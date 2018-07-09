A 14-year-old boy has been charge with murder and rape in connection with the death of an 83-year-old woman, Baltimore police announced Friday.

Maryland law requires the boy, Tyrone Harvin, be charged as an adult, police spokesman T.J. Smith said at a news conference. There is a process that would allow Harvin to be treated as a juvenile as his case progresses, Smith said.

Harvin is accused of sexually assaulting and killing 83-year-old Dorothy Mae Neal, who was found unresponsive on Aug. 29 in her West Baltimore apartment, police say. She later died at a hospital.

Neal was beaten to death, Smith said, calling the age difference between the suspect and victim "really something unheard of."

Smith said that authorities speculated the suspect may be young during their investigation, “but I don’t think any of us were thinking a 14-year-old could be capable of something like this.” Harvin had recently turned 14, according to online court records.

Harvin may have part of a group of neighbors who helped care for Neal, Smith said. Harvin lived on the same street as the victim.

Harvin has been charged with first degree murder and rape, in addition to various other offenses.

Smith said that police used physical evidence to link Harvin to the crime.

Online court records show Harvin is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 19.

Contributing: The Associated Press

