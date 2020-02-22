Three people died and 18 others were injured on Saturday when a bus rolled over several times on southbound Interstate 15 south of State Route 76 in Pala Mesa, the North County Fire Protection District said.

The accident happened at about 10:30 a.m. and crews from the California Highway Patrol, Camp Pendleton, CalFire, Pala Mesa, Vista, and Oceanside arrived on the scene to aid in helping the injured victims who were ejected in the crash, Choi said.

CHP says the bus was driving from Los Angeles on its way to San Ysidro in the number three lane when it flipped multiple times ejecting some passengers.

Rescue crews found the bus on its roof and in danger of sliding down an embankment, Choi said. Crews had to stabilize the bus before they could rescue anybody trapped inside.

Fire engine rescue crews were able to get inside the bus, where they found one person who had died and one injured victim, he said.

Eighteen injured victims in various conditions were transported to several hospitals around the county, Choi said. Five were taken to Inland Valley Hospital, five were taken to Palomar Hospital and eight were taken to Temecula Valley Hospital.

CHP said the driver of the bus had minor injuries and was taken in for questioning.

On Sunday, the CHP confirmed to News 8 that the bus had seatbelts - both lap and shoulder belts - but it was unknown how many passengers were using them at the time of the crash.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly indicated that the bus did not have seatbelts.