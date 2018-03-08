(NBC News) President Trump escalated his attacks on special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia Probe Wednesday.

For the first time the president publicly called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end the Russia probe, tweeting "Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this rigged witch hunt right now."

Sessions recused himself last year from all cases involving Russian election meddling, leaving him unable to stop the investigation, even if he wanted to.

The White House claims the president's tweet was not a demand.

"It's not an order, it's the President's opinion," White House Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

Lawmakers on both sides immediately spoke out in support of the probe.

"Clearly this statement is serious and substantial evidence of criminal intent," said Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal.

The New York Times reports Robert Mueller's Russia team is scrutinizing the president's tweets, examining whether tweets plus private pressure on top justice officials like Attorney General Jeff Sessions equal obstruction of justice.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2vboQ6o

