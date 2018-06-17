One gunman is dead and 20 people were injured, including four critically, in a shooting early Sunday at an all-night arts festival in Trenton, New Jersey, authorities said.

Two suspects began shooting about 3 a.m. at the Art All Night festival, according to Angelo Onofri, a Mercer County prosecutor. One of the suspects, a 33-year-old man, was killed, Onofri said.

Among the injured, 16 were treated for gunshot wounds, Onofri said. Sixteen of the 20 injured were treated for gunshot wounds, he said.

About 1,000 people attended the festival and the shooting started a stampede, authorities said.

Angelo Nicolo told Philadelphia 6ABC TV that he and his brother were at the event when they heard loud popping sounds. He said people started running down the street.

“I saw two police officers escort a guy that got shot in the leg,” Nicolo said. “They bandaged him up and whisked him away.”

Contributing: The Associated Press

