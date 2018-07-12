10 things that will make 2019 your most productive year yet

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

No matter what 2019 means to you, January marks the beginning of another season to start fresh with resolutions, ideas, and plans to have your greatest year yet.

Whether you are aiming to exercise more, prioritize mental health, or begin a budget for the next holiday season, here at Reviewed, we've got you covered with some excellent products that will bring some fresh feeling to 2019.

1. A Fitbit to track sleep and activity

A battery that lasts over a week on a single charge makes it way easier to track your steps.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Every step you take is an accomplishment, and a Fitbit will remind you of that. The Fitbit Charge 3 is the best fitness tracker we’ve ever tested. The new model is waterproof and has an upgraded battery life, making it even more suitable for an active lifestyle and tracks how much sleep you get, as well. Whether you're a fitness fiend or need a little motivation, you will love tracking how much you're actually moving each day.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Get the Fitbit Charge 3 from Fitbit for $149.95

2. An Instant Pot for quick, easy dinners

Give a gift they can use all year long.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Spend less time in the kitchen on equally delicious meal with the help of the Instant Pot. This must-have kitchen gadget can make pretty much anything you could dream of—soups, stews, full chickens, meat loaf, even yogurt—in a fraction of the time of traditional cooking. Save money by cooking at home, and save time by cooking in the IP? It's a no-brainer.

Get the Instant Pot DUO80 on Amazon for $90

3. A helpful journal to guide you through your budget

10 things that will make 2019 your most productive year yet

Amazon

Setting a budget can be difficult, but financial saving and stability are so important to many. Make the process a little less painful with the help of this charming planner that looks so nice you'll be excited to fill it out. You’ll find 12 months of financial planning with dedicated pages for goal tracking as well as weekly and monthly spending that will help you finally conquer that debt, once and for all.

Get the Erin Condren Budget Book on Amazon for $15.95

4. A water bottle that's worth every penny

Best Overall

Amazon and Reviewed / Sarah Zorn

Good hydration is key to that sharp mindset that will keep you productive through 2019. This is where our favorite water bottle, the Hydro Flask, comes in. It comes in multiple shapes and sizes, and keeps cold drinks cold for 24 hours and hot drinks hot for 12 hours.

Get the Hydro Flask 1.2L bottle on Amazon for $42.95

5. A ClassPass membership to keep workouts exciting

ClassPass is having an amazing deal for new members right now

Getty Images

ClassPass enables you take advantage of a multitude of fitness studios, classes, and workouts at nearby locations without having to be a member of those gyms. It’s a pu-pu platter for fitness classes, guaranteed to keep you excited for you next ever-changing workout, whether it's at SoulCycle, Orangetheory, or Pure Barre.

Get a ClassPass membership on ClassPass for varying prices

6. Affirmation cards to keep a positive mindset

10 things that will make 2019 your most productive year yet

Amazon

Self care and mental health are crucial elements of a productive lifestyle. For tougher days, affirmation cards can help remind you that you’re a super amazing human being when you're not really feeling it on your own. This set focuses on love and relationships and contains 50 affirmations that you can say out loud every day, or read whenever you need that little boost. Keep your favorites in your wallet or share them with loved ones to spread the positivity.

Get the Affirmators! Cards on Amazon for $7.74

7. The best yoga mat out there

Lululemon yoga mat

Lululemon

Yoga is the perfect way to stretch and strengthen the body, but perhaps more importantly, it's great to unwind, relieve stress, and recenter. Whether you're toting our favorite yoga mat to a strenuous heat yoga class or simply turning on some YouTube yoga in the living room, this mat will ensure a firm grip and zero slippage. Perfect for muscles that need a little extra TLC.

Get the Lululemon Reversible Mat 5mm at Lululemon for $68

8. Bose noise-cancelling headphones to drown out distractions

Bose QuietComfort 35

Bose

These top-rated noise-cancelling headphones can give you a respite of peace and quiet at work to keep your productivity up (and perhaps dissuade coworkers from distracting you). Yes, these headphones are pricey, but don't let the sticker price stop you from moving forward: The true-silence noise cancellation capability and unmatched comfort of these Bose headphones makes them worth the investment.

Get the Bose QuietComfort 35 Noise-Cancelling Headphones on Amazon for $270

9. A meal kit service that delivers fresh food every day

Learn how to cook new recipes as often as you want with the best meal kit subscription service.

Reviewed

If your goal is to expand your culinary horizons at home, look no further than a tried-and-true meal delivery kit. With high-quality ingredients, well-written recipes, and fantastic flavors, Home Chef is an experience you’ll want to integrate into your weeknights—and the service’s organization makes it incredibly easy to do so. You may just impress yourself with how good your Home Chef meals turn out.

Get Home Chef for $9.95 per serving

10. A portable charger to keep your phone powered up

Don't be caught with a dead battery.

Anker

Productive people typically use their phones for everything, all day long, so it should come as no surprise that sometimes we look down to see a draining battery alert at 10:30 a.m. That's why a great external phone charger can be invaluable to stay on track.

This is one of our favorites because it has three USB ports (including one for Quick Charge) and holds enough to power to quickly re-juice a dead iPhone three times. So you don't have to skimp on your phone usage while waiting for a flight in fear of a declining battery.

Get the Anker PowerCore 26800mAh portable charger on Amazon for $66

Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.