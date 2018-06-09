POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. – A college in Missouri plans to remove all athletic uniforms purchased from Nike or that contain the Nike emblem.

Student athletes at College of the Ozarks will no longer wear the brand in response to the company’s new ad campaign, according to a press release from the college.

College of the Ozarks is a private, Christian, liberal arts college.

Kaepernick will be one of the faces of Nike’s 30th anniversary of the “Just Do It” campaign. “Believe in something,” the advertisement reads in white letters in front of a black-and-white portrait of Kaepernick. “Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Kaepernick first sat and then kneeled during the anthem in the 2016 preseason and continued his protest through the rest of the season. He remains a free agent.

In October 2017, College of the Ozarks revised its contracts for competition in all sports, adding a stipulation that all participating players and coaches show respect for the American flag and national anthem. It also requested that the NAIA move the 2018 Men’s Division II Basketball Tournament to another venue and the tournament is no longer played at College of the Ozarks.

“In their new ad campaign, we believe Nike executives are promoting an attitude of division and disrespect toward America,” said College of the Ozarks President Jerry C. Davis. “If Nike is ashamed of America, we are ashamed of them. We also believe that those who know what sacrifice is all about are more likely to be wearing a military uniform than an athletic uniform.”

According to the vice president for patriotic activities and dean of admissions, the college’s ‘patriotic goal’ is to encourage an understanding of American heritage, civic responsibilities, love of country, and willingness to defend it.

“Nike is free to campaign as it sees fit, as the College is free, and honor-bound by its mission and goals, to ensure that it respects our country and those who truly served and sacrificed,” Linson said.

