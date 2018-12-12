Top Caribbean destinations for 2019, according to Airbnb The U.S. Virgin Islands is the No. 1 Caribbean destination on Airbnb. Charlotte Amalie in St. Thomas has had more than a 600 percent increase in bookings over last year. Info: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/1470673?wl_source=list&wl_id=372140841&role=wishlist_owner&adults=1&children=0&infants=0 Puerto Rico is the No. 2 Caribbean destination on Airbnb. San Juan has had more than a 400 percent increase in bookings. Info: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/6776742?wl_source=list&wl_id=372220151&role=wishlist_owner&adults=1&children=0&infants=0 The Cayman Islands is the No. 3 Caribbean destination on Airbnb. Georgetown in Grand Cayman has had a 100 percent increase in bookings over last year. Info: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/5319264?wl_source=list&wl_id=372162439&role=wishlist_owner&adults=1&children=0&infants=0 St. John's in Antigua and Barbuda had a 97 percent increase in Airbnb bookings over last year. It is the No. 4 Caribbean destination on Airbnb. Info: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/9557263?wl_source=list&wl_id=372565270&role=wishlist_owner&adults=1&children=0&infants=0 Granada is the No. 5 Caribbean destination on Airbnb. St. George's, Granada had an 87 percent increase in bookings over last year. Info: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/15484142?wl_source=list&wl_id=372562667&role=wishlist_owner&adults=1&children=0&infants=0 The Bahamas is the No. 6 Caribbean destination on Airbnb. George Town, Exuma had an 87 percent increase in Airbnb bookings over last year. Nassau, New Providence had a 62 percent increase. Info: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/16010947?wl_source=list&wl_id=372212419&role=wishlist_owner&adults=1&children=0&infants=0 Jamaica is the No. 7 Caribbean destination on Airbnb. Kingston, Jamaica had an 86 percent increase in Airbnb bookings over last year. Info: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/9704003?wl_source=list&wl_id=372216708&role=wishlist_owner&adults=1&children=0&infants=0 Martinique is the No. 8 Caribbean destination on Airbnb. Fort-de-France had a 78 percent increase in bookings over last year. Les Trois-√élets had a 68 percent increase and Sainte-Luce, 64 percent. Info: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/4741767?wl_source=list&wl_id=372209249&role=wishlist_owner&adults=1&children=0&infants=0 Bonaire is the No. 9 Caribbean destination on Airbnb. Kralendijk, Bonaire had a 68 percent increase in Airbnb bookings over last year. Info: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/970375?wl_source=list&wl_id=372546679&role=wishlist_owner&adults=1&children=0&infants=0 St. Lucia is the No. 10 Caribbean destination on Airbnb. Gros Islet, St. Lucia had a 60 percent increase in bookings over last year. Info: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/6555868?wl_source=list&wl_id=372549288&role=wishlist_owner&adults=1&children=0&infants=0 Curacao is the No. 11 Caribbean destination on Airbnb. Willemstad, Curacao had a 59 percent increase in bookings over last year. Info: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/2888123?wl_source=list&wl_id=372552183&role=wishlist_owner&adults=1&children=0&infants=0

There’s no shortage of things to do in the Caribbean, from snorkeling and hiking to sailing along the coast with a rum punch in hand. But let’s face it, most people visit the islands for one main reason: to hit the beach. After all, there’s something about slipping your toes into soft white sand and looking out over shimmering turquoise waters that’s basically guaranteed to lower your blood pressure. But which stretches of sand are the best Caribbean beaches for your next trip?

Some of the following beaches made the list because they’re simply picture-perfect – like stepping into an Instagram shot. Others made the cut for the best Caribbean beaches because they have special features that make them unforgettable. (Swimming with friendly pigs, anyone?) For the perfect Caribbean vacation, pack your flip-flops and hit the sand at one of these beaches.

Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos

Picture the classic Caribbean beach, and it probably looks a lot like Grace Bay: a wide stretch of pristine, powdery white sand fringed by curving palm trees on one side and clear azure waters on the other. Because it’s protected by an offshore barrier reef, this beach rarely sees large waves, making it family-friendly and ideal for swimming, stand-up paddleboarding and other watersports.

Where to stay: Most of the spacious, individually decorated condos at Ocean Club Resort feature full kitchens and laundry facilities. The resort is located right on Grace Bay Beach.

The Baths, British Virgin Islands

Massive volcanic rocks shelter a series of ocean pools and caves at the edge of this unique beach on the island of Virgin Gorda. It makes for an otherworldly place to swim or snorkel. When you reach the end of the caves, guided by ropes and ladders, you’ll emerge onto yet another lovely beach called Devil’s Bay.

Where to stay: The cozy Gordian Terrace offers 10 one- and two-bedroom condos with private balconies, refrigerators and microwaves. It’s about a 20-minute drive from The Baths National Park.

Maracas Bay, Trinidad and Tobago

Maracas Bay is Trinidad’s most popular beach for many reasons: the scenic rainforest drive that brings you there, the lush hills that frame its soft sand, and the beachside vendors offering up the delicious local specialty: bake and shark. It consists of fried shark meat served on flatbread with your choice of toppings and sauces, from standard lettuce and tomatoes to citrusy tamarind or spicy pepper sauce.

Where to stay: Thanna’s Place offers colorful rooms and cheerful service in Port of Spain, less than 10 miles from Maracas Bay.

Eagle Beach, Aruba

Sunny Aruba has no shortage of fantastic beaches, but Eagle Beach is the best of the bunch – spectacularly beautiful, not overly crowded, and home to a few of the island’s photogenic divi divi trees. Keep an eye out for the sea turtles that nest here.

Where to stay: MVC Eagle Beach is an affordable option just across the street from the sand and sea. Freebies include Wi-Fi, beach chairs and towels, and the on-site Tulip restaurant offers reasonably priced dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Sugar Beach, St. Lucia

Set between St. Lucia’s Twin Pitons, Sugar Beach – also known as Jalousie Beach – offers some of the most Insta-worthy views on this list, as well as some of the island’s best snorkeling. Many beachgoers stay at the eponymous luxury resort that overlooks the sand (see below), but day visitors are also welcome.

Where to stay: The splurge-worthy Sugar Beach, part of the luxury Viceroy chain, is the only hotel right on this stretch of sand. Each room comes with butler service and its own private plunge pool.

Big Major Cay, Bahamas

This small island in the Exumas isn’t exactly uninhabited, but you won’t find any humans living there. Instead, it’s home to friendly pigs who will happily paddle along beside you as you swim or snorkel in the waters off the white sandy beach. Have fun with the animals, but be respectful, too: In 2017, seven of the pigs died after tourists fed them the wrong foods. Play it safe and resist feeding the animals any human food or drink.

Where to stay: There are no hotels on Big Major Cay, but you can take a day trip there from Nassau. One of the best options in the area is Compass Point Beach Resort, offering brightly colored cottages overlooking the sea.

Shoal Bay, Anguilla

A regular on “best Caribbean beaches” lists, Shoal Bay is a stunning stretch of powder-soft sand on the northern coast of Anguilla. You can go swimming or snorkeling right off the beach in its clear, calm waters, and there are plenty of dining options nearby when you’re ready for a break.

Where to stay: Many of the airy apartments at Shoal Bay Villas look out over the turquoise waters of Shoal Bay. The hotel’s beach chairs and umbrellas, snorkel equipment and barbecue grill are complimentary for guest use.

Playa Porto Mari, Curacao

Popular with tourists and locals alike, this laid-back Caribbean beach is the perfect spot to spend your vacation. There are beach chairs for rent, a dive shop, a bar, and a restaurant serving meals and drinks all day long. You might even spot a couple of wild pigs ambling through the sand. If you want to take a walk, there are two nature trails accessible via the beach’s parking lot.

Where to stay: The studios and apartments at Jan Kok Lodges are centrally located within easy driving distance of Playa Porto Mari and numerous other attractions around the island. Bonus: Each unit has its own private terrace.

Bathsheba Beach, Barbados

If you like your beaches wild and rugged, head to the Atlantic coast of Barbados, where waves roll and crash into the large boulders at Bathsheba Beach. Strong currents and big waves make this a less-than-ideal spot for swimming, but it is popular with surfers and makes for dramatic photos.

Where to stay: Housed in a 19th-century building overlooking the ocean, the Round House Inn features four individually decorated rooms as well as a restaurant serving locally sourced Caribbean cuisine.

Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands

This dreamy stretch of pure white sand is the center of the action on Grand Cayman. Here you’ll find dive shops, beach bars, seafood restaurants and some of the island’s ritziest resorts. You can snorkel right off the beach or try your hand at stand-up paddleboarding in the calm waters offshore.

Where to stay: You can save hundreds of dollars a night by staying across the street from Seven Mile Beach at Sunshine Suites Resort, which offers beach access through its nearby sister property, the Westin. All rooms include full kitchens and free Wi-Fi.

