50 state bucket list destinations Alabama: Imagine how people lived more than 10,000 years ago at Russell Cave National Monument in Bridgeport, Ala., along the state's northern border. The cave is one of the oldest known prehistoric settlements in the United States. Walk the boardwalk into the cave and marvel at the beautiful view. The park staff leads nature walks and lantern hikes and will even demonstrate prehistoric tools and weapons. Russell Cave charges no admission fee, which is perfect if you're looking for free things to do on your vacation. While you're in the area, drive 30 miles south to Scottsboro, Ala., to pick up unique travel souvenirs from the Unclaimed Baggage Center. There are normal items like clothing and electronics, but you'll also find jewelry, artwork and eclectic items like a suit of armor. 01 / 50 Alabama: Imagine how people lived more than 10,000 years ago at Russell Cave National Monument in Bridgeport, Ala., along the state's northern border. The cave is one of the oldest known prehistoric settlements in the United States. Walk the boardwalk into the cave and marvel at the beautiful view. The park staff leads nature walks and lantern hikes and will even demonstrate prehistoric tools and weapons. Russell Cave charges no admission fee, which is perfect if you're looking for free things to do on your vacation. While you're in the area, drive 30 miles south to Scottsboro, Ala., to pick up unique travel souvenirs from the Unclaimed Baggage Center. There are normal items like clothing and electronics, but you'll also find jewelry, artwork and eclectic items like a suit of armor. 01 / 50

Arizona: Heralded as one of the wonders of the natural world, the Grand Canyon is nothing less than breathtaking. There's more than one way to see this bucket list destination. Head to Grand Canyon West to get a bird's-eye view from the glass-bottomed Skywalk. Admission to the park and a Skywalk ticket costs $82.37 for adults. Visit another natural wonder in nearby Peach Springs, Ariz. — Grand Canyon Caverns, the largest dry caverns in the U.S. Begin your exploration by descending into the cave in a 21-story elevator. Tours start at $15.95 and up for adults. You can even stay overnight in the main cavern for $850, which has zero percent humidity and might be one of the darkest and quietest places you'll ever encounter.

Summer vacation means more than just taking time off to relax or catch up on household projects. And if you are planning a trip, ignore the urge to jet to the same old spot you’ve been visiting for years. The entire country is your oyster.

To get you out there exploring America, GoBankingRates.com has chosen one can't-miss stop in each state as their bucket list destinations in the U.S. Looking to make your budget last through all 50 states? They've also put together a list of fun things to do in each state ranging from free to just under $20:

50 state road trip: Things to do in each state for under $20 Alabama: Birmingham Barons Price: $14 Location: Birmingham Attending a minor league baseball game is one of the best things to do when you want to save money and see professional-level athletes. The Birmingham Barons is the minor league affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, and for just $14, you can see the team in person. Attend on 50-Cent Hot Dog Night, held every Tuesday during the season, and get a great deal on dinner, as well. 01 / 50 Alabama: Birmingham Barons Price: $14 Location: Birmingham Attending a minor league baseball game is one of the best things to do when you want to save money and see professional-level athletes. The Birmingham Barons is the minor league affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, and for just $14, you can see the team in person. Attend on 50-Cent Hot Dog Night, held every Tuesday during the season, and get a great deal on dinner, as well. 01 / 50

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com