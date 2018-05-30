White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks at the press briefing at the White House in Washington, Nov. 1, 2017.

Nicholas Kamm, AFP/Getty Images

Sarah Sanders chokes up

A cub reporter got an emotional response from White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Wednesday. Benje Choucroun, a young student covering an event for Time for Kids, told her about the fear of being shot at school and asked what the administration would do. "Certainly as a parent, there is nothing more terrifying than for a kid to go to school and not feel safe, so I'm sorry you feel that way," Sanders said, her voice wavering. Guns have caused injury or death 21 times in 2018 on U.S. school campuses. Rep. Diane Black, a Republican candidate to be the next Tennessee governor, on Tuesday blamed the Internet, violent movies and pornography for school shootings. One video game that recently drew criticism from both sides of the aisle was "Active Shooter," which simulated a school shooting; the owners of the video game marketplace Steam said it was created by "a troll with a history of customer abuse" and removed it.

Trump is so regretting Jeff Sessions right about now

President Trump had five words after hearing Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy said he could've picked someone besides Jeff Session for attorney general: "And I wish I did!" Trump's tweet followed a New York Times report that investigators want to know just how Trump tried to persuade Sessions not to back out from the Russia investigation because of his Russian contacts. Meanwhile, a Senate panel is readying Congress' last chance to weigh in on Russia, and those on the committee — from Trump fan Tom Cotton to Trump critic Kamala Harris — remain hopeful they'll reach a bipartisan conclusion on whether Trump's campaign colluded with Putin & Co. Meanwhile, a legal defense fund has been launched for millionaire Paul Manafort.

Blame it on the A-A-A-A-A-Ambien

Roseanne Barr's apology and Twitter departure didn't last long. She was back with a vengeance Wednesday, slamming her co-stars after earlier blaming her racist tweet on Ambien (cue the jokes). Sanofi, which makes the sleep drug, was like, uh, yeah, racism isn't a side effect. President Trump, meanwhile, asked why ABC has never apologized for the "HORRIBLE statements" said about him (presumably not by Barr — he's a fan). Other Roseanne fans said Barr's comments are no worse than Bill Maher's. Too bad for them, the show is unlikely to be picked up elsewhere.

Mexico reminds Trump about funding that wall: 'Not now, not ever'

Trump this week dusted off a crowd-pleasing promise largely missing since his campaign days: Mexico will pay for the wall. That vow, made again Tuesday at a Nashville rally, found swift repudiation from Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto. "Mexico will never pay for a wall. Not now, not ever," he tweeted, signed "Mexico (all of us)." On Wednesday, advocates called on U.S. immigration authorities to stop holding transgender migrants seeking asylum in detention centers after a transgender woman died at age 33 while in custody at a facility in New Mexico. Policies regarding asylum seekers, unaccompanied minors crossing the border and families being separated at the border have become conflated in recent weeks. The debate comes as Republican campaign ads tout a tough Trump-style immigration platform (14,000 such ads have run this year).

Hey, Gen X: Get a colon screening

Most people should start colorectal cancer screenings at age 45, not 50, the American Cancer Society said Wednesday after years of those cancers surging among Millennials and Generation X. Experts aren't sure why it's hitting younger, though some blame obesity and diets too heavy on processed meats and alcohol. Not everyone would have to get a colonoscopy (some could do at-home stool tests), but those that do could have an easier time of prepping for it than their parents did.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com