Hidden gems in the Cyclades Islands If you're seeking a relaxed vacation on an easily reachable island with friendly locals, then consider Kythnos, which remains under the radar. Many captains dock their boats in Loutra Village. Like many off-the-beaten-path islands of the Cyclades, the tourist season begins in mid-June and runs until mid-September. Lefkes Beach is one of the many unpretentious shorelines which make Kythnos a favorite among island-hoppers. Kythnos offers some of the most isolated beaches in all of the Cyclades. The most eye-catching beach on the island is the double-sided Kolona. Chora Village is the essence of Cycladic charm, with scant streets and enchanting whitewashed churches. As the island is not the archetypical mountainous island it is built on an agricultural plain and relatively flat. As on most islands in the Cyclades, fishing is a way of life. Small boats haul in the catch of the day and guide visitors on fishing trips. Religion still plays a prominent role in all of the islands in the Cyclades. There are over 100 churches and places of worship on Kythnos. The colorful village of Driopida is the old capital of the island, filled with traditional coffeehouses and restaurants where locals congregate. The main port of Merichas is the third-largest settlement on the island. The entry point receives visitors from the Athens port of Piraeus, as well as from the nearby islands of Milos, Sifnos, Kea and Folegandros. The coastal village of Loutra is known for its healing hot springs flowing into the sea. The temperatures vary and create an excellent destination for relaxation. The idyllic village of Kanala is located south of Chora and near the Church of Panagia, or the Virgin Mary, and is known as the protector of the island. It is the only village in the Cyclades housed in a pine forest. Folegandros, as is the case in most of the Cyclades, is home to many goats, cats and friendly and gentle donkeys who come by to greet visitors in the hope of a treat. Folegandros is a small and quiet island. One main road links the island's three settlements and provides for many chance encounters with locals who pose for photos. Like many islands in the Cyclades, Folegandros has its local dishes passed on from generations past. Matsata is the island's pasta specialty served with goat, rooster or rabbit. Livadaki is one of many small secluded beaches worth the effort to visit. It's easily accessible by water taxi. For the adventurous, take the 50-minute hike from Ano Meria, and you'll be mesmerized by the rugged terrain. While in most of Greece the classic Greek salad includes feta cheese, on Folegandros and other islands of the Cyclades a much softer sheep or goat cheese called mizithra is used. Small boats transport visitors around the steep and rocky island and also provide tours and fishing trips. The village of Chora is one of the oldest in all of the Cyclades. There are hotels, restaurants and three charming squares. The Church of Panagia offers spectacular views. While not attracting the throngs of tourists who visit more popular islands in the Cyclades, this tiny gem filled with warm, secluded coves is excellent for soaking up the sun and swimming. The 8-mile-long rocky island with under 1,000 inhabitants is ripe for exploration. Like most islands of the Cyclades, small chapels pop up in the least expected venues. The peaceful settlement of Ano Meria preserves its traditional farming lifestyle. There are a few lively restaurants where locals congregate over plates of mouth-watering souvlaki. The slow-paced port of Karavastathis is a small seaside settlement and entry point to the island. There is housing and a tree-shaded, sparkling pebbled beach. The top of the steep, jagged cliff is home to the island's main settlement, Chora. The elevated views are said to rival Santorini. The top of the steep, jagged cliff is home to the island's main settlement, Chora. The elevated views are said to rival Santorini. The island has become a cult favorite among artists and authors alike. Dramatic with its rugged mountainous topography leading to secluded sun-splashed beaches, Serifos remains unknown to most American visitors to Greece. The best way to explore the island is to rent a car in the port of Livadi. As your ship enters the port, the first thing that you notice is the low-key Venetian fortress capital of Chora, perched high on the hill. You'll find three churches, two museums, an open-air theater for live performances, and nightlife in its village squares. An elevated view of the bustling port of Livadi from the island capital of Chora. All visitors to Serifos enter at Livadi and many choose the settlement as a home base for their vacation. The beach of Avlomonas is a vast stretch of sand further past the port. Boats float lazily in the Bay of Livadi. Many of the vessels transport travelers around the island, while private yachts include the island on sailing adventures. On Magalo Livadi Beach, tamarisk trees provide shelter from the scorching summer sun while boats dock in its coves. The shallow waters are ideal for all water sports and perfect for families with small children. Rows of fish tavernas line the harbor and bay of the vibrant port of Livadi, serving up some of the finest seafood in all the Cyclades. The calm before the storm. Nightlife begins late on Serifos. Chora is bustling with restaurants, cafes and bars. Its three squares are perfect for people-watching and to experience Greek Island nightlife. While no longer a best-kept secret of the Greek Islands, Serifos remains less-visited than many other of the Cyclades. Many times it's not uncommon to have a beach all to yourself. The Monastery of Tachiarches, built in 1572 and dedicated to archangels Michael and Gabriel, is a must-visit of Serifos. Rich in iron ore deposits and other minerals, the island is famous for its once-thriving mining industry of the 18th and 19th centuries. Mining facilities in Koutalas near Magalo Livadi are a reminder of its rich history. Many visitors hike paths throughout the island that workers once used to arrive at the mines. Unpretentious and much less developed than its neighbors Sifnos and Milos, Serifos provides for a most relaxing Greek holiday. Its beaches are secluded, and it's not uncommon to have an entire stretch of sand all to yourself. Time stands still at the old settlement of Panagia, located on a hill in the center of Serifos. There are over 600 windmills throughout the Cyclades. On Serifos, Chora has three prominent windmills lined up on the edge of the town center. Everywhere you turn on Sifnos dramatic views abound. On the road to Platis Gialos, the rugged terrain and contrast of colors create an eye-popping photo opportunity at dusk. Stroll the medieval village of Kastro for a glimpse into the past. The curious one-time capital of the island has been inhabited for over 3,000 years and remains furnished with antiquities. Sifnos is well-known for its gastronomy. The island even has a three-day food festival named after early 20th-century local chef Nikolaos Tselementes, who put the island's cuisine on the map. The island comes filled with historic churches, monasteries and small chapels. The Holy Monastery of Chrissopigi is the protector of Sifnos and one of the most visited sites on the island. It's actually on a small islet of bedrock connected by a bridge. The rocks around the monastery offer a small beach and coves for stellar swimming. You'll never have to travel far to find a delicious meal on Sifnos. The passionate Sifniot chefs prepare dishes handed down from past generations in carefully crafted clay pots. One of the most visited areas on the island is the seaside bay and beach of Vathy. Many tourists prefer to stay in Vathy, as it has more rooms to rent than any other part of the island. Vathy boasts some outstanding restaurants that are a few steps away from the beach. The calm, serene beach and shallow water are well-suited for children. The view from the Sifnos Acropolis. The island has many well-planned and marked hiking trails for all skill levels. Hiking to the top of hills provides jaw-dropping views. In the halcyon fishing hamlet of Faros, named after its nearby lighthouse, a slower pace of life exists. Greek islands with less tourism provide a greater chance for authentic experiences. Here a local priest poses for a photo. Many times the friendly locals of Sifnos will ask you to take their picture. Sifnos stoneware is famous throughout Greece. Its handmade ceramics are created on a pottery wheel with techniques handed down from generations past. All restaurants on Sifnos prepare meals in the classic clay pots. The Cycladic life includes dining at restaurants that almost reach the sea. Seafront tavernas serve the freshest fish, octopus, shrimp and local Sifnos cuisine. The well-designed trail leading to the church of Agios Andreas is part of the Sifnos Acropolis. It's perched high on a hill and was a hideaway from pirates who patrolled the Aegean Sea. Syros is one of the smallest islands in the Cyclades. When you enter from the sea, you'll notice the neoclassical architecture of the bustling port town of Ermoupolis. If you arrive in the evening, the city sparkles with bright lights. As you stroll the streets of Syros, a level of sophistication remains present from its storied past. The island's wealth is showcased in the opulent Vaporia district and its grand Orthodox church of Agios Nikolaos, or Saint Nicholas. The church of Agios Nikolaos, built in the 19th century, is the most noteworthy church on the island and is distinguished by its two lofty bell towers. It was commissioned by King Otto in 1848 but not completed until 1870. Inside the elegant church is a temple consisting of Pentelic and Italian marble. On Syros old meets new. When meandering the charming side streets of Ermoupolis, one finds many quaint cafes and elegant boutique shops. Celestyal and other cruise lines dock at the port of Ermoupolis. The labyrinth of old homes with faded colored windows and wrought iron balconies provides a feeling closer to city life in Athens than the traditional white domes and houses of the Cyclades. The lively port of Ermoupolis is the center of domestic life. The friendly locals enjoy meeting visitors. Religion continues to take center stage in Syros, and the island is divided equally between the Orthodox and Catholic faiths. German architect Ernst Ziller designed the municipal palace and town hall at Miaouli Square. Syros is the legal and administrative center for the Cyclades. The passionate locals affectionately refer to their island as "our rock." One of the unique characteristics of Syros is the harmonious coexistence of Greek Orthodox and Catholic faiths. The church of Agios Georgios, or St. George, looms large on top of St. George Hill in Ano Syros, a medieval settlement. The basilica's stately altar, made of stone and marble, is quite impressive. Worn structures exude a sense of the past found on hidden streets throughout the capital and leading up to St. George Cathedral. Farther away from the capital, get lost on narrow alleyways winding up to the top of the island.

The village of Chora is one of the oldest in all of the Cyclades. There are hotels, restaurants and three charming squares. The Church of Panagia offers spectacular views.

Nick Kontis for USA TODAY

Millions of visitors flock to Greece each year to seek out its cultural treasures and natural beauty. Some rubberneck with the crowds chasing sunsets in Oia on Santorini, or seek out raucous revelry on ultra-chic Mykonos.

Far beyond the usual Greek island suspects are less-touristy gems where you experience a more authentic Greek lifestyle without forfeiting vibrant village life and sun-splashed beaches.

Of Greece's nearly 6,000 islands, islets and rocks in the sea, 227 are inhabited. That means holidaymakers and global explorers have a wide range of options to choose from when planning a trip to Greece. There is an island for every taste, and while most are easily accessible, some are so off the beaten path that they may require a bit of ingenuity to visit.

In the Aegean Sea, the Cyclades Islands are the most-visited group and include some of the most popular islands, including Mykonos, Santorini, Paros, Naxos, Milos and Ios. Ferry rides from the Athens port of Piraeus take four hours on high-speed boats.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The good news is you can sidestep the large crowds by escaping to these five lesser-known Cyclades Islands that are easily accessible, yet less interrupted.

Folegandros

In the last decade, Folegandros has received its share of positive press and gone from a sleepy hidden island in the Cyclades chain to a favorite among Greek island-hoppers. There are three main settlements on the island: Karavostathis is the port of entry and has a beach and lodging; Chora or Folegandros town is the island's capital and is laid out as a small labyrinth lined with trees and many hotels, nightlife and dining; while the ancient village of Ano Meria remains a step back in time.

Don't miss: Like its neighbors Milos and Sifnos, the island is known for its regional cuisine. In Chora, dine at To Spitiko restaurant for the meal of matsata, which is a traditional handmade pasta served with local rooster, goat or veal. In the rural and less-visited Ano Meria, Irini's Place is an authentic taverna where Irini cooks by day and greets visitors during dinner. The beaches of Angali, Agios Nikolaos and Livadaki sparkle in color palettes of blue and green. Water taxis transport beachcombers to and from Angali.

Where to stay: Chora might be the most romantic traditional medieval capital in the Cyclades. The local Greek Aria hotel collection has its Aria Boutique Hotel in Chora Folegandros. Or stay right on the beach of Angali at the traditional Cycladic whitewashed apartments Kymanemi Folegandros, run by locals who treat you like family.

Sifnos

Stroll the medieval village of Kastro for a glimpse into the past. The curious one-time capital of the island has been inhabited for over 3,000 years and remains furnished with antiquities.

Nick Kontis for USA TODAY

The rugged island of Sifnos is filled with olive trees, scents of capers creeping out from rock beds, wild sage and thyme, which grows throughout the mountainous isle with fertile valleys. There are countless churches and over 50 ancient towers throughout the island. It's also known as the island of chefs. The Sifniots are renowned throughout Greece as being some of the finest chefs. It is the original home of Nikos Tselemendes, a poet and culinary icon.

Sifnos is under three hours from Athens by high-speed ferry and offers a nice blend of traditional Greek life, combined with some of the best beaches in the Greek Islands.

The old town of Kastro is a preserved treasure and a step back in time inhabited for over 3,000 years. The ancient settlement is filled with antiquities and no cars are allowed inside the village maze.

Sifnos is renowned for its stoneware and clay pottery. Talented artisans create amazing works of art incuding pots, pans, plates, cups, bowls, glasses and utensils. The demand is high, and most of the workshops ship their pottery throughout the world.

Don't miss: A visit to the astonishing Sifnos Acropolis of Agios Andreas and its impressive museum. Situated on top of a hill near Vathi, the citadel dates back to the Bronze Age of the Mycenaean period (circa 13th century). The museum displays relics from the excavation.

The beaches of Platis Gialos, Kamares and Vathy are three of Greece's most beautiful. For traditional Sifnos cuisine, dine at Limanaki restaurant in the picturesque seaside settlement of Faros where fishing boats line the beach and bay.

Where to stay: On the beach of Platis Gialos, Cyclades Beach Rooms & Apartments is where Sifnos local Nikos Venakis and his wife Maria prepare traditional Greek meals steps away from the sea. Another family-run property right on the sands of Kamares Beach is the Hotel Stavros, run by the hospitable Greek-British couple of Stavros and Sarah Kaloyeros.

Serifos

Boats float lazily in the Bay of Livadi. Many of the vessels transport travelers around the island, while private yachts include the island on sailing adventures.

Nick Kontis for USA TODAY

From the moment you step off the ferry in the port of Livadi, lined with quaint fish tavernas along the beach and with a backdrop of one of the most spellbinding cobblestone villages in all of the Cyclades, you’re in Greek nirvana. The Serifians have managed to keep their culture intact, and as a result draw visitors seeking an unhurried Greek escape.

As delectable as the port of Livadi is, you must leave the waterfront to visit the many jaw-dropping golden sand and pebble beaches that adorn this island. It's also home to over 30 festivals throughout the year.

Don't miss: Visit the Monastery of Taxiarches, built in 1572. Located in the middle of the island, it is dedicated to Serifos' patron saints of Gabriel and Michael. Dine on fresh seafood at Kyklopas Restaurant under tamarisk trees on the fabulous beach of Mega Livadi.

Where to stay: Porto Serifos is a charming hotel on a side street right in the center of the port of Livadadakia. Maistrali Hotel on the beach in the port of Livadi is run by proud Serifos resident Babbis Bobolos, who arrived from Athens 20 years ago and never left. On the higher end, the appealing Aria Villas are made of local stone and wood thoughtfully integrated into the landscape.

Syros

On Syros old meets new. When meandering the charming side streets of Ermoupolis, one finds many quaint cafes and elegant boutique shops.

Nick Kontis for USA TODAY

Syros flaunts a past unlike any other island in the Cyclades, with a unique Venetian history blending with its traditional Cyclades present. The island is the most Catholic of the Greek Islands.

Syros has fewer beaches than some of its island neighbors, but the best spots are Galissas, Poseidonia, Kini and Megas Gialos.

Don't miss: The main town of Ermoupolis is elegant and sophisticated. Meander the streets with alluring boutique hotels, lovely side streets and many dining options. Hike to the top of the hill above Ermoupolis to reach the mainly Catholic community of Ano Syros and the standout St. George Cathedral.

Where to stay: Dating back to 1843 is the neoclassical Aktaion Hotel, located directly on the port of Ermoupolis and within proximity to the town's historical center. Also in Ermoupolis is another neoclassical mansion turned into a friendly inn, the Hotel Ploes.

Kythnos

The colorful village of Driopida is the old capital of the island, filled with traditional coffeehouses and restaurants where locals congregate.

Nick Kontis for USA TODAY

Kythnos Island is a favorite of boat captains who sail yachts in the vast Aegean and bring tourists to dock for a day or two. If crowds are not your preference, fewer than 1,500 inhabitants call Kythnos their home.

The island dates back to the 12th century. The locals named this island Thermia, as the mineral-rich land has hot springs. The postcard-perfect port of Merihas, with its plethora of seaside restaurants and bars along with some rooms to rent, is about as laid-back as any Cyclades entry point.

Don't miss: This is an island ripe for exploration. Rent a car and find secluded areas where you might be the only adventurer. With 65 eye-popping beaches, you're sure to find one to your liking. Double-sided Kolona Beach is a favorite among travelers. Dine at the many fish tavernas in on the sea in Loutra.

Where to stay: Located on the north side of the island is the seaside settlement of Loutra, known for its famous hot springs. Porto Klaras Hotel is a fusion of traditional white Cycladic structure with modern amenities. Proprietor Giannis Klaras is a wealth of information on where to eat and where to visit on Kthynos.

Discover five hidden-gem Greek islands xxxxxxxxxxx Amorgos comes complete with abandoned villages, ancient paths and wild beauty. The most recognizable sight on the island of Amorgos is the impressive 11th-century monastery of Panagia Hozoviotissa. xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxx Amorgos Island boasts some of the most jaw-dropping sunsets in the Aegean Sea. xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx On Kefalonia is the impressive Melissani cave and lake. Visitors reach the lake through an underground tunnel and have the opportunity to explore it by boat. xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx A chance encounter with goats on the largest Ionion island of Kefalonia. Multi-colored fishing boats line the quaint fishing village of Fiscardo. xxxxxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx Milos is a lesson in geology created by volcanic eruptions thousands of years ago. xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx Most day trips around the island of Milos stop for a swim in the cove of Kleftiko. xxxxxxxxxxx Milos is filled with hidden picturesque fishering villages. This is the church of Agios Nickolaos, or St. Nicholas, the patron saint of seamen, in Fyrotopamos. xxxxxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx The volcanic rocks of Sarakiniko create a landscpe similar to the moon. xxxxxxxxxxx A boat in the coves of the white moon rocks of Sarakiniko. xxxxxxxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxx If you visit the island of Kimolos outside of July and August, you just might have a breathtaking beach all to yourself. Multi-colored fishing boats create cherished moments for travelers on the island of Kimolos. xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx A local dish on Kimolos Island made with fresh tomatoes and onions, called Ladenia. xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx Churches, monasteries and picturesque chapels that preserve their simple beauty on the island of Kimolos. xxxxxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx A fisherman shows off the catch of the day on the less traveled island of Kimolos. xxxxxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx On the island of Zykynthos is perhaps Greece's most well-known beach. Navagio Beach, also known as Shipwreck Beach, is defined by its sheer limestone cliffs, white sand beaches, and clear blue water. xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx A traditional stone cottage on the northern interior of Zykynthos Island. xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx A shepherd tends to his flock on the island of Zykynthos. xxxxxxxxxxx