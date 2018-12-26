CINCINNATI – More than a year after a mass shooting at a gender reveal party in Ohio, police announced the arrests of three men who have been charged in the death of one and the shooting of eight others, including three children.

The three men indicted by a Hamilton County grand jury Dec. 11 in connection to the death of Autum Garrett and the shooting of others are:

Roshawn Bishop, 28, two counts murder, two counts felonious assault and attempted murder. He has been incarcerated at the Mansfield Correctional Institution since February on charges of drug trafficking and a weapons violation.

James Echols, 23, aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, two counts murder, nine counts felonious assault, eight counts attempted murder and cruelty to animals. He was arrested Christmas Day and is being held in Franklin County, Ohio.

Michael Sanon, 21, aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, two counts murder, nine counts felonious assault, eight counts attempted murder and cruelty to animals. He is being held in Franklin County, Ohio, on multiple charges of burglary, safe cracking, theft of vehicle and drug possession.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Roshawn Bishop, James Echols and Michael Sanon, left to right

Provided

Police say the shooting on Capstan Drive in Colerain Township was drug-related and it was planned. Untangling misinformation and following the evidence to the point of arrest took 17 months.

Both Echols and Sanon are Columbus residents. Bishop previously lived in Hamilton County.

July 2017: Woman who hosted her own gender-reveal party where 9 were shot wasn't pregnant, police say

July 2017: 911 call captures chaos after shooting after gender reveal party

Last year, Echols was named as a suspect in a homicide in Columbus – which according to Columbus police happened the day after the Colerain mass shooting. In the Columbus incident, a 19-year-old man was fatally shot and a 20-year-old woman was wounded. Echols was arrested in August 2017, according to news reports, but court records indicate that he was never formally charged.

Colerain Township Police Chief Mark Denney said the investigation into the July 8, 2017, shooting was complicated. Some of the victims were not cooperative and police spent time following information from victims that was not true.

Autum Garrett

Provided

People gathered for a supposed gender reveal party for Cheyanne Willis, who was 21 on the day of the shooting. Willis told the media that she lost her fetus after being shot in the thigh. But a week later, police announced Willis had admitted she was not pregnant.

"There were a lot of things we initially believed that turned out not to be true. It hindered the investigation, no doubt about that," said Denney. What was true was speculation that drugs were involved, he said. In fact, police eventually determined they were dealing with witnesses who had connections to more than one drug ring.

"From the very beginning of this investigation, we met significant resistance that is uncommon from victims of crime wanting a resolution," Denney said.

Killed in the shooting was Garrett, 22, of Andrews, Indiana.

Garrett's husband, Bryan, and two children also were shot. Bryan Garrett was struck in the eye. Officials didn't give details on the children's injuries. Police did say there were no indications the Garrett family was connected to the drug activity that sparked the shootings. It was a case of wrong place, wrong time.

Nov. 27: U.S. border Patrol agent sparked $8M Arizona wildfire with gunshot at gender-reveal party

Sept. 13: Gender reveal: Only her hairdresser knew for sure

An 8-year-old boy also was wounded, according to police reports.

Also shot and wounded were Morgan Bradley, 24, Willis, 21, Elijah Clemons, 26, who was Willis' boyfriend and lived at the house, and her mother, Lori White, 51. The family's dog also was shot and wounded.

Police were told the party started at 4 p.m. and about 30 people attended. By 10 p.m., most of them were gone and a movie flickered in the dark living room as the remaining kids and adults – about a dozen in all – watched a "Spider-Man" movie.

A little after 11 p.m., two men armed with handguns entered the house through an unlocked door, according to police reports, and began spraying the living room with bullets.

Police said at least 14 rounds were fired. Garrett, who was Willis' cousin, was killed on the couch where she sat. She and her family had earlier that day attended a wedding.

This home on Capstan Drive was where nine people were shot, one fatally, in an incident where investigators have found multiple connections between individuals attending the party and three different drug rings.

Enquirer file phoro.

Police arrived less than five minutes after the shooting began, finding a front yard filled with people screaming for help.

Witnesses told police the shooters did not say anything or demand property during the incident. They said the shooters entered, fired, then ran away.

Investigators found a pistol in the front yard that police determined belonged to the homeowner.

Willis was involved in a publicized incident that happened on Christmas Eve 2015 near a shopping mall. Willis was beaten and had her hair cut off. The attacker also wrote on her face. Video of the incident, which stemmed from a car robbery, was posted to social media.

A woman and a man were arrested in connection with that case, but a grand jury ignored the charges and the two were never prosecuted.

Clemons, 27, has been convicted of drug crimes. Two months before the shooting he was accused of aiming a gun at a woman who was changing a baby's diaper. A Hamilton County grand jury did not issue an indictment.

Follow Jennie Key and Kevin Grasha on Twitter: @keyNWP and @kgrasha