls across the country are suffering a similar fate, but Randall Park Mall is perhaps the most significant. In a somewhat ironic twist, the property was turned into a 2.3 million-square-foot Amazon Fulfillment Center that opened in late 2018 – perhaps hastening the demise of other malls in the process. I hope you enjoyed joining me in this exploration of Randall Park Mall’s final days. If you would like to learn more about it, it’s a featured chapter in my book "Abandoned America: Dismantling the Dream."

Abandoned America: An amusement park devastated by Hurricane Katrina The shuttered Six Flags New Orleans is a haunting reminder of the damage that still lingers 13 years after Hurricane Katrina hit the city. My name is Matthew Christopher, and I’ve visited ruins and forgotten relics like this across the country to document them for my Abandoned America website and book series, which includes malls, asylums, schools, factories, churches and more. You can also follow my travels on Twitter at @abandonedameric. Opened in 2000 on 140 acres of land in east New Orleans, rides at the Jazzland amusement park paid homage to music and the city's heritage. It was sold two years later to Six Flags and opened as Six Flags New Orleans with additional rides and areas with DC Comics and Loony Tunes themes. Hurricane Katrina hit the park hard in August of 2005; the property flooded and was submerged for a month in up to 7 feet of water. The prolonged exposure to salt water rendered many of the rides unsafe, and Six Flags considered the park a total loss. A handful of the rides were saved and some salvageable items were removed, and after several unsuccessful plans to redevelop the area Six Flags was forced to vacate its lease and the property was taken over by the city in 2009. Since then plans to reopen it as a park or an outlet mall fell through for various reasons, but several movies, including "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes," "Jurassic World," "Stolen," "Deepwater Horizon," "Killer Joe" and "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters," were filmed on parts of the property. Trespassing and vandalism have been problematic, and the property is routinely patrolled by both security and the New Orleans Police Department. The property also is home to fire ants, wild boars, water moccasins and alligators; much of the concern over trespassing is due to wildlife that has settled in the park and the threat it poses to illicit visitors. As of 2018 things are looking up for the property. There is what appears to be a solid plan to reopen the property as an amusement park again - a hopeful sign of recovery and growth for the area. While my visit to the park was arranged with permission from the owners, it was not uncommon to see security or police arresting trespassers onsite. Most of the concerns about trespassing revolve around the fact that the wildlife in the park could easily injure or kill people on the property. Areas like this ride would be terrific hiding places for alligators and we saw several while at the park. There was something breathtaking and beautiful about seeing such a large amusement park left to the elements, but it was also impossible to forget the tragedy that had led to its closure. The entrance to the park, Main Street Square, was modeled after the surrounding city. Since the closure it has been hit hard with vandalism. The Joker’s Jukebox ride was in a DC Comics-themed section, and was one of my favorite rides in the park. The view from the top of the Zydeco Screamer was awe-inspiring and stomach-churning at the same time. Rides like the Ferris wheel were still amazingly intact. At the entrance to the funhouse, it was hard to tell what was part of the original artwork and what was graffiti added on later. 19. Seeing Six Flags New Orleans was an amazing opportunity, and one I’m happy to be able to share with others.