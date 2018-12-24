A dream destination for every month in 2019 January: Denver. Average airfare: $228. Average hotel costs: $132. Average temperature: 46 degrees. Put Denver on your list of places to visit in 2019. If you love to ski, winter is the best time to visit the Mile High City — Denver is the world’s largest après ski town. During January, you can also channel your inner cowboy at the National Western Stock Show & Rodeo, or grab a beer at the Denver Winter Brew Fest. And it’s the cheapest month to visit the state of Colorado. February: Chicago. Average airfare: $215. Average hotel costs: $67. Average temperature: 26 degrees. Chicago is one of the best places to visit in 2019, and it can make for an ideal snowy escape in February. While there, you can snap a snowy selfie with the famous “Bean” sculpture in Millennium Park, visit the polar bears at the Lincoln Park Zoo, go snowshoeing with a city backdrop or go ice skating at Maggie Daley Park. Avoid visiting the Windy City in December — it’s the most expensive time to visit the state of Illinois. March: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Average airfare: $794. Average hotel costs: $30. Average temperature: 82 degrees. There’s no shortage of things to see and do in Kuala Lumpur, which is one of the best places to travel to in 2019. For starters, you can visit the iconic Petronas Towers, stroll and shop in the colorful Chinatown area, and explore the historic Batu Caves. April: Reno, Nevada. Average airfare: $308. Average hotel costs: $90. Average temperature: 51 degrees. This northern Nevada city is best known for its gambling, but there’s plenty else to do in “The Biggest Little City,” from shopping to dining to taking an art tour. If you’re a fan of live music, you can catch a Steven Wright or Old Dominion concert when you visit in April. May: Bogota, Colombia. Average airfare: $484. Average hotel costs: $49. Average temperature: 58 degrees. Bogota is one of the best places to travel to next year. It’s rich in history, particularly in La Candelaria, which is the city’s downtown area. Museums, restaurants, bars and hotels inhabit preserved colonial buildings in this cultural center. May is the warmest time to visit the South American city. June: Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Average airfare: $482. Average hotel costs: $99. Average temperature: 81 degrees. Whether your ideal vacation involves relaxing on the beach, walking through botanical gardens, exploring urban areas or even skydiving, you can do it in Puerto Vallarta. June is the start of turtle releasing season, during which you can release a baby turtle from the sand to the sea. July: Charleston, South Carolina. Average airfare: $412. Average hotel costs: $236. Average temperature: 82 degrees. There’s a little something for everyone in Charleston. If you’re a history buff, you can explore the plantations and other historic sites. If you’re an outdoor enthusiast, you can hit the beach or go on an eco-tour. If you’re a foodie, you can go on a culinary tour or visit a distillery. And if you’re an art lover, there are plenty of galleries to peruse and theaters to catch a show at. Summer is the best time to visit if you want to really enjoy the sandy beaches, and July is the cheapest time to visit this popular U.S. destination. August: New Orleans. Average airfare: $321. Average hotel costs: $108. Average temperature: 83 degrees. New Orleans can be an affordable city to visit in August. Free and cheap things to do include walking around the picturesque French Quarter, eating a famous po’boy sandwich, going for a streetcar ride and taking a self-guided cemetery tour. September: Orlando, Florida. Average airfare: $244. Average hotel costs: $108. Average temperature: 81 degrees. If you’re planning a Disney World vacation, September is one of the best months to go. During this month, you’ll get Orlando’s lowest hotel rates of the year, plus you’re there in time for Epcot’s Food & Wine Festival. The weather is hot, but the water parks are still open so you’ll have plenty of opportunities to cool down. October: Mexico City. Average airfare: $351. Average hotel costs: $86. Average temperature: 62 degrees. October marks the end of the rainy season in Mexico City, so it’s the perfect month to explore all the city has to offer. The capital city is home to a high concentration of museums, the must-see Bosque Chapultepec forest and tens of thousands of restaurants to explore after working up an appetite climbing the local pre-Hispanic pyramids. November: Dublin. Average airfare: $670. Average hotel costs: $81. Average temperature: 44 degrees. Dublin is home to gorgeous outdoor spaces, rich historical sites and more. Popular attractions include the Guinness Storehouse, Kilmainham Gaol, the Little Museum of Dublin and Marsh’s Library. The fall tends to be relatively mild in Dublin, and hotels are more affordable than they are during the warmer summer months. December: Cairo. Average airfare: $717. Average hotel costs: $68. Average temperature: 58 degrees. Cairo is a blend of old and new, home to both ancient wonders like the pyramids and bustling city streets. Winter is the most popular time to visit the Egyptian city, when the weather is much more forgiving than in the brutally hot summertime.

If your 2019 New Year’s resolution is to see the world, consider each month of the year an opportunity for new adventures – but before you book your next trip, keep in mind that some destinations are better for your wallet than others.

Trying to figure out where to travel next year? GOBankingRates determined the best – affordable – destination for every month. So whether you’re seeking warmth, airfare deals or a can’t-miss event, there’s a perfect vacation for you to go on any time of year.