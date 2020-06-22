The two men, ages 20 and 23, are from Danville and Hartselle.

DECATUR, Ala. — More than two weeks after seven people were murdered at a home in Valhermoso Springs in Morgan County, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office announced that two arrests have been made in connection with the killings.

LIVE: Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says two suspects have been arrested in the septuple murder. Posted by WZDX Huntsville on Monday, June 22, 2020

John Michael Legg, 20, is from Danville. Frederic Allen Rogers, 23, is from Hartselle.

The suspects are in Marion County, OR and are awaiting extradition to Alabama. They were arrested without incident during a traffic stop.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says that these two men and at least some of the victims were forming a club calling "The Seven Deadly Sins". They may have been trying to end the club.

The sheriff's office says that the suspects and people in the house all knew each other. They do not believe there is any danger to the public from this club. The two suspects had no criminal records.

Public tips helped lead to the suspects and helping in the investigation. The sheriff's office gave no information on weapons or whether drugs were involved.