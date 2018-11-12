25 must-see buildings in Michigan

D.H. Day Barn, near Glen Haven, Leelanau County, 1880s and 1890s (Architect: Unknown): The D. H. Day Barn is one of the most well-known barns in the Midwest and the centerpiece of a 400-acre Gothic farm known as “Oswegatchi," named for the small New York town where the farm’s namesake’s father was born. The barn is located in one of the most striking landscapes of outstanding natural beauty in America, a half-mile from the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. The barn and its silos are notable not only for their bell-shaped roofs but also for their intriguing composition. Locating the barn symmetrically behind the period farmstead would ordinarily not draw attention as anything but pragmatic. However, 120 feet behind the main barn is a second, smaller Gothic barn, centered axially on the main barn. And another 120 feet behind that barn is a third, even smaller, Gothic barn centered exactly on the other two. Each of these three barns exhibit the same features that simply scale down as the buildings get smaller. As there is no farming reason for this progression it can only be interpreted as something the owner desired. The composition is graphic, and striking, to all who drive by.