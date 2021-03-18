Multnomah County commissioners urge federal government to prohibit use of tear gas near ICE building

Neighbors say smoke from the gas cannisters used to control the crowds are making them choke in their living rooms

PORTLAND, Ore. — For months, demonstrators have been gathering outside of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building on and off since protesting in Portland began last summer.



These demonstrations outside of the ICE building on the south waterfront in Portland are met by federal officers who can and often use tear gas as a tactic to disperse the crowds. However, the tear gas isn't just felt by those protesting, it affects the residents in nearby apartments as well.

"You can get whiffs of the gas that they're letting off. Definitely, if you have your windows open, you're going to be shell shocked," said Derek Johnson.

He said as the weather gets warmer, he opens his windows to let a cool breeze in, "It's much worse when you have to shut your windows and when you don't have air conditioning and it's very hot at night, it's an extra thing you have to be aware of."

He says it's become the normal part of living in South Portland.

"You can't leave your windows open sometimes, you don't want to be inhaling this toxic gas," said Johnson.

Across the street from Derek's apartment is The Cottonwood School, a K-8 charter school that also sits feet away from where countless nights of protests have taken place.

"This is our community, it's been our community for a long time," said Lisa Janell who has a middle school child attending Cottonwood.

Cottonwood hasn't returned to in-person learning yet and remains online, but Janell feels it would be unsafe to return to school whenever that date happens.

"I don't think any children should be on this playground until they do an environmental assessment and it gets addressed and it gets cleaned up."

Multnomah County Commissioner Dr. Sharon Meieran says she's heard from the school and parents about that very issue. She says the use of tear gas has left a mess at the school.

"It's left physical debris and residual toxic chemicals on the schoolyard. So that includes CS gas residue and canisters," Meieran said.

She and the other commissioners sent a letter to the new Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas to prohibit the use of tear gas near residential neighborhoods and in close proximity to schools.

"If there's violence, destruction of property," Meieran says, "Officers target that and limit their response to that as opposed to the much broader situation where there are people peacefully protesting."

You can read the full letter here.

Commissioner Meieran, who's also a practicing physician, says that the use of tear gas in a neighborhood, especially for those that respiratory illnesses, can make the problem even worse.

"It's a chemical irritant, so it's designed to produce pains through severe irritant means and it can exacerbate respiratory illnesses."