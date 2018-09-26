10 fun gas stations for your next road trip
Cars aren’t the only vehicles that have to gas up. Boats float up to this unique gas barge near the downtown waterfront in Vancouver, Canada.
It’s not just cars that get to refuel at Pops in Arcadia, Oklahoma. Humans have their choice of 700 different types of soda at this gas station.
In the 1920s and '30s a North Carolina Shell oil distributor came up with a plan to attract customers by building shell-shaped gas stations. Today only one is left, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
A larger-than-life cowboy hat and boots were once the signature design of this Seattle station, shown in a historic photograph. The iconic displays have been restored and moved to the city's Oxbow Park.
Helios House, an eco-friendly gas station in Los Angeles, is made from recycled stainless steel, has solar panels, and collects rainwater on the roof to help meet the station’s water needs.
Drivers traveling through the Mojave Desert on Route 66 have long considered Roy's Motel and Cafe in Amboy, California, an oasis.
In the early days of the automobile, Wadham’s Oil and Grease Co., a Milwaukee-area chain, set itself apart with stations topped with a Japanese pagoda-style roof. This rare remaining station, Frank Seneca Gas Station in West Allis, Wisconsin, is on the National Register of Historic places and preserved by the city.
In 1927, famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright designed a Buffalo, New York, gas station that was finally completed in 2014 as an exhibit at the Buffalo Transportation Pierce-Arrow Museum.
Late in his career, Frank Lloyd Wright designed this gas station in Cloquet, Minnesota.
Long-closed Twin Arrows gas station, along the old Route 66 near Flagstaff, Arizona, gets its name from the two arrows (formerly telephone poles) sticking out of the ground in front of the building.
"It’s a Gas: The Allure of the Gas Station" (Gestalten Books, $60), features beautiful and unusual filling stations around the world.
Joe Daniel Price, Getty Images/"It’s a Gas!," Gestalten 2018

A service station doesn’t have to be an obligatory stop on a road trip – it can be part of the fun. “A gas station can draw you in to a place,” says Sascha Friesike, author of "It’s a Gas! The Allure of the Gas Station" (Gestalten Books, $60). The assistant business professor in Holland fell in love with filling up during childhood trips to America with his parents and shares some favorite finds with Larry Bleiberg for USA TODAY.

Helios House
Los Angeles

This futuristic station made from recycled stainless steel opened in 2007 as an example of eco-friendly construction. It has solar panels and collects rainwater on the roof to help meet the station’s water needs. “A gas station doesn’t have to look like a gas station,” Friesike says. “This looks like something out of a sci-fi movie.” nadaaa.com/portfolio/helios-house

Frank Seneca Gas Station
West Allis, Wisconsin

In the early days of the automobile, Wadham’s Oil and Grease Co., a Milwaukee-area chain, set itself apart with distinctive stations topped with a Japanese pagoda-style roof. This rare remaining station is on the National Register of Historic Places and preserved by the city. westallishistory.org

Buc-ee's
New Braunfels, Texas

Perhaps it’s no surprise that one of the world’s largest gas stations is found in Texas. Owned by a Lone Star chain, the station has 120 gas pumps, 1,000 parking spots and a 67,000-square-foot convenience store. “Everything is bigger in Texas. So are the gas stations. You could fit more than 20 average size 7-Elevens in that space,” Friesike says. Another location in Katy, Texas, has the world’s longest car wash, stretching 255 feet. buc-ees.com

Chevron fuel barge
Vancouver, Canada

Cars aren’t the only vehicles that have to gas up. Boats float up to the downtown Vancouver waterfront to refuel at this unique barge, which was updated just in time for the city-hosted 2010 Winter Olympics. The station has an over-sized illuminated sign, visible from the city. “The middle of a bay is prime real estate for a billboard,” Friesike says. tourismvancouver.com

Roy's Motel and Cafe
Amboy, California

Drivers through the Mojave Desert have long considered this Route 66 fuel stop an oasis. Now partially restored, it’s a prime example of Googie architecture, a flashy mid-century design. “It’s a very American, very West Coast style,” Friesike says. rt66roys.com

Scenes from Route 66 in California
Needles is often called the “Gateway to California.” As you cross the state line into the historic city, the time zone changes from Mountain to Pacific.
A haven of vintage hotels and classic service stations, Needles is the perfect stop for any Mother Road traveler. The name Needles was inspired by a range of volcanic mountains with jagged “needle-like” pinnacles, located nearby when the town was initially built on the Arizona side of the Colorado River in 1883.
Wigwam Village #7 in San Bernardino was the final Wigwam Village of seven built by Frank Redford.
Each whimsical teepee unit stands at 32 feet tall and 20 feet wide at its base. It was depicted as the Cozy Cone Motel in the film "Cars."
Cucamonga Service Station is a superb example of early 20th-century roadside architecture. Glowing with a sunny yellow hue, it is one of the most unique and visually enticing structures along the Mother Road. Its current owner, Route 66 Inland Empire California, is restoring the station to what it looked like in 1915.
Bottle Tree Ranch is a roadside art installation that perfectly displays the idiosyncratic nature of Route 66, combining elements of Americana, kitsch and quirkiness. Folk artist Elmer Long used found objects such as animal skulls, glass bottles, retro toys and broken rifles to create the charming art piece.
The Donut Man has been catering to hungry travelers for more than 45 years. From fresh peach to strawberry fillings, the delicious doughnuts at this shop can satisfy your sweet tooth at any time with its 24/7 business hours.
When driving through the Mojave Desert along the route, this retro site will immediately catch your eye. Roy’s and the entire town of Amboy fully embody the ambiance of the 1950s.
The California Route 66 Museum in Victorville features exhibits of historic artifacts and photography that explore the cultural and economic impacts of Route 66.
Located along the 1926 to 1931 alignment of Route 66, Goffs is a ghost town in southeastern California. It was incorporated into the Nevada Southern Railway, carrying supplies to the mining districts of Ivanpah, Goodsprings and Eldorado.
Goffs is referred to as the “Desert Tortoise Capital of the World.”
Architect Mary Colter combined elements of Southwest Native American and 16th-century Spanish architecture when building the Harvey House Railroad Depot in Barstow.
Opened in 1935, Clifton’s Republic is an icon of Los Angeles. After entering Clifton’s, you are immediately transported into an opulent woodland bliss. Founder Clifford Clinton saw the restaurant as a space open to everyone, allowing customers to pay whatever they wanted. Listed in the Green Book, it was as a safe haven for black travelers.
Cindy Salbino holds the title of National Route 66 Veterans Ambassador.
Major collections of the Southwest Museum of the American Indian in Los Angeles have included: American Indians of the Great Plains, American Indians of California, and American Indians of the Northwest Coast. There is also a collection of Pueblo pottery at the museum.

Pops
Arcadia, Oklahoma

It’s not just cars that get to refuel at this Sooner State spot. Humans have their choice of 700 different types of soda. “It’s completely nuts. They built this gas station around the idea of selling soft drinks,” Friesike says. It opened in 2007 as a modern roadside attraction, marked by a towering 66-foot LED-illuminated soda bottle, which puts on a light show every evening. pops66.com

Scallop Shell
Winston-Salem, North Carolina

In the 1920s and '30s, a North Carolina Shell oil distributor came up with the plan to attract customers by building shell-shaped gas stations. At least eight of these small scallop shell stations were built. Today this one is a National Historical Landmark. visitwinstonsalem.com

Hat ’n’ Boots
Seattle

Once a compelling cowboy-themed gas station, this spot closed in 1988 and deteriorated for years. But residents rallied, and the towering 22-foot-tall boots and 44-foot-wide hat that once held the office were restored and have been moved to the city’s Oxbow Park. “It’s a picture-perfect example of American theme park architecture, a fascinating reflection of a certain time,” Friesike says. visitseattle.org

The cleanest gas station restroom in every state (2018)
GasBuddy, which tracks petrol prices across the country, also takes reviews of gas station facilities, and produces an annual list of which brands rate the highest for cleanliness. In Alabama, it's MAPCO.
Alaska: Tesoro
Arizona: QuikTrip
Arkansas: Kum & Go
California: Quik Stop
Colorado: Kum & Go
Connecticut: Cumberland Farms
Delaware: Wawa
Florida: Wawa
Georgia: QuikTrip
Hawaii: Shell
Idaho: Chevron
Illinois: Kelley's Market
Indiana: Casey's General Store
Iowa: Cenex
Kansas: QuikTrip
Kentucky: Pilot
Louisiana: RaceTrac
Maine: Irving
Maryland: Wawa
Massachusetts: Cumberland Farms
Michigan: Holiday
Minnesota: Kwik Trip
Mississippi: Marathon
Missouri: QuikTrip
Montana: Cenex
Nebraska: Kum & Go
Nevada: Maverik
New Hampshire: Irving
New Jersey: Wawa
New Mexico: Chevron
New York: 7-Eleven
North Carolina: QuikTrip
North Dakota: Casey's General Store
Ohio: Sheetz
Oklahoma : QuikTrip
Oregon: Chevron
Pennsylvania : Wawa
Rhode Island: Cumberland Farms
South Carolina: QuikTrip
South Dakota: Sinclair
Tennessee: Weigel's
Texas: Buc-ee's
Utah: Maverik
Vermont: Mobil
Virginia: Wawa
Washington: Mobil
West Virginia: Sheetz
Wisconsin: Kwik Trip
Wyoming: Maverik

Buffalo Transportation Pierce-Arrow Museum
Buffalo, New York

In 1927, famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright designed a Buffalo gas station that was finally completed in 2014 as a museum exhibit. The two-story station is hardly a typical gas-and-go. It features a fireplace in a second-story observation room, along with a copper roof. Wright called his design “an ornament to the pavement.” Another Wright-designed station is in Cloquet, Minnesota. pierce-arrow.com

Twin Arrows
Near Flagstaff, Arizona

This gas station, long a landmark along the old Route 66, gets its name from the two arrows (formerly telephone poles) sticking out of the ground in front of the building, as if they were shot by a giant archer. No longer operating, the decaying station was partially restored in 2009 and is near a Navajo casino. “Once you see it, you can’t forget it. There’s a certain beauty in these abandoned gas stations,” Friesike says. twinarrows.com

Unusual gas stations in all 50 states
Alabama: Cowboy’s in Birmingham is a western-themed pit stop. It comes complete with a horse and carriage statue in front.
Alaska: Family Fuel LLC is your friendly neighborhood self-serve fuel and laundry station in Skagway. It has been repainted to a salmon color in recent years.
Arizona: Cool Springs Station in Golden Valley was originally built in the 1920s along the famous Route 66. While it no longer sells gasoline, it has been restored and has food and souvenirs for travelers.
Arkansas: Phillips 66 in Rogers comes stocked with a premium grocery store, White Oaks Station Local Market.
California: Orbit Gas Station in Orangevale manages to display retro and futuristic architecture and style.
Colorado: Native Roots Gas & Grass in Colorado Springs is America’s first gas station and dispensary.
Connecticut: The Stand in Branford is an old gas station turned into a barbecue restaurant.
Delaware: Millsboro is home to the first Wawa gas station, which opened here in 1996.
Florida: Harold’s Auto Center in Spring Hill is dinosaur-shaped, as it was originally built by Sinclair Oil Co., whose logo is a dinosaur.
Georgia: Parker’s gas stations have a clean and modern look and are based out of Savannah.
Hawaii: Joe’s Kula Auto at Historic Calasa Garage in Kula: This restored garage is still a functioning gas station.
Idaho: Ranch Hand Trail Stop in Montpelier is good for “food, fuel, fun.” Truckers get a free shower with a $75 fuel purchase.
Illinois: This Phillips 66 service station, originally “Mahan’s Filling Station,” was purchased by Fulgenzi’s Pizza & Pasta where it is on display off of historic Route 66 in Springfield.
Indiana: Red Crown Mini Museum in Lafayette was a functioning gas station until 1979 and was restored as a museum in 1991.
Iowa: Iowa 80 Truck Stop in Walcot is noted as the “World’s Largest Truckstop.” It clocks in at 100,000 square feet of shops and services for weary travelers.
Kansas: Joe’s Bar-B-Que at the Shamrock in Kansas City is considered some of the best barbecue in the state.
Kentucky: This Standard Oil Company station in Bowling Green, Kentucky, is a gas station from 1921 that now serves as unique public restrooms.
Louisiana: This Valero in Iowa is in step with local culture with its Cajun Kwik Mart, where you can stop for gas, soda and boudin balls.
Maine: Doc’s Place is a good old-fashioned full-service station at this Citgo in Bangor.
Maryland: Royal Farms in Gambrills is one of the few Royal Farms stations where you can gas up and/or charge up at one of their electric vehicle charging stations.
Massachusetts: Haffner’s Gasoline on Dutton Street in Lowell is a nostalgic gem with its red-checkered roof and a vintage signage.
Michigan: This Sunoco station in Berkley is known for its accompanying Mr. Kabob Mediterranean Grill & Catering.
Minnesota: The R.W. Lindholm Service Station in Cloquet, Minnesota, was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright as part of his utopian city plan.
Mississippi: The collection of retro gas station signs and memorabilia at the Tupelo Automobile Museum is a blast from the past.
Missouri: It’s hard to miss The World’s Largest Gift Store and neighboring Redmon’s Candy Factory at this Phillips 66 station as you drive through Phillipsburg.
Montana: Travelers can stop for gas, food, a game at the casino, and a look at the live trout aquarium at the St. Regis Travel Center.
Nebraska: This Shell station in Lincoln is also home to Shoemaker’s Truck Stop and Gas Station Museum, which is filled with retro gas pumps and historic gas station memorabilia.
Nevada: You can fuel up and test your luck at Terrible’s Travel Center and Casino in Fernley.
North Carolina: Built in 1930 in Winston-Salem, this restored Shell station now serves as an office for the Preservation North Carolina society.
North Dakota: Bob’s Oil Company is a full-service gas station and blast from the past in Grand Forks.
New Hampshire: The station that is now Mike’s Auto Service in Amherst has been around since the 1940s.
New Jersey: Guy’s Washington Filling Station in Washington stands out at night with its old-fashioned canopy architecture and round bulb lighting.
New Mexico: What began as one man’s collection of gas station paraphernalia is now the Classical Gas Museum in Embudo.
New York: This restored Sears Station in Rome is not a functioning station, but it beautifully displays the eyebrow architecture many stations touted in the 1930s.
Ohio: This may look like just another BP gas station in Delaware, but it also boasts a historic plaque out front that notes the site is the birthplace of the 19th president of the U.S., Rutherford B. Hayes. His birth home came down in 1926, but the plaque remains.
Oklahoma: Pops in Arcadia is known for its vast selection of soda pop and for the impressive soda bottle structure in front of the station.
Oregon: Signal Gas Station in Portland is a classic gas station that was saved, restored and repurposed by public grant funding.
Pennsylvania: Headquartered in Pennsylvania, American Natural Energy Centre brings a modern approach to its fuel and food services.
Rhode Island: The castle-themed architecture at this Mobil gas station in Central Falls is fitting for its accompanying King’s Service Station.
South Carolina: An antique Esso building and pumps from the early days of gasoline still sit on the lot of this Sunoco station in Galivants Ferry.
South Dakota: Another fun dinosaur sighting at this Sinclair station in Chamberlain
Tennessee: While you can’t fill up on gas at Skullbone Store aka “Hampton’s General Store,” it still makes a fun pit stop and photo op as you pass through Bradford.
Texas: Tower Station and U-Drop Cafe in Shamrock was built in 1936. It no longer functions as a gas station, but beautifully displays its original art deco architecture.
Utah: Papa Joe’s has that friendly hometown feel and a convenient pizza shop for when you’re riding through Thompson.
Vermont: The look and feel at Hemmings in Bennington is a call-back to earlier times, and the attached gift shop is a treasure trove for car enthusiasts.
Virginia: This gas station in Raphine is smiley-faced themed and touts the “best dang BBQ in VA.”
Washington: Now a National Historic Site, this teapot-shaped building used to be a gas station in Zillah.
West Virginia: The Beckley Travel Plaza is a pit stop and craft-lover’s paradise.
Wisconsin: This U.S. Petroleum station in Glendale exhibits patriotism and charm with its red, white and blue color scheme and a tiny lighthouse statue on the front lawn.
Wyoming: This Conoco in Casper is also home to the cleverly named Ghost Town truck stop.
