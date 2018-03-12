It was an especially busy year for the British royals, what with weddings, babies and birthdays on the calendar. And once again, the masters of pomp and pageantry showed off their skills to the delight of billions watching around the world.

Here are the top 12 moments on the royal stage in 2018:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, May 19, 2018.

Andrew Matthews/ AP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say 'we do':

This was the marquee event, especially for Americans, given that the royal bride for Harry is historic: Older, divorced, biracial, American and an actress, she is the first such bride to be welcomed into the royal family in...well, forever.

The Los Angeles-born Markle, who gained modest fame on USA's "Suits," was the undisputed star on May 19 in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in an ancient ritual that featured the first gospel choir and gospel preacher from Chicago to shake up a royal wedding. Even her father's pre-wedding dithering about whether he show up (he didn't) failed to ruin the day; she glided down the aisle on the arm of Prince Charles, her father-in-law-to-be.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

To all that, add Markle's stunning couture gown by Givenchy, with a veil that paid special tribute to the queen, a second gown by Stella McCartney for the two receptions, and a colorful carriage procession under brilliant skies through Windsor as thousands lined the Long Walk to cheer in person and people all over the world watched on TV and social media.

See Meghan Markle's stunning Givenchy wedding dress from every angle It's royal wedding day! Prince Harry couldn't stop looking at his beautiful bride on May 19, 2018 as she walked down the aisle toward him in an elegant Givenchy gown. Viewers got a glimpse of Markle's dress just moments before making history while sitting in the car with her mother Doria Ragland. Markle waving to the public, and showing off some of her bling. The veil measured 16½-foot-long and was made of silk tulle that featured flora representing the 53 countries of the Commonwealth. The pure white gown got its volume from an underskirt made of triple silk organza. That TRAIN! The pageboys helping her out with her train. Her glittering tiara was Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara and featured flowers assembled with diamonds. Here's a close-up of Queen Mary's Diamond Bandeau tiara! It was specifically made for Queen Mary in 1932 to accommodate in the centre the detachable brooch given as a present for her own wedding in 1893 by the County of Lincoln. The dress also featured a conservative bateau neckline. Before her veil was lifted. Prince Harry pulling back the veil. The happy couple were all smiles during the ceremony. She wore her hair swept back in an updo and opted for natural-looking makeup. A waterfall of white. She stepped out with her new husband, Prince Harry, after the ceremony looking stunning in her gown. The white gown cascaded over the steps of the chapel as they left the ceremony. She looked gorgeous as her veil blew behind her in a horse-drawn carriage.

Now she's HRH Meghan the Duchess of Sussex, married to the sixth-in-line to the throne and pregnant with their first child, who will be the eighth great-grandchild to Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II sits with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018 in the town of Widnes in Halton, Cheshire, England.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

"The boss" takes to Duchess Meghan:

The queen is the head of the royal "firm," so her approval is crucial. Whenever a new bride joins the family, custom calls for the queen to carry out a joint engagement with the newbie. For Duchess Meghan, this debut came surprisingly quickly, in June less than a month after the wedding, and also featured an unprecedented invitation to board The Royal Train for a day of solo engagements with Her Majesty in Cheshire.

Meghan not only got to spend the night on the train – something even Harry hasn't done – she got a master's-class lesson in her royal job from her new boss. And both appeared to enjoy the experience judging from the photos of the two giggling together.

The 65th anniversary of the last British coronation:

As the queen approached her ninth decade, significant anniversaries began to fall: Her 60th year on the throne in 2012; her passing of great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria's record for longest-ever reign, in 2015; her 90th birthday in 2016; and now, in 2018, the 65th anniversary of her coronation on June 2, 1953 in Westminster Abbey.

(She became queen in February 1952 on the death of her father, King George VI, but the official crowning takes place later because coronations take time to organize.)

The coronation on June 2, 1953 of Queen Elizabeth II, seated on her throne and surrounded by bishops in Westminster Abbey, London.

AP

Hers was the fourth and final British coronation of the 20th century and it followed to a remarkable degree the ceremonial script set down nearly 1,000 years ago.

Except, it was the first coronation to be televised. Still, the most sacred moment of the hours-long ritual – the Act of Consecration when the monarch is anointed with blessed oil – was deemed so holy that it was kept off camera.

Prince Louis of Cambridge is born

Prince William and Duchess Kate of Cambridge welcomed their third child on April 23, 2018, a new little prince of Cambridge, a historic royal baby and the new fifth in line to the British throne.

Like his brother, Prince George 5, and sister, Princess Charlotte, 3, he was born at St. Mary's Hospital in London. Louis entered the world shortly after 11 a.m. local time, weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

About seven hours later, Will and Kate emerged from the hospital, baby in arms and she looked none the worse for wear. The baby was named Prince Louis Arthur Charles, with the name Louis pronounced in the French way.

Prince William and Duchess Kate of Cambridge show off Prince Louis, their newly-born son and third child, to the media outside St Mary's Hospital in London, on April 23, 2018.

BEN STANSALL/ AFP/Getty Images

The baby is historic because he is the first male heir born in the royal family who will not displace his older sister Charlotte in the succession to the throne. Louis is the queen's sixth great-grandchild.

Shortly before Prince George was born, the United Kingdom changed its law on royal succession so that girls are no longer automatically displaced by their younger brothers in line to the throne.

The queen's seventh great-grandchild is born

Prince Louis was only one of several royal baby events in 2018: Next up was the queen's latest great-grandchild, Lena Elizabeth Tindall, who was born June 18, to Zara Phillips Tindall, the queen's eldest granddaughter, and her husband, Mike Tindall.

Lena (pronounced Lay-na), whose middle name is in honor of the queen, is the fourth grandchild for the queen's daughter, Princess Anne the Princess Royal, and the queen's seventh great-grandchild. Lena has an older sister, Mia, 4.

The Tindall girls also have two cousins, Savannah Phillips, 7, and Isla Phillips, 6, who are the daughters of Peter Phillips, Anne's son and the queen's eldest grandson.

The baby's arrival was especially joyful after Zara Tindall suffered a miscarriage in 2016.

Prince Louis of Cambridge in a photograph taken by his mother, Duchess Kate of Cambridge, at Kensington Palace on April 26, 2018, three days after his birth.

DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE/ AFP/Getty Images

A royal christening

The third Cambridge christening, for baby Prince Louis, occurred on July 9 in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, where George was christened.

As per usual, the christening was an occasion for a close family gathering, so there were new pictures of George and Charlotte.

But the queen and husband Prince Philip were not there. It was not because of ill health on either's part, palace officials said, although the Duke of Edinburgh, 97, has largely retired from public life. The queen was scheduled to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force and then meet later in the week with President and Mrs. Trump at Windsor Castle.

Everything else about the short ceremony followed closely for earlier christenings going back more than 100 years, including the antique silver Lily Font and the handmade replica of the 177-year-old royal lace christening gown.

Royal wedding Number 2: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank:

Princess Eugenie of York, daughter of the queen's second son, Prince Andrew Duke of York, married her longtime commoner boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank, on Oct. 12, dressed in a stunning Peter Pilotto gown and a royal Russian-style tiara, in a lower-key repeat of the nuptials that enchanted the world Harry wed Meghan.

The York nuptials took place in the same church – St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle – and featured some of the same elements, including gorgeous couture gowns and dazzling tiara, bridesmaid Princess Charlotte and pageboy Prince George, a colorful carriage procession, a reception hosted by the queen at the castle, hundreds of high-profile guests and the presence of the royal family from the queen and Prince Philip on down.

Princess Eugenie stuns in show-stopping Peter Pilotto wedding dress, Greville tiara WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Princess Eugenie of York arrives for her marriage to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775239781 ORIG FILE ID: 1051951124 WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Princess Eugenie of York arrives to be wed to Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775239781 ORIG FILE ID: 1051952284 WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Princess Eugenie arrives for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775239781 ORIG FILE ID: 1051951150 epa07087982 Britain's Princess Eugenie of York arrives for her royal wedding ceremony to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, 12 October 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL ORG XMIT: FMA0001 epa07087793 Britain's Princess Eugenie of York arrives for her royal wedding ceremony to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, 12 October 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL ORG XMIT: FMA0001 Britain's Princess Eugenie of York (R) arrives accompanied by her father Prince Andrew, Duke of York, (L) for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on October 12, 2018. (Photo by Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP)VICTORIA JONES/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_19Y9VE Britain's Princess Eugenie of York (R) arrives accompanied by her father Prince Andrew, Duke of York, (L) for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on October 12, 2018. (Photo by Steve Parsons / POOL / AFP)STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_19Y9TV Britain's Princess Eugenie of York (R) arrives for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on October 12, 2018. (Photo by Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP)VICTORIA JONES/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_19Z02P Britain's Princess Eugenie of York (R) arrives for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on October 12, 2018. (Photo by Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP)VICTORIA JONES/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_19Z031 WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Dean of Windsor, David Conner (R) presides over the wedding ceremony of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775239781 ORIG FILE ID: 1051951158 WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank during their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775239781 ORIG FILE ID: 1051952282 WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank during their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775239781 ORIG FILE ID: 1051952288 Princess Eugenie of York arrives for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018. (Owen Humphreys, Pool via AP) ORG XMIT: RWW127 WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie of York during their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Owen Humphreys - WPA Pool/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775239781 ORIG FILE ID: 1051954332 WINDSOR, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Princess Eugenie of York and her husband Jack Brooksbank on the steps of St George's Chapel after their wedding at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775239781 ORIG FILE ID: 1051954806

The bride, 28, is not as well known outside Britain, let alone her groom, 32, a former bartender-turned-tequila-brand rep, but a royal wedding is still something in the U.K. and the ancient town of Windsor celebrated with gusto.

Harry and Meghan announce she's pregnant:

More baby news: The new royal couple announced Oct. 15 that they will welcome their first baby in spring 2019.

When the baby is born, he or she will be the eighth great-grandchild for the queen and Prince Philip, and will be seventh in line to the throne behind Harry.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the spring of 2019," the palace announced in a pair of tweets that landed as the couple landed in Sydney to begin their first long royal tour of Down Under and the South Pacific.

Immediately, people began more closely examining Meghan's midriff in person and in pictures as the duo explored the region.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex arrive in Tonga on Oct. 25, 2018, as part of their three-week royal tour of Down Under.

PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images

There was widespread delight, especially on Twitter, but also in the royal family, including the queen and Philip, Prince Charles the Prince of Wales (this will be his fourth grandchild), and Prince William and Duchess Kate of Cambridge.

Doria Ragland, mother of Meghan, 37, also appeared overjoyed in a statement from the palace. “Ms. Ragland is very happy about this lovely news and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild," the statement said.

"A big congratulations to the #dukeandduchessofsussex," was a typical tweet. "You're both an amazing couple and very inspirational. Love you both so very much. Best news ever! I'm sooooo over the moon!"

Harry and Meghan's adventures Down Under

Thrilled about their pregnancy and eager to embrace their new role as Commonwealth ambassadors, Harry and Meghan embarked Oct. 16 on a grueling three-week tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga, traveling thousands of miles and making dozens of public appearances.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex walk on famed Bondi Beach in Sydney on Oct. 19, 2018, kicking off their shoes and donning tropical garlands on Day 4 of their Down Under tour.

DAVID MOIR/AFP/Getty Images

Plus, they presided over the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney, the competition for wounded warriors founded by Harry in 2014, and the place where they unforgettably debuted as a couple, and were photographed together for the first time, in 2017 in Toronto.

The trip was a deemed a resounding success even with a fashion mishap or two (like the price tag dangling from the bottom of Meghan's dress hem or the see-through skirt that seemed to show her underwear) or the brief security scare at one venue.

But those images were trumped by pictures of the two walking barefoot on the beach, meeting koalas at the zoo, posing in romantic places, rubbing noses in the traditional Maori greeting, laying wreaths at memorials, watching dance performances and looking consistently fabulous at fancy receptions.