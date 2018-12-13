ANDERSON, S.C. – Jesse Osborne, the teenager accused in the 2016 shooting at a South Carolina elementary school, pleaded guilty to murder charges Wednesday.

The lead prosecutor in the case said he will seek life imprisonment for the 16-year-old boy.

Osborne pleaded guilty to killing his father, 47-year-old Jeffrey Osborne, at their home, and a 6-year-old boy, Jacob Hall, at Townville Elementary School. He also pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted murder related to trying to kill two other students and a first-grade teacher on the school playground on Sept. 28, 2016.

During Wednesday's hearing in the Anderson County Courthouse, David Wagner, who is prosecuting the case, read from online messages attributed to the Osborne. Wagner said Osborne planned the attack and said that he hoped to kill at least "50 or 60" people at the school.

Investigators say Osborne killed his father in their home before driving his father's truck 3 miles to the school, where the teen opened fire on the playground and mortally wounded Jacob, a first-grader who died three days later.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

More: Teen accused in 2016 South Carolina shooting to face charges in adult court

Osborne had turned 14 a few weeks before the shooting. Photos taken inside his home offer a glimpse of what once was his teenage existence. His bedroom contained electronics, multiple gaming systems and dozens of video games, including multiple versions of the game "Call of Duty." Assistant Solicitor Catherine Huey, one of the prosecutors connected to this case, would later say Osborne had "lots of shooting games."

Family Court Judge Edgar Long determined last February that Jesse Osborne should be tried as an adult. At an arraignment in September, the teen, through his lawyer, pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

Osborne repeatedly said "Yes, sir" Wednesday as Judge Lawton McIntosh asked him if he understood that he was pleading guilty and if he understood what that meant.

Jesse Osborne, left, the teen accused in the Townville Elementary School shooting of 2016, sits with his attorney Frank Eppes, right, before his arraignment in the Anderson County Courthouse on Thursday, September 6, 2018. A judge determined in February that Osborne should be tried as an adult and on Thursday he pled not guilty at his arraignment.

Ken Ruinard / staff

Osborne faces a minimum sentence of 30 years in prison and maximum of life imprisonment.

Because of his age at the time of the crime, and because he could face life in prison, state law requires a special hearing before he is sentenced. At that hearing, a judge will consider things that include psychological evaluations of Osborne, his family life and home environment, and whether he can be rehabilitated.

Wagner said that hearing will likely happen in late spring or early summer.

Osborne's lead attorney, Frank Eppes, said that in the two years he has known and worked with the teen, "He has always been remorseful for his crimes and has always understood he needs to pay for his crimes."

He said that Osborne is "guarded, as many teenagers are," and that he rarely speaks about the events of that day.

"He is in a regulated, structured environment, and that has been good for him," Eppes said after the hearing. "At the end of the day, he's still a kid. He's a child."

Wagner said he is seeking life imprisonment for Osborne because it is the "appropriate sentence for the murder of a 6-year-old Jacob Hall, and the attempted murders of his classmates and teachers.”

Jesse Osborne, the teen accused in the September 2016 shooting at Townville Elementary School, appears in court on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.

Ken Ruinard/Independent Mail

Records and testimony presented in Osborne's waiver hearing in February showed that he had plotted the Townville school shooting for months and had refined his plan in the days prior to the shooting. Instagram messages from an account attributed to the teen showed he had studied law-enforcement response times.

Court records also showed the teen Googled "youngest mass murderer" and searched for information on Columbine High School killers Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold.

Osborne, who met with investigators alone after the shootings, confessed to them. Eppes unsuccessfully tried to get that confession thrown out of court earlier this year.

The video footage of Jesse Osborne's confession was played in court in February.

Osborne shot his father three times in their Townville home, then put on a vest he wore when playing with AirSoft guns, he said during his interview. Then he "hugged all the animals" before leaving his house in his father's truck to drive to the school, he said.

Osborne told FBI Special Agent Aleta Bollinger and Tracy Call, an investigator at the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, that he used his father's gun while firing on the playground.

He said he would have killed more at the school but the gun jammed.

Jacob's father, Rodger Hall, sat with his head in his hands at points during Wednesday's hearing. Some family members next to him sobbed.

Jacob's mother, Renae Hall, is in jail and did not attend the hearing.

Renae Hall has had an especially troubled time since her son's death and has been arrested multiple times in the last two years. She has multiple pending drug charges against her, including one from less than a month ago, according to court records.

Follow Nikie Mayo on Twitter: @NikieMayo

Jesse Osborne hearing: Teen pleads guilty to Townville Elementary shooting Side-by-side: (Left) Judge Edgar Long ruled to waive up Jesse Osborne at the Anderson County Courthouse on Friday, February 16, 2018. (Right) Jesse Osborne pleads guilty to the Townville Elementary School shooting during his court hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Jesse Osborne, the teen accused in the September 2016 shooting at Townville Elementary School, appears in court on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Townville firefighter Jamie Brock listens during the Jesse Osborne hearing in the Anderson County Courthouse Wednesday, December 12, 2018. Tenth Circuit Solicitor David Wagner, left, speaks near Frank Eppes, right, and Jesse Osborne during a hearing for the teen at the Anderson County Courthouse Wednesday, December 12, 2018. Jesse Osborne sits next to defense attorney Frank Eppes, right, during the Jesse Osborne hearing in the Anderson County Courthouse Wednesday, December 12, 2018. Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride listens during the Jesse Osborne hearing in the Anderson County Courthouse Wednesday, December 12, 2018. Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride, left, hugs Townville Elementary Principal Denise Fredericks after a hearing for Jesse Osborne in the Anderson County Courthouse Wednesday, December 12, 2018. Rodger Hall, father of the late Jacob Hall, shot at Townville Elementary School in 2016, holds his necklace near Townville firefighter Jamie Brock, right, during the Jesse Osborne hearing in the Anderson County Courthouse Wednesday, December 12, 2018. Townville firefighter Jamie Brock listens during the Jesse Osborne hearing in the Anderson County Courthouse Wednesday, December 12, 2018. Jesse Osborne leaves after a hearing for him in the Anderson County Courthouse Wednesday, December 12, 2018. Tiffney Osborne, mother of Jesse Osborne, during the hearing for her son in the Anderson County Courthouse Wednesday, December 12, 2018. Jesse Osborne during the hearing for him in the Anderson County Courthouse Wednesday, December 12, 2018. Jesse Osborne during the hearing for him in the Anderson County Courthouse Wednesday, December 12, 2018. Jesse Osborne sits between defense attorneys Rame Campbell, left, and Frank Eppes, right, during the Jesse Osborne hearing in the Anderson County Courthouse Wednesday, December 12, 2018. Tiffney Osborne, the mother of Jesse Osborne, the teen accuzed in the Townville Elementary School shooting, is seen in court during her son's court hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Osborne plead guilty to the shooting. Jesse Osborne, the teen accused in the September 2016 shooting at Townville Elementary School, appears in court on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Rodger Hall, the father of Jacob Hall who was killed in the Townville Elementary School shooting, is seen hanging is head during Jesse Osborne's hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Osborne plead guilty to the shooting. Rodger Hall, the father of Jacob Hall who was killed in the Townville Elementary School shooting, is seen hanging is head during Jesse Osborne's hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Osborne plead guilty to the shooting. Judge Lawton McIntosh is seen Wednesday, Dec. 12, 12018, during the court hearing for Jesse Osborne, the teen accused in the Townville Elementary school shooting. Osborne plead guilty. Jesse Osborne, the teen accused in the September 2016 shooting at Townville Elementary School, appears in court on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.