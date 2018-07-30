Eres, a 14-foot Lavender Albino Reticulated Python, is held here by Jason Antognini.

Contributed photo

REDDING, Calif. – Eres, the 14-foot python that was missing amid the Northern California Carr Fire, was found safe Monday.

The snake’s owner, Sandra Dodge-Streich, said the python was discovered coiled up in a milk crate just Monday morning.

A neighbor found it in his backyard after searchers couldn't locate it elsewhere in the neighborhood.

“It’s quite a relief,” said Dodge-Streich. “She’s doing well,” she said of the reptile.

Dodge-Streich, owner of Redding Reptiles, said the Lake Boulevard store had to be evacuated Thursday night when the fire moved into Redding and the reptiles ended up at a home in south Redding. The snake got out of a plastic bin Saturday night.

Eres is a lavender albino reticulated python about 3 inches in diameter. Dodge-Streich said Eres is a gentle snake and wouldn't hurt anyone, although it has an appetite for chickens. Reticulated pythons are strong, Dodge-Streich said, and can scale fences.

Since the Carr Fire broke out, Redding Reptiles has moved four times.

Dodge-Streich didn't expect the snake to go far.

Dodge-Streich said they scouted the area but had no luck, so they took to social media to let people know their beloved pet python was on the loose and may be hanging out in their yards.

“She’s beautiful. She’s not harmful,” Dodge-Streich said. "She’s not a big snake, she’s a long snake."

All of the nearby homeowners were alerted to the snake on the loose, and Dodge-Streich went on Facebook to ask people to call her if they saw a python with a bright yellow head and white markings on its body.

"I think she might still be in the area. People with small pets should keep them indoors," Dodge-Streich said.