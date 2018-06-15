UPDATE: Miltenbrger has been located.

GRESHAM, Ore.-- Police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing Gresham man with Alzheimer's.

Daniel Miltenberger, 63, was last seen at his home near Pat Pfeifer Park on Thursday evening.

Miltenberger is described as 5-feet-tall, 165 pounds, with gray hair and a gray mustache. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie over a plaid red and white shirt, blue jeans and a gray baseball cap.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police.

