50 state road trip: Things to do in each state for under $20 Alabama: Birmingham Barons Price: $14 Location: Birmingham Attending a minor league baseball game is one of the best things to do when you want to save money and see professional-level athletes. The Birmingham Barons is the minor league affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, and for just $14, you can see the team in person. Attend on 50-Cent Hot Dog Night, held every Tuesday during the season, and get a great deal on dinner, as well.

Vermont: Ben & Jerry's Factory Tour Price: $4 for an adult ticket Location: Waterbury, outside Montpelier Ben & Jerry's Factory is a must-see attraction in Vermont. For just $4, you can learn how one of the most popular ice cream brands creates its frozen treats. The facility also hosts free outdoor movie festivals during the summer.

jiawangkun, Shutterstock.com

Two decades ago, a crisp $20 had the same buying power as about $30. For that amount of money in the , you could enjoy a plethora of fun activities, such as a trip to the movies — with a tub of popcorn and fountain drink — or a long day at a local amusement park.

These days, it might not seem like $20 can get you much of anything, but there are still plenty of fun activities to do in the U.S. for little money. GoBankingRates.com has put together a look at how you can live the big life on a budget in all 50 states, with cool ideas for under $20.

Most expensive travel destinations in the USA 29. Cost to Visit Orlando, Fla.: $1,182.52; Meals: $322.50; Drinks (including beer): $45.24; 3-night hotel stay: $285; Airfare: $529.78. Savings tips: This central Florida theme park mecca is one of the best tourist cities for your wallet, but visitors can save even more by taking advantage of deals and discounts on the Visit Orlando website. The tourism promotion agency also operates an app that allows users to access and redeem offers. Low-cost or free activities: Float down the free-flowing natural Rock Springs at Kelly Park in nearby Apopka, or visit the city of Winter Park, just north of Orlando. Its Central Park screens a free, family-friendly classic movie on the second Thursday of each month.

Free things to do in every state Alabama: Unpack forgotten treasures - If you're looking to hit a fun, bucket-list-worthy site, visit the Unclaimed Baggage Center in Scottsboro to browse the 40,000-square-foot store for free. If you do want to spend a few bucks on souvenirs, you can often pick up lost treasures here for a fraction of their value. When you're done, head over to the Museum of Alabama in Montgomery to take a journey through pre-history, the Civil War and more as you examine hundreds of artifacts. Admission to the museum is free.

Best and worst US cities for your wallet 30. San Francisco: San Francisco is one of the most expensive cities in the U.S. if you live there, and it's certainly not much cheaper to visit. It ranks as the worst vacation city because costs are high across the board. In fact, only one other city — New York — has drink costs as high as San Francisco's, and San Francisco has the second-highest food costs at $75 for a three-course dinner for two. However, there are a few things you don't have to shell out big bucks for in San Francisco. For example, you can take a free walking tour of the Golden Gate Bridge, and stroll through Chinatown or visit Fisherman's Wharf.

