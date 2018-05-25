An American flag sits in front of a headstone in Arlington National Cemetery.

Every year before Memorial Day, around 1,000 soldiers fan out across Arlington National Cemetery. Each soldier from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) carries hundreds of small flags with them, each flag representing something much bigger - honoring the legacy of our fallen heroes, veterans and their families.

It took only a few hours on Thursday for 900 members of The Old Guard to place flags in front of 228,000 headstones and at the bottom of about 7,000 niche rows in the cemetery's Columbarium Courts and the Niche Wall.

Each flag must be centered and placed in a specific spot, exactly one foot in front of each headstone. To honor those who are cremated, flags are placed inside the Columbarium and along niche walls. In total, 243,000 flags covered the grounds of Arlington National Cemetery by the end of the day.

The tradition dating back to 1948 is called "Flags In." The Old Guard has honored America's fallen heroes by placing American flags at gravesites for service members buried at both Arlington National Cemetery and the U.S. Soldiers' and Airmen's Home National Cemetery for more than sixty years.

Army Chaplains place flags in front of the four memorials and the headstones located on Chaplain's Hill along with flags at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Approximately 14,000 flags are placed at the Soldiers' and Airmen's Home National Cemetery.

All flags are removed after Memorial Day, before each cemetery opens to the public.

Flag or not, the legacy, sacrifice and service of these 400,000 lives will never be forgotten.

