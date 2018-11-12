Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who was on a tour of the South to recruit volunteers for his "Poor People's Campaign", spoke to an overflow crowd at Mason Temple March 18, 1968. Crowd estimates ranged from 9,000-13,000. Speaking in support of striking sanitation workers, King called for a general work stoppage by black Memphians if the city did not agree to a union dues checkoff. "Along with wages and other securities, you're struggling for the right to organize. This is the way to gain power. Don't go back to work until all your demands are met", Dr. King told the crowd. He pledged to return to Memphis on March 22 to lead a march that was postponed because of a near record snowfall. The protest was rescheduled for March 28. The march ended in disorder with looting and vandalism along Beale and Main Streets. Police moved in with tear gas and nightsticks. By day's end, one person had been killed and more than 60 injured. King would agonize over what happened and vowed to return to lead a peaceful mass march. On Wednesday, April 3, King again returned to Memphis. That night, more than 2,000 listened as he gave his famous "Mountaintop" speech at Mason Temple. The next day, at 6:01p.m., an assassin's bullet struck Dr. King as he stood on the balcony outside room 306 at the Lorraine Motel. King would have celebrated his 84th birthday Thursday, Jan. 15, 2013. Memphis is celebrating the life of the civil rights leader today with prayers, a parade and other celebrations. REFER KING EVENTS (Photo by Vernon Matthews / The Commercial Appeal)

Vernon Matthews

"Memphis will pay a higher price than any other city in the nation for the death of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'' – The Rev. James Lawson, April 1968



MEMPHIS – No city in America was more wounded than Memphis in the crucible of 1968 and its racial, political and cultural upheaval.

Every city suffered from the escalating war in Vietnam, the assassinations of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the violence around the Democratic National Convention, the protests, riots and social rebellions.

But Memphis wasn't merely the scene of King's assassination. In many ways, it saw itself as the tragic cause.

"Martin didn't come here just to support the sanitation strike. He came here to challenge the system – the overt and institutional racism, the economic inequity and exploitation, the political and even religious division that made the strike necessary," said Rev. Dr. LaSimba Gray, a longtime local activist who was a college student in 1968.

"That system was responsible for Martin's death and it nearly killed Memphis. This city has been struggling for 50 years to overcome that tragic day. In some ways we've made a lot of progress, and in some ways none at all."

No place in Memphis is more emblematic of the city's 50-year struggle to overcome the trauma of 1968 than Clayborn Temple, a block south of Beale Street.

Once the largest church in the South, Clayborn Temple was the base for striking sanitation workers whose fight for economic justice brought King to Memphis.

Now its restoration is part of a multi-billion-dollar downtown renaissance that includes the $250 million FedExForum across the street, and a $200 million mixed-income neighborhood next door that is replacing the city's last housing project.

In 1968, sanitation strikers and supporters gathered at Clayborn to pass out I AM A MAN signs and march to City Hall to express their grievances and demonstrate their dignity and solidarity.

Now its backyard includes the new I AM A MAN plaza, dedicated April 4 for MLK50, with a large sculpture of that slogan and a wall bearing the names of 1,300 strikers.

In 1968, protesters sought refuge in Clayborn after one march turned violent. Police followed them inside and assaulted them with clubs and tear gas.

Now the long abandoned, nearly destroyed limestone landmark is being reclaimed and re-imagined as a civic sanctuary, a multiracial, interfaith healing center for the city.

King was scheduled to deliver his April 3 "Mountaintop" speech in Clayborn. A big crowd pushed the rally to larger Mason Temple nearby. The next day, King was assassinated at the Lorraine Motel a few blocks away.

Now, Clayborn and the Lorraine itself — the centerpiece of the National Civil Rights Museum — are national historic sites, venerated spaces for reflection and prayer, and symbols of a city's efforts to learn the lessons of 1968 and overcome its mistakes.

April 5, 2018 - Rev. James Lawson stands in front of the I AM A MAN permanent installation during the I AM A MAN Plaza unveiling adjacent to Clayborn Temple on Thursday. Fifty years ago, Lawson invited Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to Memphis to support the 1968 sanitation strike.

Yalonda M. James/The Commercial Appeal

'68 'crippled progress'

In the decade after King's assassination, the wars of 1968 raged on here.

Police spied on civil rights workers, union activists and war protesters until a federal judge put a stop to it in 1978.

"The city's establishment seemed to be taking revenge on the black community for its powerful community and labor-based movement of 1968," said Michael Honey, author of "To the Promised Land: Martin Luther King and the Fight for Economic Justice."

After King was killed, businesses and residents abandoned downtown, citing fears of more racial strife. Landmarks such as the Peabody hotel and Orpheum Theatre were closed. "Urban renewal" demolished entire blocks of Beale. By the end of the 1970s, downtown had lost half its population and was home to more jail inmates than residents.

Meanwhile, thousands of white parents abandoned the city and its school system for the suburbs and private, church-based schools. In 1960, the city's population was 62 percent white. By 1980, it was 51 percent white. By 1990, Memphis was a majority black city.

King's assassination "and forced busing four years later were the one-two punch that sent most white Memphians packing," journalist Otis L. Sanford wrote in "From Boss Crump to King Willie," a 2017 history of Memphis politics.

After King, Memphis politicians continued to play the race card with nearly every issue and every election. Those decisions had lasting consequences, said Dr. Aram Goudsouzian, co-editor of "An Unseen Light: Black Struggles for Freedom in Memphis."

"Rather than channel the tragedy into constructive change, the city’s white leadership used 1968 as a shorthand for racial polarization, which crippled the possibilities for real progress in Memphis," he said.

February 12, 2018 - Activists seeking a higher minimum wage marched Monday evening on Memphis City Hall, following the same route taken by striking city sanitation workers 50 years before. A large crowd of people organized by the group Fight for $15 marched from Clayborn Temple to City Hall waving "I Am A Man" and "I Am A Woman" Signs and chanting slogans.

Brad Vest/The Commercial Appeal

Disinvestment, reinvestment

Fifty years after King's campaign for economic justice ended here on a motel balcony, Memphis remains one of the nation's poorest and most segregated cities.

Four in 10 children live in poverty. Nearly one in five teens and young adults are neither in school nor working – the nation's highest percentage of "opportunity youth." Parts of the city are plagued by blight, crime and persistent income and wealth gaps.

"Poverty is our most serious challenge," said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, the 40-year-old, Yale-educated lawyer who was elected in August. "We're focused like a laser on it."

In recent years, public officials have increased spending with local minority-owned businesses, and raised the minimum wage for local government employees to $15 an hour.

BlackTech Week says Memphis is the best city for minority-owned businesses and black entrepreneurs. The ratio of African-Americans with white-collar jobs has risen from 20 percent to more than 50 percent since 1970. But local minority-owned businesses still only account for about one percent of gross business revenues.

The black middle class has increased 50 percent since 1960, but the median income for black families has remained about half that of white families. Black high school and college graduation rates are five times higher than in 1968. But the net worth of African-Americans with college degrees is 17 percent of whites.

"The people and organizations in distressed neighborhoods don't have the capital they need to build equity, to start their own businesses, to transform their own communities," said Eric Robertson, president of Community LIFT. "We're talking about the destructive impact of generations of disinvestment."

A rider makes her way down Beale Street on a Bird electric scooter in the Downtown Memphis, Tennessee Wednesday October 10, 2018.

Ariel Cobbert / The Commercial Appeal

'A vision for economic justice'

The scars of '68 are still visible here. So are the hopes.

Downtown has seen an economic and cultural revival, anchored by the renovated Peabody and Orpheum, a rejuvenated Beale Street, a new performing arts center and a minor league ballpark. Downtown's population has quadrupled since 1980.

The city razed all of its housing projects, driving broader economic development. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is spending a billion dollars to expand its downtown campus.

But outlying neighborhoods have paid for downtown's boon. Thousands of former public housing residents now live in distressed areas targeted by subprime lenders and poorly served by public transit.

King's mission for social and economic justice has inspired many new ones here. Memphis ranks as the most generous city in the U.S., giving $6 of every $100 in earned income to philanthropy. Local nonprofits and foundations are getting more creative and collaborative, drawing national attention and funding.

"We have a lot of needs but we address a lot of needs," said Rev. Dr. Kenneth Robinson, executive director of United Way of the Mid-South.

This year, 50 congregations and nonprofits organized to push public officials to do more to address the city's inequities. They've held meetings at Clayborn, Mason and the National Civil Rights Museum.

"Our mission is to find purposeful and practical ways to continue Dr. King's struggle for racial and economic fairness in the city where he perished," said Dr. Stacy Spencer of the Memphis Interfaith Coalition for Action and Hope.

Last year, the city gave each of the 28 surviving sanitation workers from 1968 a $70,000 tax-free grant.

“It’s imperative that the City of Memphis do the right thing by these men who sacrificed so much on the mission that brought Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to our city in 1968,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said.

In 1968, Memphis sanitation workers made about $1.75 per hour — $12.67 in today's dollars. Today, they make $17.34 per hour.

Then, sanitation workers had no paid time off, no health insurance, and could be worked or fired at will. Now they are represented by a union with all of those benefits and more.

"The sanitation strike highlighted important themes in Memphis history," said Dr. Charles McKinney, a Rhodes College professor and co-editor of "An Unseen Light."

"It exposed the violent repression that African Americans often endured. It highlighted the expansive and creative ways black activists fought for justice. It underlined the burdens of a political legacy of paternalism and compromise. And it revealed a vision for economic justice."

That vision brought King to Memphis in 1968. Fifty years later, it remains this city's ambitious and elusive challenge.

Runners participate in the annual Memphis St. Jude Memphis Marathon on Saturday, December 2, 2017.

Mike Brown, ALSAC

