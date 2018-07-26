Mary Ellis, who played a vital part in defeating Germany in the battle for Britain’s skies during World War II, has died at 101.
Ellis, one of the last surviving female aviators from the United Kingdom’s wartime forces, delivered fighters and bombers in her job with the Air Transport Auxiliary (ATA), which called up women in 1941 due to a shortage of male pilots, many of whom died as the nation scrambled to intercept and shoot down Nazi planes.
According to the BBC, Ellis, then Mary Wilkins, joined the ATA after hearing an appeal for women pilots on the radio. She told the network that they were known as the "Glamour Girls," adding that "there were plenty of escorts around."
Among the 70 models of planes she flew, according to Forces.net, a military-focused British website, was the famed Spitfire fighter, whose maneuverability was key in Britain’s victory.
"I love it, it's everybody's favorite," she said at a surprise party in 2017 for her 100th birthday, held at an airport near her home in southern England. “To fly it is absolutely fantastic,” she told the website. “It’s so responsive to all the actions you might want.”
Ellis, who passed away on Tuesday, recalled her first encounter with the plane. “When I went to collect my first Spitfire,” she told Forces.net, “the man helping me with my parachute asked, ‘How many of these have you flown before?’ And I said, ‘None, this is the first one,’ and he nearly … fell off the airplane."
Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Hillier, the commander of the U.K.’s Royal Air Force, mourned Ellis on Twitter. "Another terrible loss... an inspiration to generations,” he wrote.
Meanwhile, author and former RAF navigator John Nichol described Ellis as a "truly remarkable lady,” adding that "another giant leaves us to join her heroic friends in the Blue Skies."
After the war, according to England’s Daily Telegraph newspaper, Ellis moved to the Isle of Wight, which lies off the southern coast, and managed a small airport from 1950 to 1970. She married fellow pilot Don Ellis in 1961, the paper reported, and the couple lived in a house next to the runway. Her husband died in 2009.
Ellis was active until the end, attending a reception at Prime Minister Theresa May’s home at 10 Downing Street in May of this year that marked the 100th anniversary of the RAF.
TV presenter and historian Dan Snow posted on Twitter that he took his children to meet her last week.
“My boy clasped a model plane,” he wrote. “She asked what it was. 'Spitfire' he whispered. She leaned down and shared a few private thoughts about the aircraft.”
Meanwhile, Mike Ling, a member of the RAF’s Red Arrows aerobatics team, posted that Ellis was a "legend of the Air Transport Auxiliary."
"I hope you are enjoying a well-earned sherry up there with [fellow ATA pilot] Joy Lofthouse again," he added.