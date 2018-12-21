A great roadside attraction in every state Alabama: Sightseers don’t have to go all the way to NYC to view a Statue of Liberty. There is a miniature version of Liberty Enlightening the World off of I-458 in Birmingham. Alaska: This Santa statue stands tall all year long outside Santa Claus House off of Route 2 in North Pole. Arizona: Enjoy a blast from the past as you drive through Williams, where you’ll find Flintstones Bedrock City, a theme park and campground tribute to the modern Stone Age family. Arkansas: You can’t see Quigley’s Castle from the street, but it’s worth a detour to see the “Ozarks' Strangest Dwelling" in Eureka Springs. It is a house seemingly designed more for plants than humans. California: Northeast of San Francisco, you’ll find this colossal fiddle atop the Community Center of Fiddletown. Colorado: One of the more well-known roadside attractions in America is this UFO Watchtower off of Highway 17 in Hooper. Connecticut: Passing through via I-95 or Route 1? Satisfy your sweet tooth and catch a fun photo-op with a detour to the Pez Visitor Center in Orange. Delaware: There are many Candy Kitchens in Delaware, but the one on the Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach qualifies as a fun roadside attraction with its larger-than-life lollipop garden and seating area. Florida: Shell-hunting is a must when visiting Florida’s beaches. This enormous conch is a fascinating find as you cruise past the Shell Bazaar on Highway 1 in Port St. Lucie. Georgia: The “World’s Largest Tiger Sculpture” lives on the ground of Brenau University in Gainesville to represent the school’s Golden Tiger mascot. This statue clocks in at a height of 7 feet, 6 inches, and a weight of over 2,000 pounds. Hawaii: Just off of Highway 132 in Pahoa is the Lava Tree State Monument, where adventurers can spend time amid the artful remains of the lava-affected forest. Idaho: While driving through Blackfoot, road-trippers can stop by the Idaho Potato Museum, where you’ll find this gargantuan and photogenic potato sculpture. Illinois: The mausoleum at Resurrection Cemetery in Justice is home to one of the largest stained-glass windows in the world. Indiana: Built in the likeness of the Trylon and Perisphere from the New York World's Fair of 1939, this roadside attraction in Bruceville is a huge peach statue next to a small replica of the Washington Monument. Iowa: Travelers can cross “seeing North America’s tallest working windmill” off their bucket list once they make a stop at the Vermeer Mill in Pella. Kansas: Continue a road trip of seeing items that proclaim to be “the world’s largest” with a visit to “The World’s Largest Ball of Twine” in Cawker City. Kentucky: While driving through Corbin, foodies can feast their eyes on the birthplace of the famous Kentucky Fried Chicken at the restored Sanders Cafe. Louisiana: This statue of a frog raising his hat to you is a trekker’s welcome to the Frog Capital of the World, Rayne. Maine: Named the "World's Largest Revolving/Rotating Globe" by the Guinness Book of World Records in 1999, a colossal globe spins at the DeLorme Maps Headquarters in Yarmouth. Maryland: In the 1970s, Pastor Richard Green began building a replica of Noah’s Ark off of I-68 in Frostburg. It was never completed, but the structure is now a popular roadside attraction. Massachusetts: Gardner is known for its big chairs. This big red chair on Elm Street is known as the Bicentennial Chair and clocks in at a height of 65 feet. Michigan: Originally built as a Ferris wheel for the 1964 World’s Fair in New York , this huge Uniroyal tire now greets drivers passing through Allen Park. Minnesota: This Mary Tyler Moore statue in Minneapolis stands in the same spot where she threw her hat up in the air in the opening credits of the eponymous TV show. Mississippi: A humble house in Tupelo is now joined by a museum, an events center and a church, all an homage to this birthplace of music icon Elvis Presley. Missouri: Standing roundly next to City Hall in Brunswick (the state’s pecan capital) is this enormous pecan sculpture. Montana: Roamers can stop for some peace and quiet off of Highway 93 in Arlee at Ewam and Garden of One Thousand Buddhas. Nebraska: Another “world’s largest” can be found by adventurers at the Time Capsule and Pyramid in Seward. Nevada: Though no longer on display, Seven Magic Mountains was an art exhibit in the desert of Sloan created by artist Ugo Rondinone. New Hampshire: A minor detour from Highway 111 in Salem will lead you to America’s Stonehenge, a unique and mysterious area of man-made formations believed to be an astronomical calendar. New Jersey: While cruising down Atlantic Avenue in Margate City, road-trippers will be pleased to spot this quirky roadside piece of history. Lucy the Elephant is a wooden figure standing 65 feet tall and is a National Historic Landmark. New Mexico: You can’t miss McGinn’s Pistachio Tree Ranch while driving on Highway 54 through Alamogordo - the “World’s Largest Pistachio” is perched out front to ensure that! New York: Explorers will be happy to find the amusing and colorful delight that is the Coney Island Museum in Brooklyn. North Carolina: A gigantic chest of drawers sits at the corner of Westwood Avenue and Hamilton Street in High Point, “the home furnishings capital of the world.” North Dakota: Near the Turtle Mountains stands Tommy the Turtle. He is 30 feet tall, rides a 34-foot-long snowmobile, and was created by a man called Boots Reynolds. Ohio: In Dublin, these huge concrete corn cobs were created by artist Malcolm Cochran as a tribute to the town’s agricultural history. Oklahoma: With a sign clearly labeling it as a “Route 66 Roadside Attraction”, this blue whale has been attracting visitors since 1972. Yes, it is also wearing a baseball cap. Oregon: What was once a large grain silo is now “The Peace Candle of the World” and a welcome sign to Scappoose. Pennsylvania: Originally built by Mahlon Haines to market his shoe business, this house off of Route 30 in York is now open to the public for tours and sweet treats. Rhode Island: The Fantastic Umbrella Factory in Charlestown is an enchanting spot off Route 1 where travelers can stop to find a garden, a general store and a cafe. South Carolina: As you drive through downtown Columbia, you’ll pass by the “World’s Largest Fire Hydrant,” created by the artist called Blue Sky. South Dakota: This big chair in Deadwood, off of Route 385, is an awesome roadside attraction, even serving as the landmark for the local eatery out front. Tennessee: Visible from I-40, the Memphis Pyramid has been around since 1991 and is now home to a Bass Pro Shop. Texas: Driving through the Hill Country, sightseers may be surprised to spot this unique rock formation. It is an artist-created replica of the famous Stonehenge monument in England. Utah: Roamers will see plenty of fun, colorful dinosaur statues in the Vernal City area, but for a more realistic view, take a detour to see these dinos at the Utah Field House of Natural History State Park Museum. Vermont: These large whale tails make up the sculpture “Reverence” created by Jim Sardonis. They are located off of I-89 in South Burlington. Virginia: This large roller skate was originally created to showcase Hugo’s Skateway in Bealeton. The skating business has changed, but the skate still stands as a cute roadside sculpture on Route 17. Washington: Travelers will be pleased to find the “World’s Largest Radio Flyer” nestled behind the trees at Riverfront Park in Spokane. West Virginia: It’s hard to miss this extremely large and adorable teapot in Chester, just off of Route 30. Wisconsin: This enormous six-pack is the perfect landmark for the City Brewing Company in La Crosse. Wyoming: Road-trippers can take a break from I-90 with a detour to the Campbell County Rockpile Museum in Gillette. Find this museum behind the historical landmark that is this great pile of rocks!

There may be better ways to make distance and time, but when it comes to seeing America, nothing can surpass a classic road trip. And unlike other modes where departure and arrival destinations are locked in, a car gives you the freedom to roam and make calls on the fly. Next exit, giant ball of twine? Yes, please!

That's where this 50-state list comes in. From incongruous statues to historic birthplaces to unique shop-ops, you'll find a detour-worthy stop wherever your road tripping takes you in the slideshow above.

And when you get hungry, we've also got a rundown of the best burger and pizza place in every state.

