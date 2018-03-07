Audiobooks.com created this custom playlist of books from, about or set in Texas. 1. The Last Sheriff in Texas: A True Tale of Violence and the Vote by James P. McCollom, narrated by Jeffrey Brick. The Last Sheriff in Texas is a riveting narrative about the postwar American landscape, an era grappling with the same issues we continue to face today. Debate over excessive force in law enforcement, Anglo-Mexican relations, gun control, the influence of the media, urban-rural conflict, the power of the oil industry, mistrust of politicians and the political process?all have surprising historical precedence in the story of sheriff Vail Ennis and his close friend Johnny Barnhart.

