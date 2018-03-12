It was an especially busy year for the British royals, what with weddings, babies and birthdays on the calendar. And once again, the masters of pomp and pageantry showed off their skills to the delight of billions watching around the world. 

Here are the top 12 moments on the royal stage in 2018:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, May 19, 2018.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say 'we do':

This was the marquee event, especially for Americans, given that the royal bride for Harry is historic: Older, divorced, biracial, American and an actress, she is the first such bride to be welcomed into the royal family in...well, forever. 

The Los Angeles-born Markle, who gained modest fame on USA's "Suits," was the undisputed star on May 19 in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in an ancient ritual that featured the first gospel choir and gospel preacher from Chicago to shake up a royal wedding. Even her father's pre-wedding dithering about whether he show up (he didn't) failed to ruin the day; she glided down the aisle on the arm of Prince Charles, her father-in-law-to-be. 

To all that, add Markle's stunning couture gown by Givenchy, with a veil that paid special tribute to the queen, a second gown by Stella McCartney for the two receptions, and a colorful carriage procession under brilliant skies through Windsor as thousands lined the Long Walk to cheer in person and people all over the world watched on TV and social media. 

See Meghan Markle's stunning Givenchy wedding dress from every angle
It's royal wedding day! Prince Harry couldn't stop looking at his beautiful bride on May 19, 2018 as she walked down the aisle toward him in an elegant Givenchy gown.
Viewers got a glimpse of Markle's dress just moments before making history while sitting in the car with her mother Doria Ragland.
Markle waving to the public, and showing off some of her bling.
The veil measured 16½-foot-long and was made of silk tulle that featured flora representing the 53 countries of the Commonwealth.
The pure white gown got its volume from an underskirt made of triple silk organza.
That TRAIN!
The pageboys helping her out with her train.
Her glittering tiara was Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara and featured flowers assembled with diamonds.
Here's a close-up of Queen Mary's Diamond Bandeau tiara! It was specifically made for Queen Mary in 1932 to accommodate in the centre the detachable brooch given as a present for her own wedding in 1893 by the County of Lincoln.
The dress also featured a conservative bateau neckline.
Before her veil was lifted.
Prince Harry pulling back the veil.
The happy couple were all smiles during the ceremony.
She wore her hair swept back in an updo and opted for natural-looking makeup.
A waterfall of white.
She stepped out with her new husband, Prince Harry, after the ceremony looking stunning in her gown.
The white gown cascaded over the steps of the chapel as they left the ceremony.
She looked gorgeous as her veil blew behind her in a horse-drawn carriage.

Now she's HRH Meghan the Duchess of Sussex, married to the sixth-in-line to the throne and pregnant with their first child, who will be the eighth great-grandchild to Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II sits with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018 in the town of Widnes in Halton, Cheshire, England.
"The boss" takes to Duchess Meghan: 

The queen is the head of the royal "firm," so her approval is crucial. Whenever a new bride joins the family, custom calls for the queen to carry out a joint engagement with the newbie. For Duchess Meghan, this debut came surprisingly quickly, in June less than a month after the wedding, and also featured an unprecedented invitation to board The Royal Train for a day of solo engagements with Her Majesty in Cheshire. 

Meghan not only got to spend the night on the train – something even Harry hasn't done – she got a master's-class lesson in her royal job from her new boss. And both appeared to enjoy the experience judging from the photos of the two giggling together.  

The 65th anniversary of the last British coronation:

As the queen approached her ninth decade, significant anniversaries began to fall: Her 60th year on the throne in 2012; her passing of great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria's record for longest-ever reign, in 2015; her 90th birthday in 2016; and now, in 2018, the 65th anniversary of her coronation on June 2, 1953 in Westminster Abbey.

(She became queen in February 1952 on the death of her father, King George VI, but the official crowning takes place later because coronations take time to organize.)  

The coronation on June 2, 1953 of Queen Elizabeth II, seated on her throne and surrounded by bishops in Westminster Abbey, London.
Hers was the fourth and final British coronation of the 20th century and it followed to a remarkable degree the ceremonial script set down nearly 1,000 years ago.

Except, it was the first coronation to be televised. Still, the most sacred moment of the hours-long ritual – the Act of Consecration when the monarch is anointed with blessed oil – was deemed so holy that it was kept off camera.

Prince Louis of Cambridge is born

Prince William and Duchess Kate of Cambridge welcomed their third child on April 23, 2018, a new little prince of Cambridge, a historic royal baby and the new fifth in line to the British throne.

Like his brother, Prince George 5, and sister, Princess Charlotte, 3, he was born at St. Mary's Hospital in London. Louis entered the world shortly after 11 a.m. local time, weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces. 

About seven hours later, Will and Kate emerged from the hospital, baby in arms and she looked none the worse for wear. The baby was named Prince Louis Arthur Charles, with the name Louis pronounced in the French way. 

Prince William and Duchess Kate of Cambridge show off Prince Louis, their newly-born son and third child, to the media outside St Mary's Hospital in London, on April 23, 2018.
The baby is historic because he is the first male heir born in the royal family who will not displace his older sister Charlotte in the succession to the throne. Louis is the queen's sixth great-grandchild.

Shortly before Prince George was born, the United Kingdom changed its law on royal succession so that girls are no longer automatically displaced by their younger brothers in line to the throne. 

The queen's seventh great-grandchild is born 

Prince Louis was only one of several royal baby events in 2018: Next up was the queen's latest great-grandchild, Lena Elizabeth Tindall, who was born June 18, to Zara Phillips Tindall, the queen's eldest granddaughter, and her husband, Mike Tindall.

Lena (pronounced Lay-na), whose middle name is in honor of the queen, is the fourth grandchild for the queen's daughter, Princess Anne the Princess Royal, and the queen's seventh great-grandchild. Lena has an older sister, Mia, 4. 

The Tindall girls also have two cousins, Savannah Phillips, 7, and Isla Phillips, 6, who are the daughters of Peter Phillips, Anne's son and the queen's eldest grandson.

The baby's arrival was especially joyful after Zara Tindall suffered a miscarriage in 2016. 

Prince Louis of Cambridge in a photograph taken by his mother, Duchess Kate of Cambridge, at Kensington Palace on April 26, 2018, three days after his birth.
A royal christening

The third Cambridge christening, for baby Prince Louis, occurred on July 9 in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, where George was christened.

As per usual, the christening was an occasion for a close family gathering, so there were new pictures of George and Charlotte.

But the queen and husband Prince Philip were not there. It was not because of ill health on either's part, palace officials said, although the Duke of Edinburgh, 97, has largely retired from public life. The queen was scheduled to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force and then meet later in the week with President and Mrs. Trump at Windsor Castle.

Everything else about the short ceremony followed closely for earlier christenings going back more than 100 years, including the antique silver Lily Font and the handmade replica of the 177-year-old royal lace christening gown.

Royal wedding Number 2: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank:

Princess Eugenie of York, daughter of the queen's second son, Prince Andrew Duke of York, married her longtime commoner boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank, on Oct. 12, dressed in a stunning Peter Pilotto gown and a royal Russian-style tiara, in a lower-key repeat of the nuptials that enchanted the world Harry wed Meghan.

The York nuptials took place in the same church – St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle – and featured some of the same elements, including gorgeous couture gowns and dazzling tiara, bridesmaid Princess Charlotte and pageboy Prince George, a colorful carriage procession, a reception hosted by the queen at the castle, hundreds of high-profile guests and the presence of the royal family from the queen and Prince Philip on down.

Princess Eugenie stuns in show-stopping Peter Pilotto wedding dress, Greville tiara
The bride, 28, is not as well known outside Britain, let alone her groom, 32, a former bartender-turned-tequila-brand rep, but a royal wedding is still something in the U.K. and the ancient town of Windsor celebrated with gusto.

Harry and Meghan announce she's pregnant:

More baby news: The new royal couple announced Oct. 15 that they will welcome their first baby in spring 2019.

When the baby is born, he or she will be the eighth great-grandchild for the queen and Prince Philip, and will be seventh in line to the throne behind Harry. 

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the spring of 2019," the palace announced in a pair of tweets that landed as the couple landed in Sydney to begin their first long royal tour of Down Under and the South Pacific.

Immediately, people began more closely examining Meghan's midriff in person and in pictures as the duo explored the region.  

Afp Afp 1aa5b5 I Rye Tga
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex arrive in Tonga on Oct. 25, 2018, as part of their three-week royal tour of Down Under.
PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images

There was widespread delight, especially on Twitter, but also in the royal family, including the queen and Philip, Prince Charles the Prince of Wales (this will be his fourth grandchild), and Prince William and Duchess Kate of Cambridge.

Doria Ragland, mother of Meghan, 37, also appeared overjoyed in a statement from the palace. “Ms. Ragland is very happy about this lovely news and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild," the statement said.

"A big congratulations to the #dukeandduchessofsussex," was a typical tweet. "You're both an amazing couple and very inspirational. Love you both so very much. Best news ever! I'm sooooo over the moon!" 

Harry and Meghan's adventures Down Under

Thrilled about their pregnancy and eager to embrace their new role as Commonwealth ambassadors, Harry and Meghan embarked Oct. 16 on a grueling three-week tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga, traveling thousands of miles and making dozens of public appearances.

Afp Afp 1a48pk I Rye Aus
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex walk on famed Bondi Beach in Sydney on Oct. 19, 2018, kicking off their shoes and donning tropical garlands on Day 4 of their Down Under tour.
DAVID MOIR/AFP/Getty Images

Plus, they presided over the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney, the competition for wounded warriors founded by Harry in 2014, and the place where they unforgettably debuted as a couple, and were photographed together for the first time, in 2017 in Toronto.

The trip was a deemed a resounding success even with a fashion mishap or two (like the price tag dangling from the bottom of Meghan's dress hem or the see-through skirt that seemed to show her underwear) or the brief security scare at one venue

But those images were trumped by pictures of the two walking barefoot on the beach, meeting koalas at the zoo, posing in romantic places, rubbing noses in the traditional Maori greeting, laying wreaths at memorials, watching dance performances and looking consistently fabulous at fancy receptions.

A pregnant Duchess Meghan, Prince Harry take the South Pacific
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk at Abel Tasman National Park in New Zealand, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day 14 of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Paul Edwards/Pool Photo via AP) ORG XMIT: XMB158
29 / 192
epa07129004 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pose for a photo with models wearing the work of industry leading artists in film, sculpture and costume design during a visit to Courtney Creative in Wellington, New Zealand, 29 October 2018. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a three-week tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji. EPA-EFE/HAGEN HOPKINS / POOL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT ORG XMIT: AAP
30 / 192
epa07129006 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet Creative Art Director at Weta Digital, Gino Acevedo, during a visit to Courtney Creative in Wellington, New Zealand, 29 October 2018. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a three-week tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji. EPA-EFE/HAGEN HOPKINS / POOL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT ORG XMIT: AAP
31 / 192
epa07129003 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are presented with a gift from an Orc during a visit to Courtney Creative in Wellington, New Zealand, 29 October 2018. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a three-week tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji. EPA-EFE/HAGEN HOPKINS / POOL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT ORG XMIT: AAP
32 / 192
epa07129005 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex talk to a model wearing a garment from World of WearableArt in Wellington, New Zealand, 29 October 2018. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a three-week tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji. EPA-EFE/HAGEN HOPKINS / POOL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT ORG XMIT: AAP
33 / 192
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 28: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wait to meet New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, at Government House on October 28, 2018 in Wellington, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth - Pool /Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775167354 ORIG FILE ID: 1054556364
34 / 192
WELLINGTON, NZ - OCTOBER 28: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks to invited guests during a reception at Government House on October 28, 2018 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Marty Melville - Pool/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775167354 ORIG FILE ID: 1054556566
35 / 192
Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks to invited guests during a reception at Government House in Wellington on October 28, 2018. - Prince Harry and Meghan arrived in Wellington on October 28 to a traditional Maori welcome, an official reception disrupted by a fire alarm and a rock star reception during a public walkabout. (Photo by Marty MELVILLE / POOL / AFP)MARTY MELVILLE/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1AD7YM
36 / 192
WELLINGTON, NZ - OCTOBER 28: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, meet with Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern during a call by the Prime Minister at Government House on October 28, 2018 in Wellington, New Zealand. . (Photo by Marty Melville - Pool/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775167354 ORIG FILE ID: 1054556564
37 / 192
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 28: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a traditional welcome ceremony on the lawns of Goverment House on October 28, 2018 in Wellington, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 775242897 ORIG FILE ID: 1054546962
38 / 192
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 28: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex greet Maori elders while attending a traditional welcome ceremony on the lawns of Goverment House on October 28, 2018 in Wellington, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein / WireImage) ORG XMIT: 775236172 ORIG FILE ID: 1054471480
39 / 192
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 28: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex performs a hongi as she attends a traditional welcome ceremony on the lawns of Goverment House on October 28, 2018 in Wellington, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 775236172 ORIG FILE ID: 1054546874
40 / 192
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 28: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex lay a wreath as they visit the National War Memorial on October 28, 2018 in Wellington, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 775242897 ORIG FILE ID: 1054620840
41 / 192
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 28: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit the National War Memorial on October 28, 2018 in Wellington, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 775242897 ORIG FILE ID: 1054620768
42 / 192
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 28: Crowds await the arrival of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex for a visit the newly unveiled UK war memorial and Pukeahu National War Memorial Park on October 28, 2018 in Wellington, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - Pool /Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775167354 ORIG FILE ID: 1054509700
43 / 192
epa07123614 Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex are seen during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia, 27 October 2018. The Sydney Invictus Games, at which wounded or sick armed services personnel and veterans will compete, will take pklace until 27 October 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT ORG XMIT: SYD
44 / 192
Meghan gave a speech at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games on Oct. 27, 2018 in Sydney.
45 / 192
Prince Harry also spoke onstage.
46 / 192
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan attend the medal ceremony of the wheelchair basketball final at the Invictus Games 2018.
47 / 192
She congratulated Jeroen Lunsingh of the Netherlands following the gold medal match of the Wheelchair Basketball between the Netherlands and the United States on Oct. 27, 2018 in Sydney.
48 / 192
She also presented medals during the medal presentation.
49 / 192
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 27: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Wheelchair Basketball final at the Invictus Games on October 27, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 775242883 ORIG FILE ID: 1054135380
50 / 192
Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry closed out Friday, the 11th day of their South Pacific trip, in Sydney by attending the Australian Geographic Society Awards. In an ode to the outdoorsy event, Meghan wore a white tulle with an overlay of black banded looped ribbon tweed laser-cut birds from Oscar de la Renta.
51 / 192
Meghan holds out her Aquazzura Deneuve slingback pumps for inspection.
52 / 192
Each of the royals presented an award at the ceremony. Meghan presented the Young Conservationist of the Year award to Sophia Skarparis.
53 / 192
Meanwhile, Harry honored Jade Hameister with the Young Adventurer of the Year award.
54 / 192
Earlier in the day, the couple unveiled the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy at Tupou College in Nuku'alofa, Tonga.
55 / 192
Duchess Meghan visits Tupou College on October 26, 2018 in Nuku'alofa, Tonga.
56 / 192
NUKU'ALOFA, TONGA - OCTOBER 26: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Unveiling The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy at Tupou College on October 26, 2018 in Nuku'alofa, Tonga. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775225763 ORIG FILE ID: 1053566804
57 / 192
FUA,AMOTU, TONGA - OCTOBER 26: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk together, ahead of Tonga's Princess Angelika, as they depart from Fua'amotu International Airport on October 26, 2018 in Fua'amotu, Tonga. (Photo by Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775225763 ORIG FILE ID: 1053616244
58 / 192
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at St George Government Building in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day 11 of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific(Phil Nobel/Pool Photo via AP) ORG XMIT: XMB
59 / 192
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives at the Fa'onelua Convention Centre to visit an exhibition of Tongan handicrafts in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day 11 of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP) ORG XMIT: XMB127
60 / 192
Children hold a placard as they await the arrival of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex for their meeting with Tonga Prime Minister in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day 11 of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific(Phil Nobel/Pool Photo via AP) ORG XMIT: XMB110
61 / 192
NUKU'ALOFA, TONGA - OCTOBER 26: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the meeting with Tonga Prime Minister Akilisi Pohiva (not in picture) on October 26, 2018 in Nuku'alofa, Tonga. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775225763 ORIG FILE ID: 1053438052
62 / 192
NUKU'ALOFA, TONGA - OCTOBER 26: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are given flower garlands at the Fa'onelua Convention Centre on October 26, 2018 in Nuku'alofa, Tonga. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - Pool/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775225763 ORIG FILE ID: 1053481966
63 / 192
NUKU'ALOFA, TONGA - OCTOBER 26: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watch a dance performance at the Fa'onelua Convention Centre on October 26, 2018 in Nuku'alofa, Tonga. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - Pool/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775225763 ORIG FILE ID: 1053481974
64 / 192
NUKU'ALOFA, TONGA - OCTOBER 26: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit an exhibition of Tongan handicrafts, mats and tapa cloths at the Fa'onelua Convention Centre on October 26, 2018 in Nuku'alofa, Tonga. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - Pool/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775225763 ORIG FILE ID: 1059394272
65 / 192
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at an offical ceremony in Nadi, Fiji, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day 10 of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) ORG XMIT: XMB124
66 / 192
Britain's Prince Harry receives a gift as his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watches during an offical welcome ceremony in Nadi, Fiji, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day 10 of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) ORG XMIT: XMB101
67 / 192
Britain's Prince Harry chats with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during an offical welcome ceremony in Nadi, Fiji, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day 10 of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) ORG XMIT: XMB104
68 / 192
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at Fua'amotu Airport in Nuku'alofa,Tonga, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day 10 of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) ORG XMIT: XMB137
69 / 192
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are welcomed by Tonga's Princess Angelika Latufuipeka, right, in Nuku'alofa,Tonga, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day 10 of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) ORG XMIT: XMB139
70 / 192
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive in Nuku'alofa,Tonga, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day 10 of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) ORG XMIT: XMB142
71 / 192
Harry and Meghan ended their first day in Tonga by attended a state dinner at the Royal Residence in Nuku'alofa. They'll remain in Tonga until Saturday, when they return to Sydney for the end of Harry's Invictus Games.
72 / 192
For Thursday's dinner, Meghan donned a white, beaded silk and satin gown from the Irish label Theia.
73 / 192
SUVA, FIJI - OCTOBER 24: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend University of the South Pacific on October 24, 2018 in Suva, Fiji. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775225757 ORIG FILE ID: 1052850320
74 / 192
Britain's Prince Harry (R) lays a wreath at the War Memorial in Suva on October 24, 2018. - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are in Fiji as part of a royal tour. (Photo by PETER PARKS / AFP)PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1A930N
75 / 192
Britain's Prince Harry visits the War Memorial in Suva on October 24, 2018. - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are in Fiji as part of a royal tour. (Photo by PETER PARKS / AFP)PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1A930J
76 / 192
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit the University of the South Pacific in Suva, Fiji, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day nine of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP) ORG XMIT: XMB130
77 / 192
SUVA, FIJI - OCTOBER 24: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks during a visit to the University of the South Pacific on October 24, 2018 in Suva, Fiji. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775225757 ORIG FILE ID: 1052856808
78 / 192
SUVA, FIJI - OCTOBER 24: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend University of the South Pacific on October 24, 2018 in Suva, Fiji. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775225757 ORIG FILE ID: 1052850332
79 / 192
SUVA, FIJI - OCTOBER 24: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend University of the South Pacific on October 24, 2018 in Suva, Fiji. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775225757 ORIG FILE ID: 1052850334
80 / 192
The Duke of Sussex watches a demonstration of traditional mat weaving as he attends a dedication of the Colo-i-Suva forest to the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy in Suva, Fiji, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day nine of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP) ORG XMIT: XMB199
81 / 192
The Duke of Sussex plants a tree using a spade used by Queen Elizabeth II on her visit to Fiji in 1953, at a dedication of the Colo-i-Suva forest to the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy Suva, Fiji, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day nine of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP) ORG XMIT: XMB190
82 / 192
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a morning tea reception at the British High Commissioners residence in Suva, Fiji, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day nine of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Samir Hussein/Pool Photo via AP) ORG XMIT: XMB301
83 / 192
This handout from the Fijian Government taken and released on October 24, 2018 shows Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex (C) touring the municipal market in Suva. - British royal Meghan Markle recounted her own struggles to afford university as she passionately promoted female education to Fijian students in her first speech of the Oceania royal tour on October 24. (Photo by Handout / FIJIAN GOVERNMENT / AFP) / -----EDITORS NOTE --- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /FIJIAN GOVERNMENT " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTSHANDOUT/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1A9374
84 / 192
SUVA, FIJI - OCTOBER 24: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits a market on October 24, 2018 in Suva, Fiji. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth - Pool/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775225757 ORIG FILE ID: 1052856948
85 / 192
This handout from the Fijian Government taken and released on October 24, 2018 shows Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (2nd L) leaving the municipal market in Suva. - British royal Meghan Markle recounted her own struggles to afford university as she passionately promoted female education to Fijian students in her first speech of the Oceania royal tour on October 24. (Photo by Handout / FIJIAN GOVERNMENT / AFP) / -----EDITORS NOTE --- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO /FIJIAN GOVERNMENT " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTSHANDOUT/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1A937D
86 / 192
SUVA, FIJI - OCTOBER 23: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to meet President of Fiji Jioji Konrote on the first day of their tour to Fiji on October 23, 2018 in Suva, Fiji. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand (Photo by Andrew Parsons - Pool/Getty Images) ORIG FILE ID: 1052801070
87 / 192
SUVA, FIJI - OCTOBER 23: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives at Nausori Airport on October 23, 2018 in Suva, Fiji. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 775242891 ORIG FILE ID: 1052797736
88 / 192
SUVA, FIJI - OCTOBER 23: (L-R) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, President of Fiji Jioji Konrote and his wife Sarote Faga Konrote pose for a photo on the first day off their tour to Fiji on October 23, 2018 in Suva, Fiji. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand (Photo by Andrew Parsons - Pool/Getty Images) ORIG FILE ID: 1052801234
89 / 192
SUVA, FIJI - OCTOBER 23: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is presented with a pearl necklace from Sarote Faga Konrote (not seen) during the first day off their tour to Fiji on October 23, 2018 in Suva, Fiji. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand (Photo by ) ORIG FILE ID: 1052801058
90 / 192
SUVA, FIJI - OCTOBER 23: (NO UK SALES FOR 28 DAYS) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends official welcome ceremony in the city centre's Albert Park on October 23, 2018 in Suva, Fiji. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 775242891 ORIG FILE ID: 1052805888
91 / 192
SUVA, FIJI - OCTOBER 23: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex looks on as Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Harry takes a sip of Kava, the national drink of Fiji, during official welcome ceremony in the city centre's Albert Park on October 23, 2018 in Suva, Fiji. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 775242891 ORIG FILE ID: 1052801732
92 / 192
SUVA, FIJI - OCTOBER 23: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a state dinner hosted by the president of the South Pacific nation Jioji Konrote at the Grand Pacific Hotel on October 23, 2018 in Suva, Fiji. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 775242891 ORIG FILE ID: 1052802698
93 / 192
SUVA, FIJI - OCTOBER 23: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives for the State dinner on October 23, 2018 in Suva, Fiji. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775225756 ORIG FILE ID: 105280252
94 / 192
SUVA, FIJI - OCTOBER 23: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a state dinner hosted by the president of the South Pacific nation Jioji Konrote at the Grand Pacific Hotel on October 23, 2018 in Suva, Fiji. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 775242891 ORIG FILE ID: 1052802686
95 / 192
Britain's Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk along Kingfisher Bay Jetty during a visit to Fraser Island, Australia, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day seven of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, pool) ORG XMIT: LKW122
96 / 192
Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex meets Takoda Malone, 10, during the unveiling of the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy plaque at Pile Valley on Fraser Island, Australia, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took separate boats Monday to Queensland's Fraser Island as their tour of Australia and the South Pacific continued with a reduced schedule for the pregnant duchess. (Darren England/Pool Photo via AP) ORG XMIT: TKMY303
97 / 192
FRASER ISLAND, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 22: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex unveils plaque scribed 'Forest of K'gari ' to the K'gari Tribe on October 22, 2018 in Fraser Island, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775225754 ORIG FILE ID: 1052726626
98 / 192
FRASER ISLAND, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 22: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks during a dedication ceremony of the forests of K'gari the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy, on October 22, 2018 on Fraser Island, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775225754 ORIG FILE ID: 1052727440
99 / 192
FRASER ISLAND, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 22: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex takes part in a traditional Welcome to Country Smoking Ceremony and unveil a plaque for the dedication of the Forests of KÕgari to the QCC on October 22, 2018 in Fraser Island, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 775242879 ORIG FILE ID: 1052726094
100 / 192
FRASER ISLAND, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 22: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex meets with tribe of K'gari in the Queens Calopy on October 22, 2018 in Fraser Island, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775225754 ORIG FILE ID: 1052725348
101 / 192
Britain's Prince Harry, right, meets with aboriginal man Joe Gala at McKenzie's Jetty on Fraser Island, Australia, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took separate boats Monday to Queensland's Fraser Island as their tour of Australia and the South Pacific continued with a reduced schedule for the pregnant duchess. (Stephen Lock/Pool Photo via AP) ORG XMIT: IIM-18708
102 / 192
FRASER ISLAND, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 22: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walking along Kingfisher bay walk about on October 22, 2018 in Fraser Island, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775225754 ORIG FILE ID: 1052728066
103 / 192
FRASER ISLAND, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 22: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk along the picturesque Kingfisher Bay Jetty on October 22, 2018 in Fraser Island, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 775242879 ORIG FILE ID: 1052727730
104 / 192
FRASER ISLAND, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 22: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex seen holinding baby bump whilst Prince Harry, Duke of SussexÊandÊMeghan, Duchess of Sussex walk along a wharf in Kingfisher bay on October 22, 2018 in Fraser Island, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775225754 ORIG FILE ID: 1052728366
105 / 192
FRASER ISLAND, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 22: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk along the picturesque Kingfisher Bay Jetty on October 22, 2018 in Fraser Island, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 775242879 ORIG FILE ID: 1052729088
106 / 192
epa07110633 Britain's Prince Harry (R), the Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan (L), the Duchess of Sussex, walk towards a meeting with people at Kingfisher Bay Resort on Fraser Island, Australia, 22 October 2018. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a three-week tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji and are in Sydney to launch the 2018 Invictus Games, an Olympic-style event for disabled and ill service people. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT ORG XMIT: BNE100
107 / 192
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 21: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on Sydney Harbour looking out at Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge during day two of the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at Sydney Olympic Park on October 21, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation) ORG XMIT: 775236172 ORIG FILE ID: 1052664036
108 / 192
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 21: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch the Elliott 7 Team racing during the Sailing on day two of the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 on Sydney Harbour on October 21, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation) ORG XMIT: 775239839 ORIG FILE ID: 1052657914
109 / 192
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 21: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch on during the Elliott 7 Team racing during the Sailing on day two of the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 on Sydney Harbour on October 21, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation) ORG XMIT: 775239839 ORIG FILE ID: 1052657814
110 / 192
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 21: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a reception hosted by the Prime Minister of Australia at The Pavilion Restaurant on October 21, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 775242877 ORIG FILE ID: 1052657206
111 / 192
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 21: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a reception hosted by the Prime Minister of Australia at The Pavilion Restaurant on October 21, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 775242877 ORIG FILE ID: 1052656520
112 / 192
Britain's Prince Harry, center, pose with competitors for a picture at the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at Sydney Olympic Park Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day four of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP) ORG XMIT: TKSK505
113 / 192
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 21: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex hugs a competitor form the UK as he and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a reception hosted by the Prime Minister of Australia at The Pavilion Restaurant on October 21, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 775242877 ORIG FILE ID: 1052656954
114 / 192
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 21: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet children as they attend a reception hosted by the Prime Minister of Australia at The Pavilion Restaurant on October 21, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 775242877 ORIG FILE ID: 1052656558
115 / 192
Britain's Prince Harry (L) and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (R) attend a lunchtime reception hosted by the Prime Minister with Invictus Games competitors and community representatives in the citys central parkland, The Domain, in Sydney on October 21, 2018. - Founded by Prince Harry in 2014, the Invictus Games are an international sporting event for wounded, injured and disabled servicemen and women, both active duty and veterans. (Photo by Steve Christo / POOL / AFP)STEVE CHRISTO/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1A67OQ
116 / 192
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 21: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a Reception hosted by the Prime Minister of Australia at The Pavilion Restaurant, The Domain on October 21, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Paul Edwards - Pool/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775225752 ORIG FILE ID: 1052650988
117 / 192
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan attend the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony on Oct. 20, 2018 in Sydney, Australia.
118 / 192
They royals also looked into each other's eyes during the event.
119 / 192
Prince Harry spoke on stage during the ceremony.
120 / 192
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 20: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during the JLR Drive Day at Cockatoo Island on October 20, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation) ORG XMIT: 775239834 ORIG FILE ID: 1052564588
121 / 192
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 20: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge at the Invictus Games on October 20, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 775242718 ORIG FILE ID: 1052572034
122 / 192
epa07106168 Britain's Prince Harry (L), the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan (R), the Duchess of Sussex are seen playing with kids and remote control cars during the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge on Day 1 of the Invictus Games on Cockatoo Island in Sydney, Australia, 20 October 2018. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a three-week tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji and are in Sydney to launch the 2018 Invictus Games, an Olympic-style event for disabled and ill service people. As the couple arrived in Australia, they announced that the Duchess of Sussex is pregnant and they are expecting a child next spring. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT ORG XMIT: SYD
123 / 192
On Saturday - Day 5 of the royal tour Down Under - Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan donned formal dress to attend the official opening of ANZAC Memorial and Hyde Park in Sydney.
124 / 192
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 20: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Official opening of ANZAC Memorial in Hyde Park, on October 20, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775225751 ORIG FILE ID: 1052556666
125 / 192
Britain's Prince Harry (R) and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (2nd L) are accompanied by New South Wales Governor David Hurley (2nd R) and his wife Linda (L) as they arrive to visit the ANZAC Memorial in Sydney on October 20, 2018. - British royals Harry and Meghan on October 20 paid their respects to fallen Australian and New Zealand soldiers at the ANZAC War Memorial as part of their ongoing visit to Australia, ahead of their onward travel to Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by SAEED KHAN / AFP)SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1A58AA
126 / 192
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex walk on famed Bondi Beach in Sydney on Oct. 19, 2018, kicking off their shoes and donning tropical garlands on Day 4 of their Down Under tour.
127 / 192
Prince Harry with Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison (2/L) and Invictus Games representatives climb the Sydney Harbour Bridge on Oct.19, 2018. Climbing this bridge, with the fantastic view of the Sydney Opera House and the city's harbor stretching below, is a popular to-do item for visitors to Australia, royal and non-royal alike.
128 / 192
Prince Harry, top, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, second from top, and a group of Invictus Games athletes climb Sydney Harbour Bridge to fly the games' flag, Oct. 19, 2018.
129 / 192
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex sign a visitors' book during visit with Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, right, and his wife Jenny Morrison at Kirribilli House in Sydney Oct. 19, 2018. Meghan wore a sleeveless two-tone midi dress by Roxsandra with beige suede pumps.
130 / 192
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet a local surfing community group, known as OneWave, raising awareness for mental health and wellbeing in a fun and engaging way at Bondi Beach Sydney, Australia, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day four of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP) ORG XMIT: XMB107
131 / 192
Harry and Meghan joined a circle on the beach with OneWave, a local surfing community group, where those gathered talked openly about mental illness.
132 / 192
Prince Harry waxes a surfboard during a meet and greet on Bondi Beach as locals watch and grin.
133 / 192
Here's a peek at the royals' shoes before they ditched them for Bondi Beach.
134 / 192
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 19: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watch a performance during their visit to Macarthur Girls High School on October 19, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775225750 ORIG FILE ID: 1052479240
135 / 192
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watch a dance performance on a visit to Macarthur Girls High School in the west of Sydney on October 19, 2018. - All year nine students in the school are currently completing a project investigating issues of social justice and women and youth empowerment, the royal couple learnt during their visit to the school. (Photo by PETER PARKS / POOL / AFP)PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1A49EU
136 / 192
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits a western Sydney high school to meet students involved with the 'In League in Harmony Youth Advocate' programme in Sydney, Australia, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day four of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP) ORG XMIT: XMB303
137 / 192
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 18: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet lifeguards at South Melbourne beach on October 18, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by James D. Morgan/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 775242868 ORIG FILE ID: 1052434810
138 / 192
Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, speaks to members of the public as she arrives at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day three of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP) ORG XMIT: XMB111
139 / 192
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 18: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk past fans outside Government House on October 18, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775225749 ORIG FILE ID: 1052409274
140 / 192
Britain's Prince Harry hugs a member of the public as he arrives at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day three of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP) ORG XMIT: XMB109
141 / 192
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 18: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are greated by Governor of Victoria Linda Dessau on October 18, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775225749 ORIG FILE ID: 1052410636
142 / 192
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watch an exhibition of sports events at Government House in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day three of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) ORG XMIT: XMB130
143 / 192
Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watches an exhibition of sports activities at Government House in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day three of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) ORG XMIT: XMB123
144 / 192
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 18: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the This Girl Can campaign at Government House on October 18, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 775242868 ORIG FILE ID: 1052412276
145 / 192
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex passes a Australian Rules football during an event at Government House in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP) ORG XMIT: XMB139
146 / 192
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 18: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit a mural created by Gunnai and Waradgerie man Robert Young near Mission Australia social enterprise restaurant Charcoal Lane, Fitzroy on October 18, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775225749 ORIG FILE ID: 1052416362
147 / 192
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 18: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex look at traditional native Australian ingredients during a visit to Mission Australia social enterprise restaurant Charcoal Lane, Fitzroy on October 18, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775225749 ORIG FILE ID: 1052417410
148 / 192
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 18: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex eat traditional native Australian ingredients during a visit to Mission Australia social enterprise restaurant Charcoal Lane, Fitzroy on October 18, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775225749 ORIG FILE ID: 1052417406
149 / 192
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 18: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex start model Formula 1 cars at a demonstration by Formula 1 in Schools, at a reception given by the Governor of Victoria, at Government House on October 18, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - Pool/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775225749 ORIG FILE ID: 1052420452
150 / 192
TOPSHOT - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex shake hands with local schoolchildren as they take a ride on a tram in Melbourne on October 18, 2018. - Prince Harry and his pregnant wife Meghan are visiting Australia's second-largest city Melbourne, where they were greeted by thousands of screaming fans. (Photo by WILLIAM WEST / POOL / AFP)WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1A40VM
151 / 192
While they were on the tram to the beach, one of the schoolchildren asked what we’ve all been wanting to know: What are they going to name the baby? “We’ve been given a long list of names from everyone, we’re going to sit down and have a look at them,” Meghan replied.
152 / 192
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive in Dubbo, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Phil Noble/Pool via AP) ORG XMIT: XMB104
153 / 192
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are welcomed by officials on their arrival in Dubbo, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Phil Noble/Pool via AP) ORG XMIT: XMB106
154 / 192
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive in Dubbo, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Phil Noble/Pool via AP) ORG XMIT: XMB101
155 / 192
DUBBO, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 17: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at Dubbo Airport on October 17, 2018 in Dubbo, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775225747 ORIG FILE ID: 1052312708
156 / 192
DUBBO, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 17: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet waiting public as they arrive at Dubbo Airport on October 17, 2018 in Dubbo, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775225747 ORIG FILE ID: 1052310224
157 / 192
DUBBO, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 17: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet local school children as they arrive at Dubbo Airport on October 17, 2018 in Dubbo, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775225747 ORIG FILE ID: 1052310754
158 / 192
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are embraced by Luke Vincent, 5, on their arrival in Dubbo, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day two of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (Phil Noble/Pool via AP) ORG XMIT: XMB115
159 / 192
DUBBO, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 17: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex interact with Luke Vincent, 5 after arriving at Dubbo Airport on October 17, 2018 in Dubbo, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775225747 ORIG FILE ID: 1052311924
160 / 192
DUBBO, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 17: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex unveil a new aircraft in the Royal Flying Doctor Service as they visit the Royal Flying Doctors Service hangar on October 17, 2018 in Dubbo, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775225747 ORIG FILE ID: 1052312032
161 / 192
Chief medial officer Randall Greenberg (2nd L) of the Royal Flying Doctor Service briefs Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the visitors centre at Dubbo Regional Airport in Dubbo on October 17, 2018. - The outback Australian town of Dubbo was awash with royal fever on October 17 as Harry and Meghan were greeted with hugs and throngs of eager locals brandishing cardboard cut-outs of the couple, royal fancy dress and even a specially brewed beer dubbed "Dubbo Royale". (Photo by PETER PARKS / POOL / AFP)PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1A29NS
162 / 192
Chief medial officer Randall Greenberg (2nd L) of the Royal Flying Doctor Service briefs Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the visitors centre at Dubbo Regional Airport in Dubbo on October 17, 2018. - The outback Australian town of Dubbo was awash with royal fever on October 17 as Harry and Meghan were greeted with hugs and throngs of eager locals brandishing cardboard cut-outs of the couple, royal fancy dress and even a specially brewed beer dubbed "Dubbo Royale". (Photo by PETER PARKS / POOL / AFP)PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1A29NT
163 / 192
Chief medial officer Randall Greenberg (2nd L) of Royal Flying Doctor Service briefs Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex inside their visitors center at Dubbo Regional Airport in Dubbo on October 17, 2018. - The outback Australian town of Dubbo was awash with royal fever on October 17 as Harry and Meghan were greeted with hugs and throngs of eager locals brandishing cardboard cut-outs of the couple, royal fancy dress and even a specially brewed beer dubbed "Dubbo Royale". (Photo by PETER PARKS / POOL / AFP)PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1A29NW
164 / 192
epa07098738 Britain's Prince Harry (2-L), the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan (C-R), the Duchess of Sussex, walk with farming family, the Woodley's during a visit to their drought-affected farm, Mountain View in Dubbo, Australia, 17 October 2018. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a 3-week tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji and are in Sydney to launch the 2018 Invictus Games, an Olympic-style event for disabled and ill service people. As the couple arrived in Australia, they announced that the Duchess of Sussex is pregnant and they are expecting a child next spring. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT ORG XMIT: DUB
165 / 192
epa07098740 Britain's Prince Harry (C), the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan (C-L), the Duchess of Sussex. look on during morning tea at the drought-affected farm of Mountain View in Dubbo, Australia, 17 October 2018. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a 3-week tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji and are in Sydney to launch the 2018 Invictus Games, an Olympic-style event for disabled and ill service people. As the couple arrived in Australia, they announced that the Duchess of Sussex is pregnant and they are expecting a child next spring. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT ORG XMIT: DUB
166 / 192
epa07098735 Thirteen-month-old Ruby Carroll (C) is watched by Britain's Prince Harry (2-R), the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan (C-L), the Duchess of Sussex, during morning tea at the drought-affected farm of Mountain View in Dubbo, Australia, 17 October 2018. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a 3-week tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji and are in Sydney to launch the 2018 Invictus Games, an Olympic-style event for disabled and ill service people. As the couple arrived in Australia, they announced that the Duchess of Sussex is pregnant and they are expecting a child next spring. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT ORG XMIT: DUB
167 / 192
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex speaks to members of the Australian community at a reception held by the Governor General at Admiralty House in Sydney, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on a 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (AP Photo/Steve Christo, Pool) ORG XMIT: XSC119
168 / 192
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, center, speaks to members of the Australian community at a reception held by the Governor General at Admiralty House in Sydney, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on a 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. (AP Photo/Steve Christo, Pool) ORG XMIT: XSC116
169 / 192
Duchess Meghan attends an afternoon reception hosted by the Governor-General and Lady Cosgrove during Day one of their tour, on Oct. 16, 2018 in Sydney, Australia.
170 / 192
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 16: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex talks to Australian Singer Missy Higgins, with her 9 week old baby Lunar, at an afternoon reception hosted by the Governor-General and Lady Cosgrove during Day one of their tour, on October 16, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Andrew Parsons - Pool/Getty Images) ORIG FILE ID: 1052230720
171 / 192
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan walk down the stairs of Sydneys iconic Opera House to meet people in Sydney on October 16, 2018. - Prince Harry and Meghan have made their first appearances since announcing they are expecting a baby, kicking off a high-profile Pacific trip with a photo in front of Sydney's dazzling Opera House and posing with koalas. (Photo by SAEED KHAN / AFP)SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1A18U3
172 / 192
Britain's Prince Harry (R), Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex hold hands after posing for photos with Australia's Governor-General and his wife at Admiralty House in Sydney on October 16, 2018. - British royals Harry and Meghan received copious baby gifts, met a koala couple and posed in front of Sydney's dazzling Opera House on October 16, on their first public outing since announcing they are to become parents. (Photo by Steve Christo / POOL / AFP)STEVE CHRISTO/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1A19Z1
173 / 192
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 16: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex greet members of the crowd at the Sydney Opera House on October 16, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775225746 ORIG FILE ID: 1052219892
174 / 192
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 16: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for a Public Walkabout at the Sydney Opera House on October 16, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein / WireImage) ORG XMIT: 775242716 ORIG FILE ID: 1052220324
175 / 192
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 16: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for a Public Walkabout at the Sydney Opera House on October 16, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein / WireImage) ORG XMIT: 775242716 ORIG FILE ID: 1052219920
176 / 192
Harry reunited with 98 year-old Daphne Dunne during the walkabout, and introduced his friend to Meghan.
177 / 192
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan (not pictured) greet people outside of Sydneys iconic Opera House in Sydney on October 16, 2018. - Prince Harry and Meghan have made their first appearances since announcing they are expecting a baby, kicking off a high-profile Pacific trip with a photo in front of Sydney's dazzling Opera House and posing with koalas. (Photo by SAEED KHAN / AFP)SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_1A18UH
178 / 192
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 16: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex greets members of the crowd at the Sydney Opera House on October 16, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775225746 ORIG FILE ID: 1052220312
179 / 192
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 16: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex greets members of the crowd at the Sydney Opera House on October 16, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775225746 ORIG FILE ID: 1052220438
180 / 192
epa07096179 Britain's Prince Harry (R), the Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan (L), the Duchess of Sussex, arrive for a 'meet the people walk' at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, 16 October 2018. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a 3-week tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji and are in Sydney to launch the 2018 Invictus Games, an Olympic-style event for disabled and ill service people. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT ORG XMIT: SYD
181 / 192
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 16: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at Man O'War Steps on October 16, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775225746 ORIG FILE ID: 1052217310
182 / 192
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 16: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at Man O'War Steps on October 16, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775225746 ORIG FILE ID: 1052216934
183 / 192
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 16: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex board a boat from Taronga Zoo and head to the Man O'War Steps on October 16, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775225746 ORIG FILE ID: 1052216414
184 / 192
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ride in a boat across the harbour on their way to the Opera House in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on a 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.(Chris Jackson/Pool via AP) ORG XMIT: XMB153
185 / 192
epa07096113 Britain's Prince Harry (L), the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan (R), the Duchess of Sussex meet Ruby, a mother Koala who gave birth to koala joey Meghan, named after Her Royal Highness, with a second joey named Harry after His Royal Highness during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, 16 October 2018. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a 3-week tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji and are in Sydney to launch the 2018 Invictus Games, an Olympic-style event for disabled and ill service people. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT ORG XMIT: SYD
186 / 192
epa07096112 Britain's Prince Harry (L), the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan (R), the Duchess of Sussex meet Ruby, a mother Koala who gave birth to koala joey Meghan, named after Her Royal Highness, with a second joey named Harry after His Royal Highness during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, 16 October 2018. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a 3-week tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji and are in Sydney to launch the 2018 Invictus Games, an Olympic-style event for disabled and ill service people. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT ORG XMIT: SYD
187 / 192
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 16: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a Welcome Event at Admiralty House on October 16, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775225746 ORIG FILE ID: 1052213180
188 / 192
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on a 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.(Phil Noble/Pool via AP) ORG XMIT: XMB118