More than 700,000 U.S. homes and small businesses in unserved rural America will get broadband internet connectivity as part of a just-completed auction overseen by the Federal Communications Commission.

Broadband service to these currently unserved areas in 45 states – the equivalent of as many 1.7 million Americans – will be subsidized in part by about $1.5 billion in federal funds over the next 10 years.

Improved broadband services for rural broadband has been a focus for FCC Chairman Ajit Pai since being named to the post in January 2017 by President Donald Trump. Broadband access "is going to produce tremendous benefits for those communities," Pai said.

Two years ago, the FCC devised the auction as a way to encourage providers to deliver broadband to areas that did not have access to high-speed Internet. The agency set aside about $2 billion in the Connect America Fund, which comes from the Universal Service Fund that all consumers contribute to through fees on their phone and internet bills. A separate $170.4 million from that amount has been set aside for New York state's broadband subsidy program.

"I'm always struck by those rural communities that have (broadband) access and are using it to strengthen the lives of the families who live there and just the overall sense of optimism about the future," Pai, who is from the small southeastern Kansas town of Parsons, said in an interview.

Among the states receiving the most investment commitments are Missouri ($255 million over 10 years), California ($149 million) and Virginia ($109 million).

"We really hope in the coming years, with the distribution of these Connect America Fund monies, rural communities that thus far have been losing people and don’t have that sense of optimism about the future will be able to recover some of that."

More than 220 companies participated in the bidding process, a "reverse auction" in which bidders that promised to deliver the best service for the lowest amount of FCC subsidies got to serve that region. The collective bids came in about $500 million lower than expected, so that funding will be rolled into future rural connectivity efforts, Pai says.

The 103 auction winners, announced Tuesday, included many small telephone companies and internet providers, as well as a big name: Verizon, which secured $9.5 million of the $1.5 billion spectrum. More than half (53 percent) of homes and businesses that will be covered through the auction will get download speeds of at least 100 megabits per second. All locations will get at least 25 Mbps, the FCC said Tuesday.

Winning providers must meet performance targets, such as 40 percent of coverage for homes within the locations they bid for within three years.

The critical role broadband and cellular carriers play in connecting communities for work, education and in emergency situations has drawn scrutiny from lawmakers and regulatory officials, particularly when there's a gap in coverage. Verizon Wireless last week apologized after it slowed, or throttled, the Santa Clara Fire Department's service for exceeding its monthly data allotment, as the California fire department used the phone to coordinate personnel and fire trucks while fighting the Mendocino Complex Fire this month.

The FCC says a lack of broadband in rural communities contributes to a "digital divide" in America these investments are trying to close. Additional auctions are planned next year.

Pai, who spent spent two years as a Verizon lawyer before returning to government work, eventually joining the FCC under President Barack Obama, cited declining investment in low-income rural and urban areas as one of the reasons to overturn Obama-era rules preventing internet service providers from blocking and throttling content. Those so-called net neutrality rules relied on utility-style authority based on Title II of The Communications Act of 1934 and overburdened ISPs and created a marketplace that led to less investment, he argued.

Net neutrality supporters and Democrats countered that the investment declines did not happen and that repeal was really a way of removing consumer protections. One study of the largest carriers, the basis for the FCC's claim, showed investment fell over the two-year period the rules were in effect. But analysts say that was largely because AT&T, which like other carriers, was engaged in a competitive shift that likely played a role.

