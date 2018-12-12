The holiday break approaches and that means last-minute shopping followed by a marathon of family holiday movies.

We have just what you need with our list of 48 holiday movies available for streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Disney Now.

Netflix has new, original fare, including "The Christmas Prince: A Royal Wedding," which USA TODAY called the "best movie to mock this holiday season." And if you haven't seen "The Christmas Chronicles" with Kurt Russell as Santa, you should put that at the top of your list.

But we didn't leave out the classics. You'll find "It's a Wonderful Life" on Amazon Prime, "Miracle on 34th Street" (from 1994) on Hulu and "A Muppet Family Christmas" on YouTube.

Netflix

The Christmas Chronicles

Abominable Christmas

Beethoven's Christmas Adventure

The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas

Angela's Christmas

"Angela's Christmas," premieres on Netflix on Nov. 1.

Netflix

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

The Christmas Project

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Mickey's Magical Christmas: Snowed in at the House of Mouse

Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

The Princess Switch

"The Princess Switch," starring Vanessa Hudgens, premieres Nov. 16 on Netflix.

Netflix

Santa's Apprentice

Santa Buddies

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

Get Santa

Magic Snowflake

The Nutcracker

YouTube Kids

(The Top 4 streaming on the app now)

Gordon Ramsay's YouTube Kids Playlist (He shares short holiday cooking videos.)

Gordon Ramsay gets festive with his cooking and his family joins in.

Kids YouTube App

KIDZ BOP Holidays

Oddbods: The Festive Menace Holidays Special

Santa's Apprentice

YouTube

Elmo Saves Christmas (rent from $2.99)

Peppa Pig Winter Wonderland/Peppa Pig Christmas

Let's Go Luna!: Christmas Around The World

Caillou's Holiday Movie

Amazon Prime Video

Arthur's Perfect Christmas

The Christmas That Almost Wasn't

A Christmas Tree Miracle

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Christmas With the Kranks

Jack Frost

The Christmas Dragon

All I Want for Christmas Is You

Prancer

A Snow Globe Christmas

It's a Wonderful Life

1. It's a Wonderful Life (1946) • Directed by: Frank Capra • Starring: James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore • Genre: Drama, family, fantasy The quintessential Christmas movie, directed by the celebrated Frank Capra ("It Happened One Night," "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington"), is impossible to avoid on television during the holiday season. Nominated for five Academy Awards, including best picture, best actor, and best director, it tells the by-now-familiar story of an honest, earnest man, George Bailey, who fears bankruptcy and scandal after an $8,000 loan payment goes missing on Christmas Eve. Despondent and believing his life to have been worthless, Bailey is about to commit suicide when an angel sent from heaven appears and shows him how disastrous life in his small town would have been without him. All turns out well in the end, and the family carols "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing." ALSO READ: 40 Most Popular Female Wrestlers

Hulu

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

So This Is Christmas

12 Dog Days Till Christmas

A Very Brady Christmas

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Jack Skellington (voiced by Chris Sarandon) takes on the role of Santa Claus in Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

Disney Now

(Some of Disney Junior's favorite shows have special holiday episodes.)

A Very McStuffins Christmas

Elena of Avalor: Navidad

PJ Masks: Gekko Saves Christmas/Gekko's Nice Ice Plan

Sofia the First: Holiday in Enchancia

Mickey Saves Santa

