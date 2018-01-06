13 products to help you de-stress and avoid the Sunday Scaries

Picture this: It’s Sunday and you’re enjoying brunch and maybe a few mimosas. Everything is going just fine until it hits you—the dreaded "Sunday Scaries." The anxiety, blues, dread, and general fear of the impending Monday. You start worrying about all the work you’ll have to do, what you’re behind on, and how many emails will be waiting for you when you get into the office.

Instead of stressing out about the long work week ahead, there are a few simple things that you can do to relax and prepare for it. First up? Take a deep breath. Done that? Good. There are also plenty of products you can invest in for a little extra self-care that will help you de-stress and be a bit more productive all week long.

1. A diffuser for relaxing scents

Scents like lavender, frankincense, and rose are known for their relaxing and de-stressing properties. One of the best ways to bring them into your home is with essential oils, and this diffuser from InnoGear is the best we’ve ever tested. We love this model because it can run up to nine hours continuously, has a locking feature, and glows in several fun colors.

Get the InnoGear Upgraded 150ml Diffuser at Amazon for $15.95

2. White noise to help you sleep

Without enough sleep, your entire week becomes messed up. You’re cranky, less productive, and jittery off all the coffee you supplement with. If you want to try getting a little more shut-eye, you may want to invest in a sound machine to drown out disruptive noises like cars outside or significant others snoring next to your head. This one from Adaptive Sound is our favorite white noise machine because it completely blocks all other sound and offers 10 distinct sound categories with three different "richness" settings, so you can catch some ZZZs instantly.

Get the Sound + Sleep by Adaptive Sound at Amazon for $79.83

3. A notebook to start a bullet journal

Bullet journals are all the rage right now as a way to personalize your organization. Not only is it cathartic to write out your schedules and goals for the days ahead, but it will help you prepare for your hectic week ahead. This notebook by Leuchtturm1917 is a favorite for bullet journaling because it has a dot grid that makes it easier to sketch and comes with stickers for when you finish a page. If you want to get extra creative with it, we recommend a big pack of colorful gel pens.

Get the Leuchtturm1917 Hardcover Dotted Journal at Amazon for $19.95

4. A popular clay mask for an at-home spa

Sometimes you just need to “treat yo'self” to a DIY spa day before the weekend's over. A great facemask is one of the best ways for some simple self-care and this healing clay mask is one of the most popular on Amazon. Mix it with equal parts of apple cider vinegar or water and let sit for up to 20 minutes for some deep pore cleansing and relaxation.

Get the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay at Amazon for $8.30

5. A calming bubble bath

Keep your spa day going by ending your Sunday with a nice, relaxing bubble bath. This bath gel from Aveeno has lavender, chamomile, and ylang-ylang oils to promote calmness. Light a few candles (or plug in your essential oil diffuser), set some soothing music, and you’re good to go.

Get the Aveeno Stress Relief Foaming Bath for $10

6. A spiky mat for stress relief

Acupuncture has long been a popular alternative to traditional medicine as a form of holistic relief. But if you don’t want needles shoved into your body (or to shell out the dough for it), you might want to try this acupuncture mat. Simply laying on the spikes for 30 minutes a day can reduce muscle tension and back pain as well as circulate blood flow.

Get the ProSource Acupressure Mat at Amazon for $19.99

7. Houseplants to clear the air

There’s something about houseplants that brings joy and the feeling of being one with nature. This snake plant will look gorgeous in any space and will freshen the air in your home by cleaning out that carbon dioxide. Plus, taking care of something might take your mind off your impending work week.

Get the Costa Farms Live Indoor Snake Plant at Amazon for $95.11

8. An app to practice meditation.

Meditating is an amazing way to clear your mind, relax, and refresh before you start your work week—but it can be tricky to begin on your own. If you need a little help, try downloading a meditation app like Insight Timer, which offers both timed and guided meditation to help you reach peak enlightenment.

9. Coloring books to let your mind wander

Who said coloring is just for kids? The arts-and-crafts hobby is a great way to destress and once you’re done you’ll have a work of art you can hang on the fridge. So grab some colored pencils and get to work on one of these hilarious and intricate coloring books.

10. That massage you know you need

Having a kink in your neck can be very painful and annoying, and can make it hard to focus. Invest in a small massager for your home, like this one which has deep-kneading and heat for some extra self-care and well-needed relief.

Get the Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager at Amazon for $38.88

11. Headphones that cancel out the world

If you can’t focus, it can be hard to get in the zone and prepare for the week. To block out the sounds of cars, pets, and loud neighbors, you’re going to need a pair of noise-canceling headphones. These ones from Bose are the best we’ve ever tested because they’re wireless, comfortable, and most importantly able to block out outside noise.

Get the Bose QuietComfort 35 at Amazon for $329

12. The easiest way to cook dinner

Sometimes the most stressful part of the week is figuring out what you’re going to have for dinner—or if you even have time to cook it. Instead of getting takeout, invest in the oh-so-popular Instant Pot, which has all the functions of a pressure cooker, a slow cooker, rice cooker, and more. It’s so easy to use and you can have dinner in an instant, plus more time to focus on other things like coloring and neck massages.

Get the Instant Pot Duo 6 Qt. 7-in-1 at Amazon for $99.95

13. A fitness tracker for motivation

Sundays can be scary and life can be discouraging sometimes, but don’t let that get you down. If you need some extra motivation in your life or just some positive reinforcement from data, get a fitness tracker. The Fitbit Charge 2 is our favorite and not only will it encourage you to take a nice, refreshing walk, but it will help you track your progress.

Get the Fitbit Charge 2 at Amazon for $148.95

