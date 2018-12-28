A 911 dispatcher helped save the life of a 1-year-old boy who fell into a pool on Christmas day.

The toddler went out a back door and wandered into the swimming pool, the boy's family told Orlando ABC affiliate WFTV. He was found with no pulse, ABC reports. The parents told the station that they credit the 911 dispatcher who recited clear CPR instructions with saving their son's life.

Around 3 p.m. on Christmas, an Orange County Fire Authority dispatcher received a 911 call from the family and walked the boy's mother and a neighbor through steps to resuscitate the boy before paramedics arrived.

The dispatcher told the boy's mom to place her hand on his forehead, and the other under his neck to tilt his head back. Then, she walked her through chest compressions, even counting with her, ABC reports.

The dispatcher couldn't immediately be reached for comment but her coworker Sarah Alicea told WFTV that handling crisis calls quickly and efficiently is "something that we are very well-trained for."

The boy was being cared for in the hospital's intensive care unit, but the family said he is doing well and expects to bring him home next week.

