BEAVERTON, Ore. — Beaverton police are looking for a 56-year-old with memory issues.

Theodore Mears was last seen at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. He has tattoos on both upper arms.

Mears is believed to be driving a 2002 gray Saturn with Oregon license plates YKH 208.

Police think Mears may be having trouble finding his way home. He is not usually away from home more than 4 hours at a time, police said.

Besides his memory issues, his family is concerned about his mental health and possible suicidal thoughts, police said.

If you see him call 911 or Beaverton Police at 503-629-0111.

