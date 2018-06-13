Well, that’s something you don’t see every day. A possibly record-breaking sized catfish was caught from Seattle’s Green Lake over the weekend.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said the monster fish was caught by Ahmed Majeed on Saturday. The state's current record channel catfish weighed 36.20 lbs. and was caught in 1999 by Ross Kincaid in Yakima County.

According to the Northwest Sportsman, Majeed said his channel cat weighed 45 lbs. and was so large he couldn't lift it with one hand.

“Usually I know the weight by lifting the animal,” Majeed told Northwest Sportsman. “I thought, ‘It’s 40 pounds.’ When I got home, I put it on the scale I have. It scaled 45 pounds.”

Unfortunately, Majeed wasn't able to get the possible record-breaking catch to a certified scale before gutting and filleting the fish.

Majeed told the WDFW that even though the fish was really big, it tasted great.

Besides channel catfish, brown and rainbow trout are other major draws of Green Lake. WDFW stocked the lake with catfish in 2005, 2011 and 2014.

