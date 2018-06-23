COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Pure fan-damonium in College Station as former Aggie football all star Myles Garrett returned to Aggieland for a private movies screening.

A few days ahead of the release of Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom, the Cleveland Browns defensive end took to Twitter to announce the private screening for his favorite movie series. In the post Garrett wrote "100 fans that correctly answer 2 question about Jurassic Park" will earn free entry to the private screening.

Many fans of both the Jurassic franchise and Garrett's T. rex like football skills, were present for the screening, a turnout that Garrett says he was so grateful to see.

"I just wanted to give back a little bit and show that I still care about this community. Just a little thing that can make them smile and show that I still care for everybody who is still here," said Garrett.

Garrett also took to Twitter to let his fans in Cleveland know he would be back soon to host a private screening for them too.

